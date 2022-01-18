from the patent-burnt-to-a-CRISPR dept.
Broad Institute takes a hit in European CRISPR patent struggle
A decision from the European Patent Office (EPO) has put the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on shaky ground with its intellectual property claims to the gene-editing tool CRISPR. EPO yesterday revoked a patent granted to the Broad for fundamental aspects of the technology, one of several of its patents facing opposition in Europe.
In the United States, the Broad has had better fortune. It has so far prevailed in a high-profile patent dispute with the University of California (UC), Berkeley. Last February, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled that although a team led by UC Berkeley structural biologist Jennifer Doudna had first laid claim to the use of CRISPR to cut DNA in a test tube, the use of the method on human cells by molecular biologist Feng Zhang's team at the Broad was still an advance.
But in Europe, a dispute that has gotten much less attention could derail several key Broad patents. The patent just revoked was filed in December 2013, but to show that its claims predate competing publications and patent filings from UC and other groups, the Broad cites U.S. patent applications dating back to December 2012.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @07:02PM (1 child)
why is a publicly funded institution/grant programs allowed to patent anything? at most they should be able to obtain a patent for all the nation's citizens.
(Score: 3, Informative) by number6x on Monday January 22, @07:49PM
Stable Stannous Fluoride was patented at the University of Indiana [google.com] and licensed for Crest toothpaste. For some time, only Crest had fluoride toothpaste thanks to their license. This was one of the most financially lucrative patents from a university.
Patents make much more money for research colleges than football teams and sports (sports are usually a larger cost, overall).
Two of the other largest money making patents for universities have been Gatorade, for the university of Florida [espn.com] and the nicotine patch from [abqjournal.com] New Mexico Tech [nmt.edu].
An interesting fact about Dr. Frank Etscorn, inventor of the nicotine patch is that he grew up in tobacco country in Kentucky and his father was a tobacco farmer.
The tax money from states does not even come close to covering the cost of running a major university. The universities are encouraged to find new and innovative ways to make money for themselves. Some are better at it than others.
