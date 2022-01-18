Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Police Union Slashes Number of ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ Cards Issued

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 23, @12:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the equal-treatment-under-the-law? dept.
News

n1 writes:

[City of New York] Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association boss Pat Lynch slashed the maximum number of cards that could be issued to current cops from 30 to 20, and to retirees from 20 to 10, sources told The Post.

The cards are often used to wiggle out of minor trouble such as speeding tickets, the theory being that presenting one suggests you know someone in the NYPD.

The rank and file is livid.

“They are treating active members like s–t, and retired members even worse than s–t,” griped an NYPD cop who retired on disability. “All the cops I spoke to were . . . very disappointed they couldn’t hand them out as Christmas gifts.”

Source: NYPost

The cards, issued for various states and agencies -- such as the DEA -- are available for purchase on eBay for around $100.

Original Submission


«  The World's Most Powerful Acoustic Tractor Beam Could Pave the Way for Levitating Humans | The New Robotics Technology Set to Change the Construction Industry  »
Police Union Slashes Number of ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ Cards Issued | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 54 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:11PM (#626530)

    The pope and underlings used to sell indulgences. A direct consequence was Luther...
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indulgence [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:33PM (#626534)

    Just ask the officer for a pair of dice and see if you manage to throw two equals.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM (24 children)

    by TheRaven (270) on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM (#626535) Journal
    The story isn't that the supply of these things is being reduced, it's that they exist at all. Private law has no place in a free society.
    --
    sudo mod me up

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:52PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:52PM (#626545)

      This is Hamurrabi tier stuff. But hey. Justice hampers progress. It was useful to destroy the previous system, now it's obsolete. Justice by tv programs is the future.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday January 23, @02:08PM (18 children)

      by Arik (4543) on Tuesday January 23, @02:08PM (#626551)
      The reason they can exist is that they do not have or claim to have any legal significance. Any club can make promo cards and give them out, there's nothing sinister in that by itself.

      The story is that the policeman's union in places like NYC are so powerful that they can simply have their name printed on a card with the standard 'spangled' background and see those cards being resold on ebay for $200. And their response to noticing this was to hand out fewer cards this year, which implies they want to see the price rise. I wonder who is actually selling them... hrmmm.
      --
      "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:17PM (15 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:17PM (#626552)

        I think it helps to promote transparent and fair government, to remove even the smallest suspicion of favoritism, like these $200 "club cards".

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @03:41PM (14 children)

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @03:41PM (#626580) Journal
          No law making such a practice illegal would actually help transparent and fair government because it would inhibit the free speech of the organization in question. It's like the Citizens United case. You can't restrict the speech of an organization without restricting the speech of the people in that organization.

          • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (5 children)

            by Grishnakh (2831) on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (#626596)

            There's nothing wrong with restricting free speech: we do it all the time. Try this: go to your boss, and call him some nasty names. See how long you stay employed. Same goes for the police: they should submit to speech restrictions, or else they can find another job. Technically, their speech isn't "forbidden", but it does carry the penalty of loss of employment.

            Another big problem with the police is these unions: they should be forbidden. In other industries, if employees unionize, they get fired. Same should go here, and there's a better reason for it: in other industries, unionizing employees just want more money or better working conditions. For the police, they want to get away with murder.

            • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:23PM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @04:23PM (#626607) Journal
              Replace "restricting free speech" with "killing people". It's still just as true.

              There's nothing wrong with killing people: we do it all the time.

              Just because certain activities are legal (or moral, for that matter) under some circumstances doesn't mean that they're legal (or moral) under yours.

              Try this: go to your boss, and call him some nasty names. See how long you stay employed.

              Which let us note is nothing like prohibiting a private organization from printing cards. The boss is not acting as an agent of the state. For example, there's no law against calling your boss nasty names unless it crosses over into harassing behavior in the workplace (which is often illegal). The behavior is more than just speech, it is rude insubordination, disruption of a work environment, and perhaps harassing behavior. Not high legal drama, but definitely enough to get you fired.

