[City of New York] Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association boss Pat Lynch slashed the maximum number of cards that could be issued to current cops from 30 to 20, and to retirees from 20 to 10, sources told The Post.
The cards are often used to wiggle out of minor trouble such as speeding tickets, the theory being that presenting one suggests you know someone in the NYPD.
The rank and file is livid.
“They are treating active members like s–t, and retired members even worse than s–t,” griped an NYPD cop who retired on disability. “All the cops I spoke to were . . . very disappointed they couldn’t hand them out as Christmas gifts.”
Source: NYPost
The cards, issued for various states and agencies -- such as the DEA -- are available for purchase on eBay for around $100.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:11PM
The pope and underlings used to sell indulgences. A direct consequence was Luther...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indulgence [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:33PM
Just ask the officer for a pair of dice and see if you manage to throw two equals.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM (24 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:52PM
This is Hamurrabi tier stuff. But hey. Justice hampers progress. It was useful to destroy the previous system, now it's obsolete. Justice by tv programs is the future.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday January 23, @02:08PM (18 children)
The story is that the policeman's union in places like NYC are so powerful that they can simply have their name printed on a card with the standard 'spangled' background and see those cards being resold on ebay for $200. And their response to noticing this was to hand out fewer cards this year, which implies they want to see the price rise. I wonder who is actually selling them... hrmmm.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:17PM (15 children)
I think it helps to promote transparent and fair government, to remove even the smallest suspicion of favoritism, like these $200 "club cards".
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @03:41PM (14 children)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (5 children)
There's nothing wrong with restricting free speech: we do it all the time. Try this: go to your boss, and call him some nasty names. See how long you stay employed. Same goes for the police: they should submit to speech restrictions, or else they can find another job. Technically, their speech isn't "forbidden", but it does carry the penalty of loss of employment.
Another big problem with the police is these unions: they should be forbidden. In other industries, if employees unionize, they get fired. Same should go here, and there's a better reason for it: in other industries, unionizing employees just want more money or better working conditions. For the police, they want to get away with murder.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:23PM
Just because certain activities are legal (or moral, for that matter) under some circumstances doesn't mean that they're legal (or moral) under yours.
Which let us note is nothing like prohibiting a private organization from printing cards. The boss is not acting as an agent of the state. For example, there's no law against calling your boss nasty names unless it crosses over into harassing behavior in the workplace (which is often illegal). The behavior is more than just speech, it is rude insubordination, disruption of a work environment, and perhaps harassing behavior. Not high legal drama, but definitely enough to get you fired.
While I agree (since these are public employee labor unions which can engage in a great deal of corruption with elected politicians such as vote buying), that again has nothing to do with the scenario of the printing of cards by the police union in question.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:12PM (3 children)
Sigh. Getting fired for calling your boss names has NOTHING to do with the 1st Amendment.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday January 23, @07:53PM (2 children)
Do you normally sigh when you achieve reading comprehension?
Yes, the parent post was talking about "restricting free speech," not the First Amendment (which wasn't mentioned). One can restrict free speech in many scenarios.
What was your point again?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:28PM (1 child)
Grishnak made a very general statement about restricting free speech in reply to my post observing that making law restricting the practice of merely printing promo cards would restrict the free speech of the organization. I made that point to demonstrate that not only would such a law be illegal, it would be immoral as well.
So it's not good enough to claim that there are unusual scenarios where parties can restrict the speech of others. One also has to come up with a legal and moral argument for why the speech should be suppressed. That wasn't done.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @10:31PM
No. The first amendment [wikipedia.org], in and of itself, is an admonition to the federal government.
The fourteenth Amendment [wikipedia.org] extends that admonition to the states (in the case of all amendments that have been incorporated [wikipedia.org] which the first has been, according to SCOTUS, which due to an outright usurpation of power [constitutionality.us] is effectively the governing force here.)
The states in their turn extend such things to all governments subordinate to them. [shestokas.com] Cities, towns, etc.
