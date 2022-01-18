from the love-me-some-Mario-cart dept.
For years, people have predicted the pending "death" of video game consoles. Instead, video game consoles are doing better than ever.
In 2012, Wired cited mobile disruption and "the whole box-model mentality" in declaring the death of the console. Around the same time, CNN cited a "four-year tailspin" in sales for dedicated consoles (which, coincidentally, started right around the same time as the global financial crisis) to explain "why console gaming is dying."
And IGN, in its own 2012 look at the fate of the console market, offered a bold prediction for the fate of the PS4 months before it was even officially announced: "A better-graphics box at $400? Not going to work."
Today, those and many other relatively recent predictions of doom for the console market look downright silly. The industry analysts at NPD announced last night that the US video game market grew 11 percent in 2017 to $3.3 billion. The reason? "Video game hardware [meaning consoles] was the primary driver of overall growth," as hardware was up 27 percent for the year, to $1.27 billion.
The launch of the Nintendo Switch was a huge part of this increase, of course. We already knew that the system has been selling at a rapid clip that reportedly outpaced even Nintendo's expectations worldwide. In the US, though, "on a time-aligned basis through the first ten months on the market, Nintendo Switch has sold more consoles than any other platform in history," NPD says.
But the Switch isn't the only console success story these days. As NPD notes, "combined sales of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continue on a record-setting pace" in the US. Together, those "high-end" consoles are selling 18 percent better than the PS3 and Xbox 360 did at the same point in their lifecycles and four percent better than the PS2/Xbox generation.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 22, @08:41PM (11 children)
Kids need something to do with their spare time. We can't have them going outside without strict parental supervision, or else we have to arrest the parents for child endangerment, nor can we allow them to visit each other outside of strictly-supervised "play dates", so game consoles are a great way of keeping kids occupied until they reach adulthood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:57PM
There is sooo much truth to this.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 22, @09:17PM (1 child)
And after, as employment is falling due to automation. Within years a very accessible job of a driver will be seriously cut, for example.
Tech jobs will be ok for a while, but this career requires ability to learn complex, not always intuitive processes and then pass certification. (People will want only certified techs to work on their robot cars.)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 22, @10:08PM
And after, as employment is falling due to automation. Within years a very accessible job of a driver will be seriously cut, for example.
Exactly. Society will be better off if all young people simply stay at home where it's safe and only play games and socialize online through these games or with Facebook.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday January 22, @09:18PM (3 children)
I blame Trump
MVGA
*ducks*
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday January 22, @09:31PM (1 child)
You blame Trump for making up new video resolutions [wikimedia.org]?
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Monday January 22, @09:37PM
Isn't that why they are all "yuuuge", and "the best ones ever"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:18PM
That is what he is there for. But one thing, "Make Vag . . . . " What is MVGA?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday January 22, @09:39PM (3 children)
I'll have you know, that's been the case since, the first Nintendo Console. Well, except for the crazy Child Endangerment issues with having your kids playing outside "without" supervision. I know when I was a kid, we rode our bikes up and down our road "without" supervision. It's a sad state of affairs that being a helicopter parent is what's expected and generally required to keep your child safe from nosy neighbors + government overreach.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday January 22, @10:03PM (2 children)
I used to ride my bike (alone, or with a friend, no parents) all around my little town when I was ~7-8 years old, and to school.
In Japan, kids are basically forced to walk themselves to school without their parents by that age.
Luckily, America now knows how horribly dangerous this practice is, as seen by the astronomical crime stats, especially child abduction, in Japan these days, and now will arrest any parents that neglect their children this way and lock them up in a corporate-run prison.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 22, @10:21PM
Japan encourages the elderly to be in the street at start and end of school, casually keeping a lot of eyes on the walking children.
That kind of social behavior cannot be demanded from Americans, who will eventually be expected to each pay for armored cars and armed guards for their individual child's safety.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:26PM
You have to be careful letting your kids walk around unaccompanied in the United States of America, because they might be abducted by a police officer [treehugger.com].