              Another big problem with the police is these unions: they should be forbidden.

              While I agree (since these are public employee labor unions which can engage in a great deal of corruption with elected politicians such as vote buying), that again has nothing to do with the scenario of the printing of cards by the police union in question.

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:12PM (3 children)

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:12PM (#626633)

              Sigh. Getting fired for calling your boss names has NOTHING to do with the 1st Amendment.

              • (Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday January 23, @07:53PM (2 children)

                by AthanasiusKircher (5291) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @07:53PM (#626717) Journal

                Do you normally sigh when you achieve reading comprehension?

                Yes, the parent post was talking about "restricting free speech," not the First Amendment (which wasn't mentioned). One can restrict free speech in many scenarios.

                What was your point again?

                • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:28PM (1 child)

                  by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:28PM (#626770) Journal
                  The key thing is that the First Amendment is the dominant law here. It's a US organization engaged in speech.

                  Grishnak made a very general statement about restricting free speech in reply to my post observing that making law restricting the practice of merely printing promo cards would restrict the free speech of the organization. I made that point to demonstrate that not only would such a law be illegal, it would be immoral as well.

                  So it's not good enough to claim that there are unusual scenarios where parties can restrict the speech of others. One also has to come up with a legal and moral argument for why the speech should be suppressed. That wasn't done.

                  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @10:31PM

                    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @10:31PM (#626808) Homepage Journal

                    The key thing is that the First Amendment is the dominant law here. It's a US organization engaged in speech.

                    No. The first amendment [wikipedia.org], in and of itself, is an admonition to the federal government.

                    The fourteenth Amendment [wikipedia.org] extends that admonition to the states (in the case of all amendments that have been incorporated [wikipedia.org] which the first has been, according to SCOTUS, which due to an outright usurpation of power [constitutionality.us] is effectively the governing force here.)

                    The states in their turn extend such things to all governments subordinate to them. [shestokas.com] Cities, towns, etc.

                    At no level of government do these restrictions on the government transfer from the constitution into the private sector: That has to be done by specific (federal, state, local) legislation addressing whatever issue is at hand.

                    That's why, for instance, Facebook can (and does) choose to limit and otherwise interfere with the speech of citizens. They are in no wise required to bow to the admonitions in the US constitution just because it's there. Soylent, on the other hand, chooses not to.

                    TL;DR: The constitution applies to the government. Not the citizens, and not corporations. That's the role of legislation.

                    --
                    The eyes are the windows to the soul.
                    Sunglasses are the window shades.

          • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 23, @04:46PM (1 child)

            by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @04:46PM (#626619) Journal

            It would be better is if the officers were not handed bland cards but sign up forms which must be submitted with a small administrative fee. The applicant becomes linked to the "issuing" officer's badge and said officer assumes responsibility for their issuing of the cards.

            • (Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:57PM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @04:57PM (#626621) Journal
              As was noted by Arik earlier in this thread, these are just promo cards with no legal significance. What would be the point of such a list? It doesn't do anything useful and it has potential for blowback (say if a hostile city or state government gets ahold of the list and uses it to punish supporters of the police union). As repeatedly mentioned, the problem isn't the cards, it's their value in illegally getting people out of minor legal trouble.

          • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:42PM (1 child)

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:42PM (#626742)

            Ok buddy everything is free speech. Speeding? Free speech, Dick waving, Free speech.

            jesus christ can't you see that people want things to be free speech because freedom of speech is the law that trumps all others... not because they're free speech. This is racketeering and corruption.
            Now mind you I'm about to buy one of these things on ebay and figure out how to duplicate them so I have a stack at home. Our country has gone to shit and I'll make sure i'm on the winning side.

            • (Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:14PM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:14PM (#626762) Journal

              Ok buddy everything is free speech.

              Nonsense. The passing out of such cards is clearly a protected act of free speech. The alleged tradition of using these cards to get out of minor offenses is not free speech. It's not hard.

              jesus christ can't you see that people want things to be free speech because freedom of speech is the law that trumps all others... not because they're free speech.