At no level of government do these restrictions on the government transfer from the constitution into the private sector: That has to be done by specific (federal, state, local) legislation addressing whatever issue is at hand.
That's why, for instance, Facebook can (and does) choose to limit and otherwise interfere with the speech of citizens. They are in no wise required to bow to the admonitions in the US constitution just because it's there. Soylent, on the other hand, chooses not to.
TL;DR: The constitution applies to the government. Not the citizens, and not corporations. That's the role of legislation.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 23, @04:46PM (1 child)
It would be better is if the officers were not handed bland cards but sign up forms which must be submitted with a small administrative fee. The applicant becomes linked to the "issuing" officer's badge and said officer assumes responsibility for their issuing of the cards.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:57PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:42PM (1 child)
Ok buddy everything is free speech. Speeding? Free speech, Dick waving, Free speech.
jesus christ can't you see that people want things to be free speech because freedom of speech is the law that trumps all others... not because they're free speech. This is racketeering and corruption.
Now mind you I'm about to buy one of these things on ebay and figure out how to duplicate them so I have a stack at home. Our country has gone to shit and I'll make sure i'm on the winning side.
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:14PM
Nonsense. The passing out of such cards is clearly a protected act of free speech. The alleged tradition of using these cards to get out of minor offenses is not free speech. It's not hard.
No. I don't see that because it's not even remotely the problem.
And what is a stack at home going to do for you? Hold down that very mobile desk you have? Again, it's not the distribution of paper that is the problem. It's that this is being used as a tool to unlawfully create a more protected class of citizen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:11PM (1 child)
"No law making such a practice illegal would actually help transparent and fair government because it would inhibit the free speech of the organization in question. It's like the Citizens United case. You can't restrict the speech of an organization without restricting the speech of the people in that organization."
That's because you're proposing the wrong law should be made.
Let them hand out the cards as much as they want. No problem with that. But make it illegal for an officer to accept them in return for overlooking the law. At which point you'll have a lot fewer cops letting people drive recklessly simply because they have a card to "get out of jail free".
The way the cards are being treated right now almost sounds like a bribe to be honest.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:30PM
It's not my proposal. Look at my other posts in this thread. I make the same point you make here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:36PM (1 child)
Money isn't speech and the SCrOTUmS screwed the pooch on that one. Money isn't speech, it's money. At this point, I'm not even sure what one could do that would constitute bribery as paying off debt for politicians isn't legally bribery.
The cards are being used to solicit special treatment and that's above and beyond free speech.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:41PM
And nobody says that here. Here's the Wikipedia short version [wikipedia.org]:
See? It was an act of speech, the airing of a movie critical of Clinton, that was suppressed, not some pile of money.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Tuesday January 23, @02:40PM (1 child)
Okay, $200 for the first one. There are plenty of printers out there who can mass duplicate it exactly for a setup of ~$100 and unit cost of a few cents. That's if it is laminated card stock, maybe slightly more if it is a plastic card.
Sounds like a business opportunity to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:49PM
Yeah as soon as I heard about this it's the first thing I thought of. If they're "unofficial" then certianly forgeries are completely legal. Even if they afford me a small amount of protection from the police, I'd rather have a chill encounter instead of one of these roid fueled interrogations.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:56PM
Otherwise, you just have a violently imposed monopoly.
However, this story is not example of "private" law.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Whoever on Tuesday January 23, @04:05PM (2 children)
Perhaps the news is that these cards work -- that people can get out of minor infractions by using one.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:20PM (1 child)
People in NY have been buying PBA stickers for ages. Think so many people would buy them, if there were not at least anecdotal evidence they "worked"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:38PM
I don't think anybody really knows if they work. Just because you get pulled over doesn't mean that the officer is planning on writing a citation or making an arrest. Sometimes they just issue a warning.
What's insidious about these things is that there's no real way of knowing whether or not the officer would have otherwise given more than a warning. Cops are people and we don't always know what they're thinking.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by WizardFusion on Tuesday January 23, @01:34PM
What a crying shame. Fuck them.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:50PM (8 children)
Always quick to ascribe arbitrary and capricious acts to foreign governments, while silently permitting the same to persist here.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @02:03PM (4 children)
Or, you could say, "always quick to call other governments blatantly corrupt, while not being any better".
