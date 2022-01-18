from the Betteridge-says-No...-how-about-you? dept.
Boris Johnson recently suggested that the UK could construct a bridge to France, which would cross the English Channel and span at least 20.7 miles (33.3 km):
Mr. Johnson, the British foreign secretary, raised the notion in a summit meeting with French officials on Thursday, according to people briefed on the talks. The two nations agreed to convene a panel to explore big projects, and Mr. Johnson wrote on Twitter: "Our economic success depends on good infrastructure and good connections. Should the Channel Tunnel be just a first step?" The idea generated extensive news coverage and even more ample mockery on social media, where the hashtag #BorisBridge quickly gained popularity.
[...] In 1930, the British Parliament only narrowly rejected a proposed tunnel, and in the 1960s, officials in both countries confidently declared that construction of some kind of crossing was imminent.
But in an island nation whose best defense against continental armies has always been the Channel, generations of military and political leaders saw proposed bridges and tunnels as potential invasion routes. Lately, the Channel Tunnel has beckoned intruders of a different sort: migrants from Africa and the Middle East hoping to reach Britain.
The Channel Tunnel already exists:
Proposed Channel bridges have, at various times, been dismissed as possible threats to navigation. (The Dover Strait, at the Channel's narrowest point, is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, currently used by over 400 commercial vessels a day, according to the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency.) And even when the political will existed to build a crossing, coming up with the money was always a challenge.
The Channel Tunnel, opened in 1994, cost more than $10 billion to build, and was not heavily used at first, raising questions about whether it was worth the expense. But it now carries more than 10 million passengers and more than 20 million tons of freight annually.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:01AM (1 child)
So we can then burn the fucking thing....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:41AM
Starting in 1305, and continuing for 355 years, heads of traitors would be impaled on pikes on London Bridge. There would be dozens of them there, displayed for all to see.
The proposed bridge would have lots of room for heads. This is good, because lots of things can be treason. A notable one is failure to submit to Her Majesty's church. Don't miss mass.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday January 23, @07:07AM
Betteridge's law of headlines applies here.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tonyPick on Tuesday January 23, @07:22AM (5 children)
Boris has a history of eye grabbing infrastructure announcements which turn into disasters, because he's something of an idiot who doesn't understand the real world and fails hard when it comes to actually doing things:
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/architecture-design-blog/2016/jul/27/bikes-buses-bridges-boris-johnsons-biggest-design-blunders [theguardian.com]
http://www.lbc.co.uk/politics/parties/conservatives/boris-johnson/boris-wants-to-build-bridge-to-france-projects/ [lbc.co.uk]
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/aug/18/bridge-940m-bill-boris-johnsons-mayora-vanity-projects-garden-bridge-routemaster-bus [theguardian.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:58AM
> Boris has a history of eye grabbing infrastructure announcements which turn into disasters, because he's something of an idiot who doesn't understand the real world and fails hard when it comes to actually doing things
That... sounds vaguely familiar.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 23, @08:02AM
It's also a red herring which has successfully completely distracted the press from the pith of the single market negotiations with France.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday January 23, @08:10AM (1 child)
he's something of an idiot who doesn't understand the real world
I'm not convinced. His goal isn't to build a bridge, it's to distract people. Trump has the same playbook. Doesn't mean they're idiots.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Tuesday January 23, @08:25AM
Attempting to distract people isn't what makes him an idiot, it's his very public track record of expensive failures.
He's quite the example of a Very [blogspot.com] Stable [wordpress.com] Genius [dailymail.co.uk].
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:45AM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:48AM (5 children)
Why are refugees/migrants trying to flee France for Britain?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tonyPick on Tuesday January 23, @07:58AM (3 children)
From http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-29074736 [bbc.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:14AM
Why can't they just learn French like the rest of France? They're already in France.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:50AM (1 child)
You missed out:
Because the French are lying to them that they would be better off in the UK, and
Because the grass is greener on the other side.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 23, @10:37AM
Someone is, but not the French. My mother now lives in France and one of her friends works at one of the refugee camps. They're convinced that when they arrive in England that anyone who arrives will get a free house and a well-paid job. I've no idea where this idea comes from, but apparently it's very common. It's like 'Get to England' is a gameshow and there's a massive prize for anyone who wins.