              No. I don't see that because it's not even remotely the problem.

              Now mind you I'm about to buy one of these things on ebay and figure out how to duplicate them so I have a stack at home.

              And what is a stack at home going to do for you? Hold down that very mobile desk you have? Again, it's not the distribution of paper that is the problem. It's that this is being used as a tool to unlawfully create a more protected class of citizen.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:11PM (1 child)

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:11PM (#626759)

            "No law making such a practice illegal would actually help transparent and fair government because it would inhibit the free speech of the organization in question. It's like the Citizens United case. You can't restrict the speech of an organization without restricting the speech of the people in that organization."

            That's because you're proposing the wrong law should be made.

            Let them hand out the cards as much as they want. No problem with that. But make it illegal for an officer to accept them in return for overlooking the law. At which point you'll have a lot fewer cops letting people drive recklessly simply because they have a card to "get out of jail free".

            The way the cards are being treated right now almost sounds like a bribe to be honest.

            • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:30PM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:30PM (#626773) Journal

              That's because you're proposing the wrong law should be made.

              It's not my proposal. Look at my other posts in this thread. I make the same point you make here.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:36PM (1 child)

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:36PM (#626779)

            Money isn't speech and the SCrOTUmS screwed the pooch on that one. Money isn't speech, it's money. At this point, I'm not even sure what one could do that would constitute bribery as paying off debt for politicians isn't legally bribery.

            The cards are being used to solicit special treatment and that's above and beyond free speech.

            • (Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:41PM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:41PM (#626784) Journal

              Money isn't speech and the SCrOTUmS screwed the pooch on that one. Money isn't speech, it's money.

              And nobody says that here. Here's the Wikipedia short version [wikipedia.org]:

              In the case, the conservative non-profit organization Citizens United sought to air a film critical of Hillary Clinton and to advertise the film during television broadcasts shortly before the 2008 Democratic primary election in which Clinton was running for U.S. President. Federal law, however, prohibited any corporation (or labor union) from making an "electioneering communication" (defined as a broadcast ad reaching over 50,000 people in the electorate within 30 days of a primary or 60 days of an election), or making any expenditure advocating the election or defeat of a candidate at any time. The court found that these provisions of the law conflicted with the U.S. Constitution.

              See? It was an act of speech, the airing of a movie critical of Clinton, that was suppressed, not some pile of money.

      • (Score: 2) by deimtee on Tuesday January 23, @02:40PM (1 child)

        by deimtee (3272) on Tuesday January 23, @02:40PM (#626561)

        Okay, $200 for the first one. There are plenty of printers out there who can mass duplicate it exactly for a setup of ~$100 and unit cost of a few cents. That's if it is laminated card stock, maybe slightly more if it is a plastic card.
        Sounds like a business opportunity to me.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:49PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:49PM (#626750)

          Yeah as soon as I heard about this it's the first thing I thought of. If they're "unofficial" then certianly forgeries are completely legal. Even if they afford me a small amount of protection from the police, I'd rather have a chill encounter instead of one of these roid fueled interrogations.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:56PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:56PM (#626568)

      Otherwise, you just have a violently imposed monopoly.

      However, this story is not example of "private" law.

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Whoever on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (2 children)

      by Whoever (4524) on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (#626595)

      Perhaps the news is that these cards work -- that people can get out of minor infractions by using one.

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:20PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:20PM (#626606)

        People in NY have been buying PBA stickers for ages. Think so many people would buy them, if there were not at least anecdotal evidence they "worked"?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:38PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:38PM (#626780)

          I don't think anybody really knows if they work. Just because you get pulled over doesn't mean that the officer is planning on writing a citation or making an arrest. Sometimes they just issue a warning.

          What's insidious about these things is that there's no real way of knowing whether or not the officer would have otherwise given more than a warning. Cops are people and we don't always know what they're thinking.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by WizardFusion on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM

    by WizardFusion (498) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM (#626536) Journal

    What a crying shame. Fuck them.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:50PM (8 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:50PM (#626543)

    Always quick to ascribe arbitrary and capricious acts to foreign governments, while silently permitting the same to persist here.