The NYPD really looks a lot like the police in Mexico.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (3 children)
The difference being that in Mexico they usually dispense with the specially-printed cards and use commonly available, government-issued slips of coloured paper (aka money) right away.
This method is widely acknowledged as bringing equality to the country and efficiency to the process ... but of which the - supposedly superior - US way of doing things fails to achieve.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @05:33PM (1 child)
Many years ago (the mid-1980s), I received a speeding ticket. I was recorded at 89 miles per hour because I slowed down before being clocked. It was not a good decision on my part, because it was not a good location for driving those speeds. I do not recommend repeating the experiment.
At that time, the area where I lived allowed a few different options for paying traffic tickets:
- in person at the courthouse
- by mail
- in person to the officer writing the ticket.
I chose the last, paying the officer in person. I handed him a $50 bill (tickets cost less then, huh?), he wrote me a receipt.
And the ticket and its four points never showed up on my driving record.
I genuinely, naively, wasn't trying to bribe the guy--I was just paying the ticket immediately as a way to budget that money (i.e., make sure I wasn't a little short when time to pay came around). But I was pretty disappointed when they discontinued that payment method not too long afterwards.
So maybe Mexico is onto something: Selective enforcement by financial considerational methods?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:34PM
In a world where the rules are so complex that you're always doing something wrong (even when they can't think of what you're doing wrong, they can always make shit up), there will be plenty of opportunities to exchange those pieces of paper. You just have to decide if that is the sort of world you want.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 23, @09:44PM
Believe me, money works BEAUTIFULLY in the USA.🇺🇸 As a businessman and a very substantial donor to very important people -- Crooked Hillary was one of them -- when you give, they do WHATEVER the hell you want them to do. I know the system far better than anybody else, and I know the system is broken. I know it so well because I was on both sides of it. I was on the other side all my life and I've always made LARGE contributions. And frankly, I know the system better than anybody else, and I'm the only one that's going to be able to fix that system because that system is wrong.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday January 23, @06:47PM (2 children)
...while silently permitting the same to persist here.
This thread must be a figment of my imagination.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Tuesday January 23, @08:27PM (1 child)
Now that they've been called out on Soylent News, the cops will be forced to clean up their act.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday January 23, @09:55PM
"clean up"... isn't that some sort of code word for the mafia? Yes I can see it happening...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Dale on Tuesday January 23, @02:26PM (6 children)
The fact that these even seem to exist is counter to everything the police organization is supposed to represent.
There was a story out of Austin I saw today where a cop has finally been fired stemming from an event over two years ago for using excessive force during an arrest and then claiming there was no force used. Apparently this was not the first or second time the issue has arisen with this cop. The article showed some analysis that this cop used force 17.5% of his arrests compared to 10% for others in his academy class. When he is removed from the sample the average dropped to 8% (so he is double everyone else). In addition there were multiple issues of not reporting force use as well. All that and it took two years for them to fire him. Not charge him with anything, not report the possible false resisting arrest charges, just lost his job after multiple years.
