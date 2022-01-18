from the swim-across-the-riptide,-not-up-it dept.
A dramatic rescue at Lennox Head on the state's Far North Coast has made world history after new drone technology was used to save two swimmers struggling in heavy surf.
As lifeguards were training to familiarise themselves with the drone equipment as part of the NSW government's $16 million shark mitigation strategy on Thursday, a call came through of two distressed swimmers.
Lifeguard supervisor Jai Sheridan, the 2017 NSW Lifeguard of the Year, was piloting the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the time, immediately responded and was able to locate the swimmers within minutes of the initial alert.
"The Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today, it is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly," Mr Sheridan said.
"I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public."
Source: http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/world-first-a-drone-has-been-used-to-rescue-two-swimmers-struggling-in-heavy-surf-20180118-h0kg9m.html
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @05:03PM
I was waiting to see how the drone was caught in the rough surf.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 22, @05:09PM (1 child)
I had to re-read this to realize that the drone wasn't lost. I thought this was a story about the drone that famously had rescued two swimmers several days ago, and they were now saying the drone was sadly lost in some rough surf. Then I remembered how SN is always many days behind the mainstream news, reporting things as "news" when I was already reading about them up to a week beforehand, read the summary more carefully instead of my usual fast-scan, and realized that the swimmers were caught in rough surf, not the drone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @09:45PM
Do you know how SN works? Do you know what a news aggregator is? Do you know the news before they happen? Be sure to submit those right away...
Remember snowflake, SN is about the comments.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 22, @05:38PM (3 children)
"The Little Ripper", worst name ever for something involved in a Shark mitigation strategy? It's not a name that fills one with confidence.
So how large is the drone? I guess one raft could be made fairly compact if it just has to house or support a couple of people. It doesn't seem like its an actual emergency life raft with the usual high edges or a roof (that can seriously suck getting into if the waves are just high enough), but more of just a floatation device.
So they are replacing lifeguards with Drones then since nobody seems to have gone out to meet them except to stand at the beach (to recover their flotation device?)? What if the people are not able to get into or onto the raft, they kind of have to launch both human and drones and not just stand around and see if the first one works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @06:18PM
More tied to modern slang: https://www.surfer.com/blogs/surfer-approved/ripping-in-your-60s/ [surfer.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 22, @06:29PM
If I hear that a drone named something like Reaper is coming to "drop a pod" on me, I'm holding my breath under the waves for as long as I can...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday January 22, @08:42PM
In Australasian slang anything that is "a little ripper" is really good, as in "get me another frothy mate? Beauty. You little ripper".
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday January 22, @06:40PM (4 children)
Is Lennox Head so famous that I should know what state's Far North Coast it is on? I was thinking Greenland, for Thea's sake!
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 22, @07:09PM (3 children)
It would help, but the source link has an .au domain suffix and immediately after that is "/nsw/". In addition, "NSW" is mentioned twice (including "NSW government" in the 2nd line of the summary). So it's pretty clearly in New South Wales, Australia.
Would you be irritated if a news article talked about a place in some state, and in several other places in the summary mentioned "California"?
But I agree, the editor really should have added "[of New South Wales, Australia]" to the first line so we don't have to hunt for this stuff.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Monday January 22, @07:24PM (2 children)
I assumed California topics just were not safe for work.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday January 22, @08:07PM (1 child)
Exactly, NSW! But the Far North Coast of California is just Oregon, not Papua New Guinea.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:40PM
