Here is an excellent collection of 45 free books in PDF format which I found here — "Programming Notes for Professionals" books.
The PDFs contain this on one of their very first pages:
Please feel free to share this PDF with anyone for free
This ${insert title here} Notes for Professionals book is compiled from Stack
Overflow Documentation, the content is written by the beautiful people at Stack
Overflow. Text content is released under Creative Commons BY-SA, see credits at
the end of this book whom contributed to the various chapters. Images may be
copyright of their respective owners unless otherwise specified.
Because of the range of software development related topics covered, I thought this might be of interest to a large fraction of people on SN.
Thanks for those links. I went to the hacker news story and found the link to the zip file containing all the books and downloaded it. What a valuable resource. I've flicked through the the C programming one, the Algorithms one and the bash one (since they're my main interests). I wish something like this had been available 20 years ago.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Just notice their disclaimer on content correctness. I browsed quickly through the Linux one and found a few errors there.
Critical thinking skills should always be applied, and experiment to confirm what you think you've learned. This stuff is free, new, and it has bound to have some errors. Community feedback will fix this (as it does with code).
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Sometimes they are a bit dry, but all the information is there, and has been since more than 20 years ago.
20 years ago I didn't have any money so I couldn't afford the books. Now I can, I've amassed a collection. This will be helpful to young enthusiastic people who are self motivated but might not have the money to spend on a big pile of books, Yes, the man pages are there, and yes there are blogs here and there but sometimes it's nice to be able to read through a book to find out what you don't know that you don't know.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Today, the C standard, and the C++ standard, are pretty much available for free as PDFs or even LaTeX source for the adventurous.
POSIX publishes its info, including its definition of the Shell Language.
The GNU bash manual has always been around and is quite extensive.
There are only a few concepts in algorithms that most programmers ever need; if you understand linked lists and hashtables, then you're pretty much set.
It's all there, my friend, and it always has been.
Indeed, with FOSS, once you learn some these languages, you can literally read what you need to learn from all of the code in the world.
Yes, and if you have someone to introduce you to those concepts, you'll be fine. If you don't, and you don't know that you don't know you need a reference book, and preferably a tutorial in addition to the manual.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
The kind who brings knowledge to himself, and the kind to which knowledge must be brought.
Did the same as you. Here's the link for anyone interested: books.goalkicker.com/all.zip
The two books i paged through were really good. Written more like a reference book than a "learn programming" book. Which is fantastic, imo.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
http://books.goalkicker.com/all.zip [goalkicker.com]
Do any books exist that are not about teaching programming? Also, is any job not a "tech job"? I'm seeing different answers, depending on whether I am online.
I once read a book about this bloke from Guildford who ends up in outerspace just as his house is being demolished.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Cool. It doesn't appear to teach programming. It doesn't appear to teach how to get interviewed as a programmer. Thanks!
https://www.stickyminds.com/article/douglas-adams-software-development [stickyminds.com]
Whenever I search for any programming documentation, I find two kinds of results:
[1] Actual documentation from actual reference manuals.
[2] Idiots on Stack Overflow who ask stupid questions about shitty code and get stupid answers which ultimately link to the actual documentation.
Now why the fuck would I ever want to wade through shit to find the same information I could find by simply reading the goddamned reference manuals in the first place?
The sooner Stack Overflow ceases to exist, the better.
-site:stackoverflow.com
A lot of "manuals" are terrible. Most of MSDN is terrible. W3C, PHP.net, and MDN are good for web technologies. If you are doing some microsoft stack stuff then you already know the official documentation is really bottom barrel trash. Older and more established languages have the benefit of a lot of time to distill developer knowledge into something readable. For those languages most people own dead-tree manuals that are a decade old and still "up to date" : P

I like stack overflow for the really esoteric stuff. Edge cases and technology quirks are rarely documented. Saved my bacon a few times.
I like stack overflow for the really esoteric stuff. Edge cases and technology quirks are rarely documented. Saved my bacon a few times.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
I find Stack Overflow useful. They have perhaps done too much SEO, drowning out other resources, but other than that, I like it.
I agree that there are plenty of bad manuals. Lots of bad programming textbooks too. And, yeah, MSDN is one of the worst. Some of their "documentation" is totally content free sales points that were probably written by non-technical marketing drones. What is package X? X is a very powerful package that "sparks the imagination" and "increases your productivity" and "reduces errors"! It's Easy To Learn, and you will love it!
I could use more cheat sheets. Upon coming back to a language I haven't used in a while, I need memory joggers. Also, could do with more examples showing how to use new features. Like, in C++, I'm still more familiar with string.h and stdio.h than Standard Template Library strings and iostream. I'd heard for years that stdio had better performance than iostream, so didn't bother much with the latter. Never knew, until recently, it was because the default is to make iostream backward compatible with stdio, and if that backward compatibility is disabled, then iostream's performance is on par with stdio.
perhaps to encounter the brilliance of other people? never mind the current prejudice, which, if luck is with you, you'll survive. with less brain devoted to prejudice, there's more available to learn and discover. give that a try when you're not in the grip of some emo reaction!
I know. It allows commies and other poor people to educate themselves and to take away jobs from decent Americans.
...and download the books most of this info was originally copypasted from.