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @02:03PM (4 children)

      by Grishnakh (2831) on Tuesday January 23, @02:03PM (#626548)

      Or, you could say, "always quick to call other governments blatantly corrupt, while not being any better".

      The NYPD really looks a lot like the police in Mexico.

      • (Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (3 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (#626556)

        The difference being that in Mexico they usually dispense with the specially-printed cards and use commonly available, government-issued slips of coloured paper (aka money) right away.

        This method is widely acknowledged as bringing equality to the country and efficiency to the process ... but of which the - supposedly superior - US way of doing things fails to achieve.

        • (Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @05:33PM (1 child)

          by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @05:33PM (#626652) Journal

          The difference being that in Mexico they usually dispense with the specially-printed cards and use commonly available, government-issued slips of coloured paper (aka money) right away.

          Many years ago (the mid-1980s), I received a speeding ticket. I was recorded at 89 miles per hour because I slowed down before being clocked. It was not a good decision on my part, because it was not a good location for driving those speeds. I do not recommend repeating the experiment.

          At that time, the area where I lived allowed a few different options for paying traffic tickets:
            - in person at the courthouse
            - by mail
            - in person to the officer writing the ticket.

          I chose the last, paying the officer in person. I handed him a $50 bill (tickets cost less then, huh?), he wrote me a receipt.

          And the ticket and its four points never showed up on my driving record.

          I genuinely, naively, wasn't trying to bribe the guy--I was just paying the ticket immediately as a way to budget that money (i.e., make sure I wasn't a little short when time to pay came around). But I was pretty disappointed when they discontinued that payment method not too long afterwards.

          So maybe Mexico is onto something: Selective enforcement by financial considerational methods?

          • (Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:34PM

            by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:34PM (#626777) Journal

            So maybe Mexico is onto something: Selective enforcement by financial considerational methods?

            In a world where the rules are so complex that you're always doing something wrong (even when they can't think of what you're doing wrong, they can always make shit up), there will be plenty of opportunities to exchange those pieces of paper. You just have to decide if that is the sort of world you want.

        • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 23, @09:44PM

          by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @09:44PM (#626785) Homepage Journal

          Believe me, money works BEAUTIFULLY in the USA.🇺🇸 As a businessman and a very substantial donor to very important people -- Crooked Hillary was one of them -- when you give, they do WHATEVER the hell you want them to do. I know the system far better than anybody else, and I know the system is broken. I know it so well because I was on both sides of it. I was on the other side all my life and I've always made LARGE contributions. And frankly, I know the system better than anybody else, and I'm the only one that's going to be able to fix that system because that system is wrong.

          --
          Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022

    • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday January 23, @06:47PM (2 children)

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Tuesday January 23, @06:47PM (#626688) Journal

      ...while silently permitting the same to persist here.

      This thread must be a figment of my imagination.

      • (Score: 2) by shortscreen on Tuesday January 23, @08:27PM (1 child)

        by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @08:27PM (#626731) Journal

        Now that they've been called out on Soylent News, the cops will be forced to clean up their act.

        • (Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday January 23, @09:55PM

          by arslan (3462) on Tuesday January 23, @09:55PM (#626792)

          "clean up"... isn't that some sort of code word for the mafia? Yes I can see it happening...

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Dale on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (6 children)

    by Dale (539) on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (#626557)

    The fact that these even seem to exist is counter to everything the police organization is supposed to represent.

