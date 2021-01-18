Google is rolling out a patch today which will fix a bug that slows down Wi-Fi networks connected to both Android and Chromecast built-in devices. According to a blog post, Google said a bug in its Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic, which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks.

[...] Google says it has identified the issue, and the fix will be issued via a Google Play service update. The company says users experiencing the problem should reboot their phones and check that their Wi-Fi router has been updated with the latest firmware.