Hadrian is not the first large-scale industrial robot that can complete a whole build from start to finish. It's not even the first outdoor construction robot.
What's remarkable is it's both. As Mike told me, "Anything you can build inside a factory ... we're getting really, really good at. Trouble is, nothing's happening outdoors."
That's because environmental factors like wind and temperature variations can make life difficult for robots outdoors.
Most robots can't adjust to small, quick changes in wind or temperature fast enough to keep up.
That's fine if little wobbles won't make a big difference. But when you're working on something as large-scale as building a house and a light breeze could lead to bricks being laid way out of position, it can get very dangerous.
So up till now, any robot building on such large scales had to be indoors in minutely controlled environments.
Hadrian has overcome this problem using the precision technology Dynamic Stabilisation Technology (DST). DST was developed in Perth by Mike's cousin, Mark Pivac, back in the early 2000s. The computer program measures environmental factors an astounding 2000 times per second, then accounts for them in real time.
If robots replace the construction workers, who then will wolf whistle?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @02:49PM (14 children)
Automate as much as possible, and then reduce the population, preferably by attrition.
That is the only way to improve Quality of Life.
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @03:19PM (7 children)
Because nothing solves a problem faster than creating a bigger one. How about this alternate solution. We keep doing the status quo (minus the interference in employment) - which is already solving overpopulation in at least a sixth of the world by population - and have all those people work? Automate only where it makes economic sense, and allow automation to continue to create new, higher quality jobs as it has for the past few centuries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @03:32PM (6 children)
If you can automate something, then said automation always makes economic sense; hence, automate as much as possible.
The fear is what to do with a bunch of people whose existence no longer makes economic sense; the major problem with those people is that they reproduce. I'd suggest paying people not to have children.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @03:55PM (5 children)
Patently false. For example, automation doesn't make sense when the equipment costs more than the value you'd get from using the equipment. Why buy a $40 electrical stapler for the occasional bits of paper in your home when a $10 manual stapler does the job without the need for batteries?
Well, don't be an idiot and make the problem worse by going out of your way to automate their usefulness out of existence. I see the people who claim that is a problem on the forefront of making it a problem. When you advocate policies like higher minimum wages, mandatory reduced work weeks, etc, you're part of the problem not part of the solution.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday January 23, @04:15PM (1 child)
I am more concerned about the ability to find an automatic stapler that actually works..\
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @04:39PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:12PM (2 children)
Obviously, the assumption is that a certain task is repetitive and without end.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @08:20PM
Like my stapler example? The problem is not that there is a definite end to the number of papers I'll ever need to staple, but rather than this need doesn't happen frequently enough to justify the expense of the more expensive automated solution.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:08PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @04:12PM (5 children)
A reduced population leads to reduced innovation. Most people aren't very innovative or brilliant, so you need a big population to get a decent number of those.
High automation should lead to a lack of need for regular work; people eventually should be able to live very comfortably without having to work at all if they choose (and those that do, get rewarded for it of course; this is how UBI works: make some money doing nothing, make more money doing something, make lots more money doing something lucrative). And with automation, society should be able to support these people just fine, and more really by having more efficient use of space: denser housing mainly. By removing the economic stimuli for crime, "ghettos" and other such wastes of land should be eliminated, making it more feasible to have denser cities. Imagine how much population could be supported in all the existing cities in the US, if all the single-family homes were bulldozed and replaced with high-rise condos.
Of course, people tend to have fewer kids when they become richer, but that's in a society where they have to work to have that income level. Remove the need for regular work, and people might start having more kids than now. Add to this the coming advances in anti-aging medicine, and possible life extension, and we may reduce the death rate drastically, so that even with the same birthrate we'll have a much larger population. But if we have high automation and UBI, it should work out. Of course, this is a very optimistic viewpoint; usually people seem to find a way of screwing things up with corruption etc.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 23, @06:34PM (4 children)
There are a surprising number of innovative and brilliant people in the world, a disappointing portion of them are not in a socio-economic position for their innovative/brilliant ideas to be developed and implemented, and an even larger portion of them are not even exposed to the problems they could offer innovative/brilliant (or at least better than the status-quo) solutions to.
Giving people more leisure time and resources should improve the number of productive innovators, without a need to increase the population.
The "great minds" of history were only able to advance science and engineering because they had the opportunity to do so. A much larger number of "great minds" have been forgotten because life didn't permit them to develop their ideas or record them for posterity.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 23, @07:01PM (1 child)
Quite possibly. But it's also very debatable how the population size is going to change once people are given more leisure time and resources, so we don't really know if this will be a problem or not. These days, we find that giving people reliable contraception, access to education, and a middle-class life tends to make them reproduce less. However that middle-class life usually comes with a full-time job, and for married couples, two jobs, so while they have resources, they don't have that much leisure time, and having kids really puts a cramp in that, coupled with the modern reality where extended family isn't around to help out as was the case in centuries past. So if automation and UBI succeeds in giving people tons of leisure time to pursue their passions instead of mindlessly toiling in bullshit jobs or trying to make the next big app, will they have more kids? Who knows.