I suspect that they've been fed post-collonial anti-English propaganda about how everyone in England lives well without having to work and oppresses the rest of the world to get it and have subconsciously translated this into England being some kind of heaven substitute that they can get to without dying.
sudo mod me up
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:15AM
Britain offers great welfare. While the natives are suffering high taxes and high housing costs, the migrants get free housing and lots of other benefits. Britain seems to hate itself.
These migrants are neither Catholic nor Anglican, which makes them heretics. Back in the day, before the country got all wimpy, the punishment for heresy was public burning at the stake. Reintroducing that law would put an end to the migrant problem, one way or another.
(Score: 2, Touché) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @08:01AM (1 child)
To make refugee importation easier?
You can hardly keep them from storming the Chunnel, who's going to machine gun them off of a bridge.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday January 23, @08:07AM
Wrong
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 23, @08:17AM (5 children)
to make sure tankers didn't bump into it?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tonyPick on Tuesday January 23, @09:16AM (3 children)
Interesting question - found an answer here:
https://theconversation.com/boris-johnsons-english-channel-bridge-an-engineering-experts-view-90409 [theconversation.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 23, @09:44AM (1 child)
Thanks.
I was figuring 100m, but I was out by quite a bit.
Tallest overall, so far is in France, at 343m (1125ft) built on land, and only 2400m long (8070ft)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tallest_bridges [wikipedia.org]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:00AM
Their estimate makes the absurd assumption that there would be one giant span going all the way across.
That bridge in France isn't one span.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:55AM
From 1933 through 1937, the USA built the Golden Gate Bridge.
It is 67.1 m above the water at high tide. You want a bridge that is only 5% taller than one we built over 80 years ago? I think this is not a problem.
There is no need to build pylons 500m tall, though this is no obstacle for modern engineering.
You think your English Channel is trouble? While a bridge was being built across the Akashi Strait in Japan, an earthquake moved the towers apart by an additional meter. Earthquakes of magnitude 8.5 are expected.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 23, @10:41AM
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Tuesday January 23, @10:24AM (1 child)
If this is an opinion from the military leaders then fire them.
You know how they solve that issue in countries with people able to plan? They require demolition weakpoints where a single engineer can set up explosives to render the thing useless, some stuff even comes with the explosive built in.
Also - the friggin' standard way to invade since WWII is to secure enemy airbases/airports and just airlift stuff in (enough to take the harbours so you can take stuff in by shiploads), is a lot more robust and faster than using bridges and tunnels, not to mention easier to reroute in case the resistance/defense holds a chokepoint.
So unless all of your airports comes with demolition weakpoints you are SOL anyway, and if they come with demolition weakpoints you already have the procedure in place to demand it for bridges and tunnels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:32AM
Britain put explosive charges in all the runways. A few may remain; not long ago a set of 15 were found in a runway.
That isn't much good against a slow invasion, particularly with traitors in parliament who are eager to win votes from the invaders.
(Score: 1) by clive_p on Tuesday January 23, @10:27AM (1 child)
Nobody recently seems to have considered the merits of a cross-channel dam. The straits of Dover are quite shallow - only 11,000 years ago people could walk across. While bridge supports would be vulnerable to poorly navigated ships, a dam would be robust enough to withstand impacts. The current flow would allow generation of quite a bit of hydro-power. There would need to be locks at each end to allow shipping through (and the dues would be a useful source of income as well). Both UK and France have a 12-mile territorial limit so they meet in the middle, so no international waters would be involved. A dam could carry a multi-lane highway as well as water, gas, and oil pipelines, telecoms and power cables, and so on. I guess you'd need to demolish one or two small Scottish islands to get enough rock to build the dam, but it would seem to be technically feasible. What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday January 23, @10:45AM
While the pinch point falls within British and French territorial limits, you wil find that there are international agreements that other nations' shipping can pass freely. That even applies to the Dardanelles which is a much narrower passage and with Turkey on both shores.
The Channel is one of the most important and busy waterways in the world, probably the most. It is not going to be blocked or have locks put in its way.
