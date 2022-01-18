from the violently-imposed-monopoly dept.
It seems: Montana becomes first state to implement net neutrality after FCC repeal.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) signed an executive order on Monday requiring internet service providers with state contracts to abide by net neutrality principles.
The order makes his state the first to push back on the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal the open internet rules last month.
[...] The order says that in order to receive a contract with the state government, internet service providers must not engage in blocking or throttling web content or create internet fast lanes. Those practices were all banned under the Obama-era 2015 net neutrality order.
The Republican FCC voted to dismantle those rules in December.
The FCC's repeal includes a ban on states implementing their own net neutrality rules, but Democratic-controlled legislatures around the country are eager to challenge that provision.
[...] "When the FCC repealed its net neutrality rules, it said consumers should choose," Bullock said in his statement. "The State of Montana is one of the biggest consumers of internet services in our state. Today we're making our choice clear: we want net neutrality."
We may end up with many different state net neutrality laws for ISPs to comply with.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday January 23, @05:25AM (1 child)
As a consumer, the state has a right to determine the criteria for services that they will purchase. There are plenty of other examples like this (e.g. ethical funds that don't buy oil mining stock, the Federal Government's restriction on some contracts that prevent them from going to companies that are headquartered offshore).
A potential backfire would be if there are no available options for the state to buy from (i.e. all ISPs in Montana violate net neutrality). My guess is that this is unlikely, given it only takes one ISP to roll over to get all of that sweet government funding.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @08:06AM
Well, Montana better find some bigger compatriots, because big data and big media can afford to just write Montana off in it's entirety.
Five or eight states tips the scales.
Five or eight states tips the scales.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:41AM
Especially with policies I agree with :)
(Score: 3, Touché) by jelizondo on Tuesday January 23, @06:16AM (1 child)
Welcome to the Balkans of the Internet!
Formerly known as the U.S. of A.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @09:27AM
The US of A was supposed to be that way. A collection of States, a Republic.
It was never supposed to be the homogenized mess it is today.
The idea was you could find a state to your liking, because there would be variety.
Then some fool thought popular election of the Senate was a good idea.
And that lead to the complete subjugation of the states.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:27AM
Fuck ajit pai.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday January 23, @07:09AM (1 child)
ISPs are going to claim that this is interstate commerce and, as such, states have no right to legislate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:34AM
Where do you get that weird idea? The commerce clause has arguably been used to intrude into areas where it shouldn't, but no one has ever claimed that it prevents additional state regulations. The closest would be where it prohibits states from putting tariffs on other states' products.
Assuming they have at least a room-temp IQ, the law shouldn't even mention the state of origin of the service anyway, it should apply to the service itself.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 23, @08:26AM (1 child)
Montana will be attacked from at least a dozen different directions. The FCC will claim that Montana is interfering in a federal agency's jurisdiction. As mentioned already, interstate commerce will be invoked. It's going to come down to congress - they are either going to approve or disapprove of net neutrality. Watch for congress to either beat Ajit Pai into submission, or to beat Montana into submission. That should only take several weeks to a few months.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @09:33AM
As has been pointed out above, interstate commerce has no say in the issue.
You still need a Florida business license to sell Iowa Green Beans in Florida. And you can't bring just any old oranges into California.
The outcome simply depends on how quickly other states do the same thing. The sooner they do, the better for all. The risk of regulation by 50 states will have big networks begging for net neutrality back.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
