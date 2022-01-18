18/01/22/224254 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday January 23, @09:52AM
from the how-many-did-you-already-know? dept.
from the how-many-did-you-already-know? dept.
Explore some of the more useful but perhaps more esoteric capabilities of the Bash shell with the blog post Ten More Things I Wish I'd Known About bash. It is a followup to the highly visible post by the same author on Ten Things I Wish I'd Known About bash. Modern shells like Bash, Ksh, and Zsh have over four decades of developent and refinement, making them powerful, flexlble, and fast user interfaces for efficient work — not just excellent scripting languages for automation.
Ten *More* Things I Wish I’d Known About bash | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 44 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @10:00AM (2 children)
That's a cool one.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @02:46PM (1 child)
#6: These are very handy for knocking up scripts.
I didin't know scripts could get pregnant.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:25PM
Sure they can. How do you think they get child processes?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday January 23, @10:52AM (14 children)
...ten more things it is easy to do in any modern scripting language; but you never even considered trying in bash (or any shell script).
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @11:08AM (6 children)
"Gluing things together with a shell script is the Unix way." Gilmour/Waters.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:04PM
do you know de wey
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:46PM (4 children)
I have yet to see any significant software that is the product of unix processes glued together by shell code; it's only been things like configuration scripts or for interactive, "exploratory" programming.
If you wanted to use a scripting language that called out to unix processes that also did real work on its own, you'd have to step up to perl or python.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @03:24PM
Someone needs to read the Unix Koans of Master Foo.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Nerdfest on Tuesday January 23, @04:09PM
15 years ago, the internet would like a word with you. Hell even now, but to a lesser degree.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @10:11PM
All I need to know about whatever command shell is running:
And bingo, now I have one set of scripting knowledge that works with Windows, OSX, and linux. And it's hella powerful.
Ideally, I just set a Python script to be executable and run it directly. Or, if a shell command is the only option because... reasons... then what it does is launch a Python script.
It makes no sense to me to use up brainspace with shell esoterica these days.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Tuesday January 23, @10:58PM
I work for a Fortune 10 company. Our core application has a few hundred shell scripts running every night for batch processing, particularly for data coming in from external sources. Various third party companies SFTP a data file, we validate and do some processing of it with a shell script, then we trigger sql or some other process to load into the database if needed. We do the same thing for data output, and that includes output to numerous state and federal regulatory agencies, so it seems to be a pretty typical way of doing these things. In total we've got around half a million lines of bash/ksh running in production...which I'm sure is nothing compared to our application level Java code, but it's still a hell of a lot more than just "configuration scripts or exploratory programming".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 23, @11:40AM (5 children)
Let me guess, all your sessions default to xonsh [xonsh.org] instead of bash or zsh?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:46PM (3 children)
I never heard of that. I love the first line of their table, "Sane language" ... bash has no tick
OTOH, I clicked on the xonsh "tutorial" link and got an empty page. Oh dear.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday January 23, @03:56PM (1 child)
Please tell me "BASHwards-looking" isn't a phrase anybody actually uses. If so, these guys should be slapped for such a crime against the English language.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:10PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pun [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:29PM
See? It's so easy, even an empty tutorial will do. ;-)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:35PM
fish
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 23, @04:36PM
I've been using Unix since before most of these scripting languages existed. It always takes me by surprise people don't know this stuff.
When I started you had sh, sed, awk, lexx and yacc for scripting. Tcsh, perl, etc etc etc came much later.
/ that's my lawn you're on
// I put a lot of work into maintaining it
/// Hope you're enjoying it, if you have a picnic I want a piece of fried chicken
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:21PM (8 children)
You have to write software forever and all you have is the unix shells... and the scripts keep getting larger... larger... (no perl, that is a different hell--maybe purgatory)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @02:53PM (5 children)
In hell . . .
* you get Usenet, but there is only one newsgroup: alt.soc.rec.talk.comp.news.sci.misc.
* You only get Windows 3.1
* On an 8 MHz 80386
* The only programming language is Perl
* The only shell is command.com
* The only editor is edlin (that would stop the fighting about vi vs emacs and make people thankful for the hard work that went into both!)
* A whopping 2 GB hard drive!
* For only $7995!
