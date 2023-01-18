from the educationally-challenged? dept.
Microsoft challenges Chromebooks with $189 Windows 10 laptops for schools
Microsoft is making a bigger push to keep students and teachers using Windows this week. At the annual Bett education show in London, Microsoft is revealing new Windows 10 and Windows 10 S devices that are priced from just $189. The software giant is also partnering with the BBC, LEGO, NASA, PBS, and Pearson to bring a variety of Mixed Reality and video curricula to schools.
Lenovo has created a $189 100e laptop. It's based on Intel's Celeron Apollo Lake chips, so it's a low-cost netbook essentially, designed for schools. Lenovo is also introducing its 300e, a 2-in-1 laptop with pen support, priced at $279. The new Lenovo devices are joined by two from JP, with a Windows Hello laptop priced at $199 and a pen and touch device at $299. All four laptops will be targeted towards education, designed to convince schools not to switch to Chromebooks.
JP apparently refers to JP Sá Couto.
Also at Windows Blog, Engadget, and ZDNet.
Related: First ARM Snapdragon-Based Windows 10 S Systems Announced
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 23, @04:19PM
Just. die. already!
Like.... come on.
Yeah! Come. On!
Next version of Windows.... MS Timmy!
Jimmy... Timmy!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 23, @04:19PM (8 children)
"Class, today we are going to learn how to get excellent value for the money by installing a more efficient operating system on a low-end notebook. I hope you've all brought your USB sticks in. Now, first we're going to get into the UEFI settings..."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @04:36PM (2 children)
They didn't say what kind of education it would be did they.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:00PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:25PM
I'll never think about Windows 10 S the same way again.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday January 23, @04:49PM
Tell me about it. The idea of a low priced computer with an OS that eats up like 60 GB of your disk before you even do anything on it is already nuts. Never mind the CPU and RAM that all their BS eats up. As little as I think of Google at least they've approached this market with something that actually resembles a lean OS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:40PM
Today's class will be learning about DRM and vendor lock-in as we discover there are several methods beyond UEFI to prevent any other OS from running on ARM powered systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:26PM
"Today we're going to take a look at the source code to this software to see how it wo- oh."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:24PM (1 child)
Funny, just hours before reading this I had been in our local big-box retailer and saw these cheap-as-chips mini laptops on sale. I was wondering how hard or easy it would be to get one of these bargain basement specials and civilize it by installing Linux (via USB). Has anyone tried this?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday January 23, @09:59PM
I currently have an old Dell laptop in testing with Enlightenment installed on it.
I have given it to a group of PFY's we have working here at the moment to see what they think. It's early days, but they seem to like it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday January 23, @05:01PM
"Haven't we been here before....."
Wow! Windows releases a new netbook generation! This is exciting because.... because........
Oh, nevermind. Here's wondering if this is will be as much a hit as Windows RT.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday January 23, @05:27PM (2 children)
In the two school systems my nine year old has been to both are firmly entrenched with Google Apps and Chromebooks. Anecdotal to be sure but I'm not seeing any Microsoft stuff out there.
(Score: 4, Informative) by vux984 on Tuesday January 23, @07:31PM (1 child)
Anecdote to anecdote -- my kids elementary school gave out ipads for a year; teachers found them an interesting way to engage students in things, but consensus of teachers and parents was that tablets didn't encourage learning the way a real laptop did. The school district also had a laptop program where they gave students older macbooks (the white plastic ones). The consensus all round was this program was generally worthwhile.
In highschool, the school has office365 for education. Most students provide their own laptop (whatever they want, my kids have dell latitude education series units with windows 10), the neighbor's girls had macbook airs. The school also had a set of older loaner units for students without that they could 'checkout' like a library but I think nearly all the kids have their own, plus a computer lab that students could drop into, print from etc, or if they've forgotten or broken their laptop etc. It actually works pretty well. The kids can switch units pretty trivially between onedrive etc. And even linux is supported to the extent the kids can use the online web applications. few assignments have ever required installing anything; and the one that did was a science thing for simulating basic circuits that was java based and ran on pretty much anything. Overall I have no complaints about it.
I think the kids are getting more real world application from it than they would from google apps and school issued chrome books. The complaint that they are being indoctrinated into microsoft is valid, but they have to use *something*; and google apps is no better. And its not like they are teaching courses in "Microsoft Word 2016 for Windows 10 Pro"; nothing the kids do is particularly application specific -- they probably could use OpenOffice if they really wanted.
The main point of it is to give all the kids a school cloud email, folder sync/storage, and access to some productivity apps for assignments.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Tuesday January 23, @07:40PM
I agree. I would add to that the following: in the most cost efficient manner possible. I'd rather spend the money on the teachers.
(Score: 2) by BK on Tuesday January 23, @05:29PM
Bad news for you M$ guys, that horse has already left the barn. 3 years ago you had a chance, but it's all over now.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Ingar on Tuesday January 23, @05:37PM (1 child)
That's 189$ minus the 100$ for the windows 10 license.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:45PM
But the schools will eat it up since Win 10 already has spyware built-in.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday January 23, @07:55PM (4 children)
I could use a netbook. I really just need a terminal and maybe a web browser.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday January 23, @08:34PM
Get a Chromebook. Mine was an Acer brand about $95 on sale. You can replace the Goog OS with Linux.
https://slickdeals.net/newsearch.php?forumchoice%5B%5D=4&forumchoice%5B%5D=9&forumchoice%5B%5D=10&forumchoice%5B%5D=13&forumchoice%5B%5D=25&forumchoice%5B%5D=30&forumchoice%5B%5D=38&forumchoice%5B%5D=39&forumchoice%5B%5D=41&forumchoice%5B%5D=44&forumchoice%5B%5D=53&forumchoice%5B%5D=54&forumchoice%5B%5D=71&q=chromebook&firstonly=1 [slickdeals.net]
You want 4 GB of RAM rather than 2 GB. 2 GB is usable, but tabs will have to reload often, especially if you have more than a handful.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday January 23, @08:36PM (2 children)
Does the Windows store even have a terminal app?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 23, @08:42PM (1 child)
It's called Powershell, and it's like trying to get yourself off with a cactus dildo.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday January 23, @09:11PM
Powershell isn't my first choice for a shell, but it isn't hardly that bad. More like a regular dildo that someone stores in the freezer between uses. It will work if you work it long enough, but it won't be anyones first choice.