But ultimately, if we don't screw things up too badly, and figure out how to live more efficiently (no 6000sf houses in the suburbs and monster SUVs for everyone), I don't think a larger population is necessarily a problem. It's only a problem now because we're *so* inefficient. House people more densely (modern luxury high-rise condos show how nice this can be), improve transit systems, remove the need for much work (which would lessen the load on transit systems and eliminate "rush hour"), improve food production technology (e.g. vertical farming, artificial meat), and adopt more efficient energy production (solar, plus more efficient buildings and eliminating fossil fuel cars so we don't need so much energy in the first place), and we can handle a much larger population than we currently have, if it comes to that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:39PM
many aspects of the consumption economy is just that. consumption. we have consumption of food, obviously. but now we have consumption of durable goods. consumption as in: use it for a short time, until it breaks (and can't be repaired) or is no longer in fashion.
Sure, short time frame this is "good". people perhaps can have more things, sooner, and perhaps for less money.
Long term? all that stuff ends up in landfills or incinerators much sooner than it used to. Which then requires more resources to make the next batch of stuff.
So we also see the progression towards dystopian food supply too. It's just a matter of progression. the Soylent people, faux-mayonnaise etc people are at the front of the wave. Right now that wave is cool. But that wave will progress. At some point most of us will just opt for our daily rations of Purina (Nestle) People Chow, if only for our own shear laziness, or itll be the only thing we can buy on our UBI checks. There just won't be the resources available to get basic raw foods to most people, or for them to grow their own, unless they happen to live outside the urban areas, where they can sneak a few items out of the bins from the corporate harvesters, sneak water to raise it, and avoid the corporate surveilance, er, "productivity management" systems on those corporate farms.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @07:54PM (1 child)
Unless it has the opposite effect, of course. Let us note in history most inventions are due to people getting paid to invent things (or merely having the leeway to do so) at their jobs. Jobs are also one of the most important places for learning new skills.
For example, I found that my experience with teaching, tutoring, and computer administration during my graduate student years was more of a selling point to employers than the degrees I obtained as a result. For another example, on several occasions I've had to guide coworkers through a complex PC configuration issue over the phone while having no computer access myself - guiding them solely through my mental model of what steps to take and what things to look at. You don't learn those skills proficiently by watching TV or surfing porn.
So here that the things that get missed in the quest for a UBI. First, if people have a good paying job, then they don't need a UBI. Meanwhile, more jobs worked means more jobs created - there's a modest feedback here towards job creation when jobs are already being created. UBI is a notable disincentive for that and routinely intended as such. Second, we are creating a class of incompetent people who don't have a variety of important skills because they've never been in a situation where they needed them. That's the concern I outline above.
This leads to my third concern - a huge reduction in power of the members of society. Our work is one of the ways we can control our own lives. This is a large piece of cognitive dissonance on the part of would-be UBI proponents who often spin [soylentnews.org] elaborate [soylentnews.org] yarns [soylentnews.org] about how businesses and the wealthy rule our lives. So instead, they propose giving this alleged power over our lives to the most powerful organization of all, the national government. Good luck with that.
At least, with work, you have the lightweight choice to leave your job - and many, many people choose every year to leave for greener pastures.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 23, @10:52PM
Well, if you're referring to the recent patent and product explosion, then, sure - brassieres with simulated nipples [google.com], glow in the dark flashlights [wikia.com], homemade ice-cream candy mixing machines [youtube.com], and their like are all fruits of the great free market invention machine where paid employees invent, develop and refine ever-better money making products for their employers. Lest you think I'm putting such things down, in 2003 Applica - the design house for the Black and Decker Arctic twister and many other fine consumer products, was advertising to hire a product designer/inventor - not only was I out of work at the time, but they were within a reasonable commute from the house I just bought less than a year earlier, you bet your ass I applied and wanted that job, badly.
However, if you're talking about the giants which Sir Issac Newton credited with giving him shoulders to stand on, then, no. Those figures in history didn't research, discover, or develop for a mere paycheck - the primary thing they have in common was rare opportunity to do the work while so many of their contemporaries toiled in a field just to get enough food to eat.
Imagine no employers, I wonder if you can [youtu.be]. What makes people valuable to a wage payer isn't 1:1 correlated with what makes people valuable to society as a whole. Just because some people watch TV and surf porn while decompressing from their paycheck-coerced daily labor doesn't mean that all people would choose to do that all the time if they didn't have jobs.