* And 9600 Kbps dialup!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Tuesday January 23, @04:30PM
2GB is too large. 80MB would be much more realistic for the hardware you're talking about. Even then, that would have been top of the line.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:21PM (3 children)
I could deal with all of that except edlin and command.com. I feel my tourrettes acting up again, gotta go.. ;)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:39PM (2 children)
Given that you have Perl, it should be easy to avoid using command.com almost completely.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @07:43PM
And I'm sure you could re-implement vi in a dozen lines of Perl.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:13PM
Perl also turns the f$!#%ing tourettes into a programming skill.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:37PM
As long as I get to write all the shell scripts myself, and have access to all necessary documentation and enough time for development, I don't see a problem.
Of course, being hell, it will probably be a big heap of existing, badly written scripts to modify, not enough time to even understand one of them, and no accessible documentation for anything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by rootsquasher on Tuesday January 23, @06:30PM
So true. I would take bash over perl any day.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:21PM
Don't use $RANDOM to create temporary files, as you're not guaranteed to get a unique number. Use the 'mktemp' command instead.
eg.
tmp_file=$(mktemp)
if you need a temporary directory:
tmp_dir=$(mktemp -d)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday January 23, @03:05PM (4 children)
...starts with the same two letters as "shell". There you have it. That's what shells with their scripting are. UNIX shell acts completely unpredictable to someone who has not used it daily for years. And if someone is made to use it daily for years, it's a waste of development resources that couldn't be matched in late-stage socialist countries.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @03:25PM (3 children)
This level of ignorance ensures that there will always be gainful employment for those who can give the illusion of working magic.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rich on Tuesday January 23, @07:21PM (2 children)
The leper in a leper colony will regard leprosy as something perfectly normal. It's not that shell magic is not understandable, just as leprosy is well understood by those with medical knowledge. (Also remember the scene in "Princess Mononoke", where Lady Eboshi employs the lepers as gunsmiths, very useful! ... :P)
Shell is just uneconomical, or at least annoying, to get right, because its expressive basics are fundamentally broken. How often did I come across scripts that broke with spaces in filenames? And it gets especially bad, if the target has to be classical "sh", without "ba", "z", "k" or "da" in front of it.
I, for one, much prefer Python as digital duck tape.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Tuesday January 23, @07:40PM
Spaces in file names are an abomination. Anyone who puts spaces in file names is a filthy pervert. The Good Lord gave us the underscore.
It helps to know what language you're writing in when you try to write a program.
Youth, as the great man said, is wasted on the young. Quack.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @10:07PM
> How often did I come across scripts that broke with spaces in filenames?
How often did you get STDs from unprotected sex with popular prostitutes?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by negrace on Tuesday January 23, @03:32PM (3 children)
1. Python
2. Python
3. Python
4. Python
5. Python
6. Python
7. Python
8. Python
9. Python
10. Python
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday January 23, @03:50PM
That will get the reply - ten times Hiss, which is what snakes do. Therefore, while we are at the sssss, why not do it properly shhhhh and then more conveniently, bash. Case solved.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:57PM
I have been using Octave for most things beyond trivial bash one-liners. It's way too heavy... but then so is Python :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:01PM
You put a tab in there somewhere and blew up your smarmy post. Or was it a space? I can't tell because I can't see it. Oh well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @03:45PM
I was going to do something fancy to fix a bunch of photos that had the same name. Then I just moved everything into iCloud and paid the fee.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by mmh on Tuesday January 23, @04:42PM (2 children)
Author put in an extra, uneeded, caret. You only need two:
And, imho, I think the author missed two of the best shortcuts in bash:
1: ctrl+r = reverse history search, press ctrl+r, type any part of a previously run command. press ctrl+r to keep going back through the history.
2: alt+. = copy and paste the last argument from the last command. e.g.:
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:46PM (1 child)
$ mkdir test
$ cd !$
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by mmh on Tuesday January 23, @09:15PM
alt+. is 2 keys, !$ is 4. It's like golf man.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:18PM
What nix programmer doesn't know these or the awfully prosaic original 10?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by darkfeline on Tuesday January 23, @06:53PM (1 child)
Another way of saying "I didn't read the manual and didn't realize all of these useful features exist, and I'm proud of my ignorance!" Go read the Bash manual, it's not that long and contains all of these and more.
Hell, go read the POSIX shell specification, it's even shorter and contains a third of these. If you don't know the POSIX shell spec, you have no business writing a shell script.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @09:32PM
So it's like . . .
Who knew that health care was complicated?
Or Ten Things I Wish I Knew About Being President.
Reply to This
Parent