    There was a story out of Austin I saw today where a cop has finally been fired stemming from an event over two years ago for using excessive force during an arrest and then claiming there was no force used. Apparently this was not the first or second time the issue has arisen with this cop. The article showed some analysis that this cop used force 17.5% of his arrests compared to 10% for others in his academy class. When he is removed from the sample the average dropped to 8% (so he is double everyone else). In addition there were multiple issues of not reporting force use as well. All that and it took two years for them to fire him. Not charge him with anything, not report the possible false resisting arrest charges, just lost his job after multiple years.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @03:33PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday January 23, @03:33PM (#626579)

    They do seem to be crying about nothing really. So some freebie they invented themselves so that they can hand them out to friends and family have now gone commercial, thereby nullifying the initial purpose. It was so that well I guess friends could get away with some minor things like parking violations and minor speeding tickets before they became a thing or to just identify friends and family of officers. But if they are now sold on E-bay for around $100 then that sort of nullifies the purpose. Those people are now longer the people it was supposed to cover.

    That said one can probably argue why they even have the system in place to begin with. Seems quite odd. Knowing or being friends with a LEO shouldn't entitle you to commit minor law violations. If anything you should be even more careful or know better. That said if the NYPD hand them out to cover minor traffic violations what does the DEA hand them out for? Minor amounts of illicit drug usage?

    • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @04:27PM

      by looorg (578) on Tuesday January 23, @04:27PM (#626610)

      OK so they seem to look like some kind of every plastic creditcard, helps being wallet sized and all. It seems kind of nondescript really, hard to say since the image doesn't show the backside.

      But for these cards to have some kind of purpose you sort of have to have at least two fields on the backside -- one that identify the person it was given to and one that identify the officer handing it out; so that you know who vouches for who. Also if the card is used it should be taken by the officer in charge and handed back to the PBA and then back to the issuing officer so he can have a talk with the offender before possibly giving it back to them. Also so that the officer in question could be contacted when the card is used.

      Otherwise these seem quite pointless, or potentially a "lucrative" job perk -- I don't know how much a NYPD officer makes but if he got 30 of these a year and according to the NYPost article the price for a card was $200 bucks that is 6k a year if you sell them all. Considering the NYPD has about 40k active officers, plus countless retired once that is a serious amount of cards out and about floating around -- about enough to cover about 10% of the population of NYC (only counting active officers at 30 cards a piece). That can hardly have been the point of them.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday January 23, @04:00PM (4 children)

    by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Tuesday January 23, @04:00PM (#626590)

    They are not "Get Out of Jail Free" cards as near as I can tell, none of the things they help with involve jail time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:26PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:26PM (#626609)

      Things may not be recorded as a criminal charge if the cop sees that someone is buddies with Jim from the 54th precinct.

      • (Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @04:31PM (2 children)

        by looorg (578) on Tuesday January 23, @04:31PM (#626613)

        Still there is probably a big difference in crime here -- minor speeding or a parking violation. Sure they can probably ignore that if you have a card and just give you some kind of verbal warning instead. If they find you standing all covered in blood looking over a corpse with an axe in your hand. Then probably not so much -- oh I see you know Jimmy at the 54th, have a nice day sir.

        • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @05:35PM

          by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 23, @05:35PM (#626654) Journal

          If they find you standing all covered in blood looking over a corpse with an axe in your hand. Then probably not so much

          But, "Well, your field sobriety test was pretty poor, perhaps I need you to blow into---oh, Jim, yeah, I know Jim. Listen, drive safe, now."

        • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:10PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:10PM (#626671)

          If they find you standing all covered in blood looking over a corpse with an axe in your hand.

          "What happened?"

          "Well, I saw that guy over there with an axe in his body. I wanted to help him and removed the axe. Unfortunately it didn't help, he died anyway. I just got my clothes ruined from all the blood he spilled. And all that only because I wanted to help."

          "Oh, that doesn't sound convincing. Maybe you should come with us."

          "Do you happen to be from the 54th? Because I know Jimmy there; he'll surely tell you that I would never do anything illegal. Here's his card, BTW."

          "Oh, you're a friend of Jimmy. Well, then …"

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by arcz on Tuesday January 23, @06:43PM (2 children)

    by arcz (4501) on Tuesday January 23, @06:43PM (#626687) Journal

    I would expect that this violates the equal protection clause and the no-nobility clause. It's the end result of proprietorial discretion taken to its extreme. It should be stopped.

(1)