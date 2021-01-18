Here is an excellent collection of 45 free books in PDF format which I found here — "Programming Notes for Professionals" books.

The PDFs contain this on one of their very first pages:

Please feel free to share this PDF with anyone for free This ${insert title here} Notes for Professionals book is compiled from Stack

Overflow Documentation, the content is written by the beautiful people at Stack

Overflow. Text content is released under Creative Commons BY-SA, see credits at

the end of this book whom contributed to the various chapters. Images may be

copyright of their respective owners unless otherwise specified.

Because of the range of software development related topics covered, I thought this might be of interest to a large fraction of people on SN.