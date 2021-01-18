from the I-was-theeeeees-close dept.
NASA said Thursday that rookie astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor will replace Jeanette Epps on an expedition set for launch to the International Space Station in June.
The space agency did not disclose a reason for the crew change, and a NASA spokesperson offered no details on the decision.
"A number of factors are considered when making flight assignments," the spokesperson said. "These decisions are personnel matters for which NASA doesn't provide information."
The space agency announced Epps' assignment to the Expedition 56 and 57 crews in January 2017. The Syracuse, New York, native would have become the first African American astronaut to live and work aboard the station on a long-duration mission, and the fourth African American woman to fly in space.
[...] Epps was a member of the backup crew for the most recent launch of residents to the space station in December. She traveled to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in case a last-minute replacement was needed.
She will return to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, the home base for the agency's astronaut corps, to be considered for an assignment to a future mission, officials said in a statement.
Source: https://spaceflightnow.com/2018/01/19/astronaut-jeanette-epps-bumped-from-space-station-flight/
Also at The Verge and ArsTechnica.
Updates:
- Brother of NASA Astronaut Blames Racism For Her Removal From ISS Mission
- Former NASA head: Astronauts like Jeanette Epps 'almost always' still go to space
- Jeanette Epps isn't the only astronaut to be bumped from a NASA mission
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @04:38AM
Deke Slayton was one of the Mercury 7 astronauts but never flew in that program..
He was slated to follow John Glenn as the second USAian to do an orbital flight.
The docs found he had an atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, and he was grounded in 1962.
He adopted a healthier lifestyle and by 1970 the arrhythmia had disappeared.
His flight status was restored in March 1972.
In 1975, he flew as the docking module pilot on the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project.
During his first and only spaceflight, he logged 217 hours in space.
He died of brain cancer at age 69.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Monday January 22, @06:20AM (5 children)
This astronaut was qualified and the front runner. NASA doesn't pull/bump people without good reason. Said good reason is, to be blunt, not the public's business. These things are typically due to health, personal tragedies, etc.
This woman wanted (still wants) to go into space, serving her country and humankind. In all probability she wanted to go almost more than anything, and either something devastating happened to take priority for her, or a health issue got in the way. Either way, she almost certainly wishes this didn't blow up into some ill-informed political/race talking point.
And make no mistake: the only reason this is apparently news that qualifies for front-page coverage from all manner of outlets is because the astronaut is African American. These changes happen with a fair frequency, but when is the last time you heard of one?
I'm going to be honest with you all: the color of your skin doesn't matter when you're an astronaut. NASA is going to put the best people up there, because it's so insanely expensive and making the effort worthwhile requires it. If it wasn't a serious ongoing health problem, she'll probably get her chance in the next few missions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by physicsmajor on Monday January 22, @06:25AM
To piggyback on this, the people demanding NASA answer why apparently don't understand that there's probably better than a 50% chance they are legally unable to disclose that information - because it's health related, and that's covered by HIPAA. People are really embarrassing themselves.
Editors, pass on this topic if it ever hits the queue again.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday January 22, @06:58AM
Unless it's green, or possibly purple, because I think Mars and Venus are advertising cheaper flights to the ISS these days, which saves NASA some money.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @07:31AM (1 child)
I'm guessing, based on the name of the replacement, that it was of high importance to NASA that the 'female' and 'minority' bits were set.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 22, @09:35AM
or when you're a paramedic, a doctor, a soldier, a sailor, a cop, or just some passerby who aids a suffering human being in passing . . . fact is, it should never matter. The person working beside me doesn't have a color, most of the time. If he pulls his load, he's cool - if he doesn't pull his load, he's a jerk.
#Hillarygropedme
