Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

2018 Nissan Leaf Touts a Claimed 13,000 Preorders

posted by martyb on Monday January 22, @08:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the branching-out dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

Nissan has accumulated about 13,000 orders for the 2018 Leaf in the US, Engadget reports, citing a conversation with Nissan during the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

The 2018 Leaf entered US production in December, and deliveries are expected to begin en masse early this year. While it's also built in Japan, US-spec Leafs are built right here in the ol' US of A -- Smyrna, Tennessee, specifically.

This swell of demand means that Nissan is doing something right with the Leaf's redesign. Whereas the last Leaf was a bit too futuristic for my tastes, the new one fits right in alongside the rest of Nissan's recently refreshed rides.

Source: CNET

Original Submission


«  Facebook to Prioritize 'Trustworthy' News Sources
2018 Nissan Leaf Touts a Claimed 13,000 Preorders | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 22, @09:03AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Monday January 22, @09:03AM (#626004)

    "Since the car is not arriving in the US until next year, Nissan decided to start taking reservations in order to gauge demand – though they are also incentivizing the reservations with free Apple Watches and Go-Pro cameras (only after converting a reservation into an order)."
    https://electrek.co/2017/09/07/nissan-leaf-us-uk-japan/ [electrek.co]

    Wonder how many people ordered one just to get a gopro or Apple watch?

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)

  • (Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Monday January 22, @09:47AM

    by FakeBeldin (3360) on Monday January 22, @09:47AM (#626016) Journal

    From the source:

    It also builds on the old Leaf's tech in a big way. A new 40-kWh battery sends the Leaf's overall range to about 150 miles -- and if that's not enough, there's an even bigger battery on the way that will let you cruise more than 200 miles between charges. The old Leaf could barely muster 100 miles, which didn't help its prospects against a slew of newer EVs with higher ranges. Performance is improved on the 2018 Leaf, as well, thanks to a more powerful electric motor (147 hp vs. 107).

    So, half-again as much range... instead of 160km, you can now drive 240km on a full charge (and maybe even more on the fancy big battery).
    I'm thinking that will account for a large part of the demand - reducing range anxiety. With the old one, you pretty much would want to park at a charging station for any trip beyond the city limits. With the new one, if it doesn't work out that way, it's not necessarily the end of the world.

(1)