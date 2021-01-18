18/01/21/0255206 story
posted by martyb on Monday January 22, @01:44AM
from the awake-from-sleep-and...-KA-BOOM! dept.
Google is rolling out a patch today which will fix a bug that slows down Wi-Fi networks connected to both Android and Chromecast built-in devices. According to a blog post, Google said a bug in its Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic, which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks.
[...] Google says it has identified the issue, and the fix will be issued via a Google Play service update. The company says users experiencing the problem should reboot their phones and check that their Wi-Fi router has been updated with the latest firmware.
Source: TheVerge
Also at: BBC and The Register.
(Score: 5, Informative) by frojack on Monday January 22, @02:08AM (2 children)
The problem was never in the phone. The problem was in the chromecast devices and it has been there since they were first introduced.
From the get go, the advice on Google forums was to de-power your chromecast device if your wifi was becoming wonky, or nobody could connect.
And this always worked, since the very first day of availability. This problem has been in the field for years. Google claimed they had it fixed with the new version of the hardware. But the problem persisted, because it was the software all along.
The router manufacturers finally tracked this down. Google was too lazy to bother as long as a 1 minute shutdown fixed the problem.
The Register's writeup of a few days ago was more accurate and informative than Google's own statement. Apparently Google is taking a page from Apple's play books here by suggesting the problem still lies in the router.
Per El Reg:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:10AM
I found it strange that many people point their finger to Google, and not the router manufacturers.
Sure, selling a device that could DOS your network is bad, but a router should not crash when it sees too many packets in the first place. Now it is the chromecast that does this, next time it will be some hacked IOT device.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @09:45AM
Wait, so the Chromecast is sending fully documented crash packets to the router? And these packets are authenticated?
If not, it bloody well IS a bug in the routers.