To wit: in the zero-sum economy we're living in, taxes on good paying jobs will indeed be the source of UBI. Those at the bottom of the wage scale would get UBI and their low income tax free, then some point above the diet of ramen noodles and public transportation only level of income, a percentage of additional income would be paid in tax - hell, make it a flat 25% if you like, whatever it takes to balance the books, but at some point, that tax will be greater than the UBI, people at that level of income would be net-tax-free, and those above would be paying 25% or whatever it takes on income above that level to finance the rest. Anybody who thinks that "everyone pays tax" in our present system is just deluded - there are great swaths of the population who are taking more from the government than they are giving already - what I object to is the byzantine convolution of rules administering the benefits along with the intrusive "determination of need" BS auditing that goes with it all. Give a, spartan, livable benefit to EVERYBODY, an equal tax structure for all, and fire every government worker who has anything at all to do with "determination of need" - let them live on UBI.
You say that like it's a good thing. Step back and ask yourself why you think that's a good thing? Is it, really? If I were young, and unemployed, and not needing work, I would be inclined to pick up trash from the side of the road, it bothers me, it's easy enough to fix, but "my time is too valuable," I'm too tired after a day of work to both do that and all the other things I want to do with my family. When I have been unemployed, the quest for the almighty replacement job has been of such paramount importance that I have even less free time and energy to do things like that. Bottom line, the roadsides around my home have a hell of a lot more trash on them than they would if I didn't have a job. A society developed around "doing what you can to make things better" - volunteering with children, education, the elderly, the sick... all of those things should see a clear uptick if people aren't spending their whole life chasing a paycheck, and volunteers in education, elder-care and hospitals effectively reduce the cost of those services / improve them in ways that pay-for-service models miss. But, where's the motivation for education, you might ask? Well - those who are fired up and determined to own the world before they're 20 can certainly pursue fast-track education and career launching, but others who are less certain of their destiny (the majority, in my experience), would have more freedom to do some volunteer, intern, and exploration, and find something they can really enjoy contributing to and excel at, rather than having to climb the ladder of progress at the prescribed rate for fear of becoming destitute and homeless should they fall behind.
There's an implicit assumption that people working = productivity, and I have never seen that to be a 1:1 situation. Every place I have ever worked, you could always identify employees who contribute more to productivity by their absence than their presence, and many more who could clearly contribute more/better in a different role than the one which they are serving.
I know plenty of employed, incompetents who lack a variety of skills important to their positions. Perhaps if they were more free to choose activities based on the skills and interests they _do_ have, rather than attempting to stick with their current paying post because they "need the money" we might have better fit between people, their skills, and the functions they are performing in society.
Our work is the primary way in which others control our lives. Don't believe me? Try doing just what you want to do, when you want to do it, with no regard to your employer's needs or desires, for a month and tell me how employed you are after that.
Talk about cognitive dissonance: the U in UBI is Universal, meaning equally to all people, without judgement or conditions. Where's the national government's power in that policy?
Maybe your skillset is different, with mine, every single career level job change has been traumatic. Sure, when I temped for a data entry company, walking off wasn't just easy, it was also fun. Ditto for fast food, dishwashing, and similar gigs. Quitting academia was an easy enough decision, but not without the angst of having no idea how long it would take to land an actual, paying job (2 months). That first job ran just over 12 years, then on a Friday we were told "thanks a lot, starting 5pm today you're not getting paid anymore," at which point I walked back to my office and phoned Applica about the inventor's job (because the writing had been on the wall for awhile), but, bird flu in China was partly blamed as to why they never hired anyone for that advertised spot. The next 4 months were similarly discouraging, looking within a 300 mile radius of home, with maybe one seemingly serious potential job interview every 2-3 weeks, all of which turned out to be non-starters. That prompted the cross-country move to Houston - hardly lightweight, and moving back from Houston, while initiated by me, was hardly lightweight either - another 4 months of job searching, 3 plane trips to go on interviews while trying not to tip-off work that I'm looking because another round of layoffs is looming, 12 months with a home on-the-market over 1000 miles away paying 2 mortgages, none of this seems lightweight to me. But, it is part of the price of specialization in a higher paying industry - an industry that more chose me than I chose, based on the first opportunity that I took up after leaving school. The greener pastures available to me involve more travel... colleagues who have been "airport warriors" for the last 20 years are rolling in more money than they will ever need, and those opportunities are theoretically available to me, if I simply abandon my family for days, weeks, occasionally months on end to go answer whatever burning questions need expensive attention ASAP.
