18/01/21/0320232 story
posted by martyb on Monday January 22, @08:47AM
from the branching-out dept.
from the branching-out dept.
Nissan has accumulated about 13,000 orders for the 2018 Leaf in the US, Engadget reports, citing a conversation with Nissan during the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
The 2018 Leaf entered US production in December, and deliveries are expected to begin en masse early this year. While it's also built in Japan, US-spec Leafs are built right here in the ol' US of A -- Smyrna, Tennessee, specifically.
This swell of demand means that Nissan is doing something right with the Leaf's redesign. Whereas the last Leaf was a bit too futuristic for my tastes, the new one fits right in alongside the rest of Nissan's recently refreshed rides.
Source: CNET
2018 Nissan Leaf Touts a Claimed 13,000 Preorders | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 22, @09:03AM
"Since the car is not arriving in the US until next year, Nissan decided to start taking reservations in order to gauge demand – though they are also incentivizing the reservations with free Apple Watches and Go-Pro cameras (only after converting a reservation into an order)."
https://electrek.co/2017/09/07/nissan-leaf-us-uk-japan/ [electrek.co]
Wonder how many people ordered one just to get a gopro or Apple watch?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Monday January 22, @09:47AM
From the source:
So, half-again as much range... instead of 160km, you can now drive 240km on a full charge (and maybe even more on the fancy big battery).
I'm thinking that will account for a large part of the demand - reducing range anxiety. With the old one, you pretty much would want to park at a charging station for any trip beyond the city limits. With the new one, if it doesn't work out that way, it's not necessarily the end of the world.
Reply to This