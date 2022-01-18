from the earplugs-not-included dept.
Acoustic tractor beams use the power of sound to hold particles in mid-air, and unlike magnetic levitation, they can grab most solids or liquids. For the first time University of Bristol engineers have shown it is possible to stably trap objects larger than the wavelength of sound in an acoustic tractor beam. This discovery opens the door to the manipulation of drug capsules or micro-surgical implements within the body. Container-less transportation of delicate larger samples is now also a possibility and could lead to levitating humans.
Researchers previously thought that acoustic tractor beams were fundamentally limited to levitating small objects as all the previous attempts to trap particles larger than the wavelength had been unstable, with objects spinning uncontrollably. This is because rotating sound field transfers some of its spinning motion to the objects causing them to orbit faster and faster until they are ejected.
The new approach, published in Physical Review Letters today [Monday 22 January], uses rapidly fluctuating acoustic vortices, which are similar to tornadoes of sound, made of a twister-like structure with loud sound surrounding a silent core.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday January 23, @11:55AM (5 children)
If they aren't deaf when they step into the beam, they'll be shortly after and stay so for the rest of their life.
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:42PM
Or since sound travels through things like people, maybe it will "levitate" some things inside you while not others. You know, like how explosives tend to kill you why it is a terrible idea to jump into water if there are explosives (like grenades) going off around you (unlike in the movies).
So, great at killing things then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:53PM (1 child)
I'm wondering what someone's underwear will look like after they were levitated in an acoustic field.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:12PM
Depends on whether they hit the brown note.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday January 23, @06:49PM (1 child)
I think you'd probably die before you go deaf, or at least realize you've gone deaf. Being blasted with enough physical energy to lift you off the ground hurts, doesn't matter if that energy is being transferred by air, water, or steel. Even TFS only mentions moving around small particles within the body, trying to levitate the entire human is stupid.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @08:49PM
If the pressure applied to lift the human is proportional to the area it's applied to, men will not enjoy the ride.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:30PM
I don't think we are in Kansas anymore, Toto.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:00PM (1 child)
We can build another pyramid using ancient Egyptian alien methods.
Next up: Stargate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:26PM
Next up: dialing another gate near a black hole and destroying Earth.
