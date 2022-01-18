Explore some of the more useful but perhaps more esoteric capabilities of the Bash shell with the blog post Ten More Things I Wish I'd Known About bash. It is a followup to the highly visible post by the same author on Ten Things I Wish I'd Known About bash. Modern shells like Bash, Ksh, and Zsh have over four decades of developent and refinement, making them powerful, flexlble, and fast user interfaces for efficient work — not just excellent scripting languages for automation.

Original Submission