(Score: 2) by Dale on Tuesday January 23, @02:29PM
pair of links to mentioned articles:
http://kxan.com/2018/01/22/report-apd-officer-in-breaion-king-case-facing-new-use-of-force-allegation/ [kxan.com] [kxan.com]
&
http://www.statesman.com/news/crime--law/officer-breaion-king-case-fired-amid-new-force-complaint/J4FBHpeV3EVsrKN8Fw9EhJ/ [statesman.com] [statesman.com]
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Entropy on Tuesday January 23, @04:19PM (4 children)
Well, speaking of Karma--I guess whoever victimizes your son/daughter should get a nice massage and not even be sent to jail? I'd hate for poor, poor criminals to actually get roughed up for raping someone.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:59PM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by tibman on Tuesday January 23, @05:31PM (1 child)
Dumb. Just arrest and jail so that the courts can decide on the punishment. It's not the job of the police to handle punishment for legitimate reasons. They should just do their damn job and be professional about it.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:32PM
That's nice in theory, but... Stanford. Prison. Experiment. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:43PM
The courts handle punishment. You also seem to be assuming that that anyone arrested by a cop is a criminal, or that if they are a criminal, then surely they must have victimized someone. Neither is true. Regarding the latter, we have countless unjust laws that create victimless crimes, such as the war on drugs.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @03:33PM (1 child)
They do seem to be crying about nothing really. So some freebie they invented themselves so that they can hand them out to friends and family have now gone commercial, thereby nullifying the initial purpose. It was so that well I guess friends could get away with some minor things like parking violations and minor speeding tickets before they became a thing or to just identify friends and family of officers. But if they are now sold on E-bay for around $100 then that sort of nullifies the purpose. Those people are now longer the people it was supposed to cover.
That said one can probably argue why they even have the system in place to begin with. Seems quite odd. Knowing or being friends with a LEO shouldn't entitle you to commit minor law violations. If anything you should be even more careful or know better. That said if the NYPD hand them out to cover minor traffic violations what does the DEA hand them out for? Minor amounts of illicit drug usage?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @04:27PM
OK so they seem to look like some kind of every plastic creditcard, helps being wallet sized and all. It seems kind of nondescript really, hard to say since the image doesn't show the backside.
But for these cards to have some kind of purpose you sort of have to have at least two fields on the backside -- one that identify the person it was given to and one that identify the officer handing it out; so that you know who vouches for who. Also if the card is used it should be taken by the officer in charge and handed back to the PBA and then back to the issuing officer so he can have a talk with the offender before possibly giving it back to them. Also so that the officer in question could be contacted when the card is used.
Otherwise these seem quite pointless, or potentially a "lucrative" job perk -- I don't know how much a NYPD officer makes but if he got 30 of these a year and according to the NYPost article the price for a card was $200 bucks that is 6k a year if you sell them all. Considering the NYPD has about 40k active officers, plus countless retired once that is a serious amount of cards out and about floating around -- about enough to cover about 10% of the population of NYC (only counting active officers at 30 cards a piece). That can hardly have been the point of them.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday January 23, @04:00PM (4 children)
They are not "Get Out of Jail Free" cards as near as I can tell, none of the things they help with involve jail time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:26PM (3 children)
Things may not be recorded as a criminal charge if the cop sees that someone is buddies with Jim from the 54th precinct.
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @04:31PM (2 children)
Still there is probably a big difference in crime here -- minor speeding or a parking violation. Sure they can probably ignore that if you have a card and just give you some kind of verbal warning instead. If they find you standing all covered in blood looking over a corpse with an axe in your hand. Then probably not so much -- oh I see you know Jimmy at the 54th, have a nice day sir.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @05:35PM
But, "Well, your field sobriety test was pretty poor, perhaps I need you to blow into---oh, Jim, yeah, I know Jim. Listen, drive safe, now."
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:10PM
"What happened?"
"Well, I saw that guy over there with an axe in his body. I wanted to help him and removed the axe. Unfortunately it didn't help, he died anyway. I just got my clothes ruined from all the blood he spilled. And all that only because I wanted to help."
"Oh, that doesn't sound convincing. Maybe you should come with us."
"Do you happen to be from the 54th? Because I know Jimmy there; he'll surely tell you that I would never do anything illegal. Here's his card, BTW."
"Oh, you're a friend of Jimmy. Well, then …"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by arcz on Tuesday January 23, @06:43PM (2 children)
I would expect that this violates the equal protection clause and the no-nobility clause. It's the end result of proprietorial discretion taken to its extreme. It should be stopped.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday January 23, @07:12PM (1 child)
> I would expect that this violates the equal protection clause and the no-nobility clause.
Nonsense, they're just better at being equal than you are.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 23, @09:53PM
Example of the need for "insightfunny".