The funny thing, to circle back to the article topic, is that a good bit of what I am doing lately is building and tuning a "code robot" - something that takes my colleagues' interface specifications and turns them into interface code for them. I can remember a time when the code that my robot writes would have been a full time job for 3 or 4 people, just to keep up with inevitable changes, and, more importantly, the robot can re-write all the code to accommodate a change in under a minute, whereas the people would have taken a week or more to recode and test, so... we make changes much more easily and often, basically at will and on whims of experimentation. While I haven't put anybody out of a job with this robot, it has influenced our style of working, design choices, and may be accelerating time to market without requiring as much additional hiring. Which leaves more people free to pick up trash off the side of the road, if that's their thing. I just wish we didn't de-value that choice to such a point as making people do something else just to survive.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @03:31PM
The cost of robotic arms has dropped considerably in the last ~10 years. Glancing through Ebay quick, you can get tons of robotic arm models for less than $20,000. I anticipate many more processes getting automated in the next couple years especially with the rapid pace of computer vision improvements we're seeing. Like a lot of things, running a factory can look and sound easy until you get to actually doing it. Some things that can really trip up a factory:
* Improper product from upstream processes (wrong dimensions, doesn't assemble, wrong physical properties, etc).
* Unplanned downtime.
* Being behind on production goals (meaning they won't stop the machine for you to install and test your new widget that might fix everything).
* Management turning down many very useful OEM upgrades on a cost basis.
* Imbalanced production rates. The bottleneck of the factory should be the primary focus for improvements.
* Trying to jack it with a robit arm and getting your dick ripped off.
And for a fun fact: lubricant used in food production equipment must be safe for humans. For this reason, vegetable oil and similar products are often used.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @03:32PM (4 children)
Humans are already using existing machines to achieve the level of precision required. So it's hard to believe that non-crap robots can't manage to do similar stuff.
If robots can't handle "normal" changes in weather and temperature then more planes would be falling out of the sky. Because that's what many fly by wire planes are - robots exposed to weather and temperature.
Don't blame the weather and temperature for your earlier bots being so crap that they can get bricks way out of position. I mean like what? How bad is your robot? We're not talking about laying bricks in a hurricane are we?
As far as I can see, robots and AIs don't have difficulty with precision, the machine precision problem has been solved decades ago (engineering control theory etc).
The difficult stuff is when some twig or animal somehow gets in the way of the brick, or the brick breaks or is nonstandard shape, then what does the robot do? Does a programmer have to write code for all the different scenarios? Or some human helps/prompts the robot?
Lastly you can also build the prefab stuff in a factory, lay the foundation and initial frames with high precision then have the robots assemble the stuff outdoors:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6f_sayw0mM [youtube.com]
If the prefab pieces are designed right you can be off by many millimeters, but then as you lower a piece it will align itself correctly.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 23, @04:04PM (2 children)
Machine learn the shit out of everything, or even include "neuromorphic" processors in the robots. Teach one robot to do the task very well, and then copy and paste the sauce into every other robot. That way you get to kill the brogrammers and the bricklayers at the same time, and you get them to help you do it during the testing phase.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @05:08PM (1 child)
Then use the brogrammers and bricklayers in the foundation of the buildings. Am I right.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 23, @05:30PM
Yes, you have earned a bonus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @06:05PM
To post a reply, please select all the squares with twigs.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @06:55PM (1 child)
If you are relying on precise position of a machine being maintained along the length and height of a wall as your method of building a proper brick wall, you are doing it wrong, in several different ways.
1) Walls, whether brick, poured, stick built, prefabed, are straight and true because people have a good eye, good levels, and good enough tape measures. Not because a brick layer walk straight down a plank.
2) If you have modern automated robots building obsolete brick walls you are hopelessly mired in the past, creating more problems for the future.
3) If your robot can't sense straight and true and dimensionally correct, it doesn't matter if balances like a tight rope walker.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 23, @09:45PM
They would, of course, build modern brick walls. We aren't barbarians!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @07:32PM (1 child)
Yes, you can make a super fancy robot that perfectly compensates for environment and material variations...
Or ... you could make a robot that assembles houses like Lego pieces (minus the gaps) at full speed, because the material itself compensates for some variability.
Guess which one will make the most economic sense?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday January 23, @09:12PM
Yes couldn't they cheaply print some UV or magnetic dots onto each brick that the robot can align its sensors against to orient itself? That could be combined with some kind of optical fail safe or some push switches to feel the edges of the wall. Then, so long as the dot is still triggering the sensor, it knows it hasn't moved with respect to the brick. It could even build a wall of bricks with alternate types of marking on, so that there's less risk of it being confused by an adjacent brick.
That said, I would have thought computer vision algorithms would be up to doing the whole thing optically by now (with some simple touch / pressure sensors for the final grip). I'm thinking it's just resistance to change / aversion to risk / lack of funding that's holding this stuff back rather than any fundamental technical limitations, but robotics really isn't my area of expertise.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
