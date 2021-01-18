from the quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes dept.
Facebook to Prioritize 'Trustworthy' News Sources
Facebook Inc will begin to prioritize "trustworthy" news outlets on its stream of social media posts as it works to combat "sensationalism" and "misinformation," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.
The company, which has more than 2 billion monthly users, said it will use surveys to determine rankings on how trustworthy news outlets are.
Zuckerberg outlined the shakeup in a post on Facebook, saying that starting next week the News Feed, the company's centerpiece product, would prioritize "high quality news" over less trusted sources.
"There's too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today," Zuckerberg wrote.
"Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don't specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them," he wrote.
At the same time, Zuckerberg said the amount of news overall on Facebook would shrink to roughly 4 percent of the content on the News Feed from 5 percent currently.
Source: Reuters
The new Facebook echochamber where users decide what is trustworthy
https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/01/trusted-sources/
Facebook is going to let its user rate what is a trustworthy news source. Could be great (One would think they assume the pure number of people will try and do a good and honest job), or it will undoubtedly enforce the echo chamber / bubble mentality (where people think that their news source are all trustworthy and the opposing sources are all fake news) or it will end hilariously (like when Microsoft let the public train its AI chatbot Tay and it went all Hitler on them in record time).
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday January 22, @06:34AM (1 child)
Many people make it their business to influence the public, usually to buy something, or to garner obedience.
Salesmanship.
Leadership.
And hardly none of all this prattle benefits the recipient of it.
Its put up to benefit some person sponsoring all that prattle.
At least honest businesses tell the truth*.
*No, we are lying big time too... we just wanted make the copy presented to the customer look good, but at the same time leave us a legal out should the customer try to hold us to it.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:43AM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Monday January 22, @06:48AM (6 children)
Claims:
People can't determine fake news from real news.
People can determine credible sources of news.
One of these is almost certainly incorrect. My money is on the second, particularly with the research done lately showing that when shown direct evidence against their viewpoints, they actually strengthen their factually incorrect positions. In seriousness, just about every mainstream/popular news source should be disallowed and untrusted given the grim state of anything approaching 'journalism' being done today.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Monday January 22, @07:00AM
I claim neither.
I cite religions as prime examples. Same in politics.
Skillfully presented shit is received as a delicacy.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @07:19AM
Which means you are proving your own point? Bravo. (slow clap)
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday January 22, @07:22AM (2 children)
Facebook is deliberately choosing the wrong focus in this question. If they were in any way serious they would concentrate on how to find accurate sources. Trust has nothing to do with accuracy. That is most of the reason we have the mess we have. By deliberately avoiding pursuit of accuracy they appear to intentionally making the disinformation problem worse and worse.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @07:40AM (1 child)
Rigggght! Trust has to do with being Fair and Balanced, and entering the No-spin Zone! Pro-tip, if the sources you trust to be accurate, turn out to not be accurate? Stop trusting them? But the ones that are accurate? Trust them, unless they are playing the long con on you.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Monday January 22, @08:04AM
It isn't like the NYT refrained from cheerleading for the Iraq war either.
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2014/07/01/how-the-iraq-war-still-haunts-new-york-times/199946 [mediamatters.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:05AM
when government can't tell the difference between their methods and content of propaganda and 'fake news' they worry that their 'message' will be undermined when everyone else spots the similarities.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 22, @06:55AM (2 children)
Facebook would like to de-prioritize Trump, if only Trump used F/B instead of Twitter.
(grin)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday January 22, @08:55AM (1 child)
I'm using Facebook in my campaign. It's the biggest way to get your message out. It's not my favorite, but what can you do? You use it, or you lose big time. And I'm no loser.
I'll tell you, Mark Zuckerberg is not ready to be President. Nowhere near ready. But I'll tell you, when some people said "oh Mark, look what Donald J. Trump said, it's so racist!" he looked at my tweets. He kept every one of them. The ones about my Muslim ban, everything. He was nice. If Facebook is around in 2020, if Mark runs against me in 2020, maybe he won't be so nice. We'll see what happens.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 22, @09:06AM
Oprah-Zuckerberg 2020. Because Oprah can work a crowd while Zuckerberg continues his quest [nytimes.com] to grasp the essence [kwwl.com] of human emotions [shortlist.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @07:22AM (2 children)
What if Russian bots start deciding CNN is trustworthy? Or somenewssitethatnoonehasheardoff.com?
Maybe the trustworthiness report is really a native content ad, us dummies just don't know it yet.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Monday January 22, @08:11AM (1 child)
Fuck you and your red-scare mentality. Just go run off with Herbert Hoover and fuck each other silly. Yeah, he's dead, so do it underground.
We don't need another cold war just because Democrats decided to try to shove down our throats, the most unlikeable, dishonest, bloodthristy, shillingest-of-the-Wall-St-Shills, job-exporting-extraordinaire, prison-state-loving candidate ever. She was almost the only person who could conceivably lose against Trump. Well listen Shit-libs, you made your bed, fucking sleep in it without bringing down the horror of global thermonuclear destruction on the rest of us because you are having a god-damned tantrum that people won't willingly eat the shit you serve. Fuck you.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 22, @08:37AM
Your dismissal of Russian actions as mere partisanship betrays your ignorance. The Russians spy on the U.S., prod and interfere where they can, and are controlled by a dictator who will be running for a fourth Presidential term (and hanging onto power longer than FDR during WW2). The contacts that Russians have had with the Trump campaign and family are suspicious and do stink. Hillary Clinton was an unfortunate choice for the Democrats, annointed in advance and carrying baggage that led to her downfall against what should have been a uniquely easy opponent to beat. But that doesn't mean that you should plug your ears and scream "NAHAHHHHHAHAHH" whenever Russians are mentioned.
The AC's point isn't even really about Russians. It's about Facebook's attempt to use flawed and fake user input to fix a problem caused by flawed or fake users. Garbage in, garbage out (and one way or another, you know about "garbage out").
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 22, @07:29AM
Does the user group include those paying to have content pushed on the platform?
Do they get to vote, too?
Do they vote with money?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:16AM
CNN, Fox, Breitbart, Times, Le Monde, Guardian, Der Spiegel: ALL ARE UNTRUSTWORTHY NEWS OUTLETS ! (Trump is right)
Only Xinhua has trustworthy news!
Trust us! We did an online poll!
Out of 3 billion US citizens polled, more than 2.5 Billion cited Xinhua, and only Xinhua, as their most reliable news source! That's a whopping 90%!
