from the curb-appeal dept.
Exclusive: U.S. sanctions curb Microsoft sales to hundreds of Russian firms
Two of Microsoft's official distributors in Russia have imposed restrictions on sales of Microsoft software to more than 200 Russian companies following new U.S. sanctions, according to notifications circulated by the distributors.
While much of the focus around U.S. sanctions has been on ways they are being skirted, the moves by the Russian distributors show how tougher restrictions that came into force on Nov. 28 are starting to bite.
[...] One of the two Microsoft distributors, a Russian company called Merlion, said in its notification to partners that all sanctioned buyers of Microsoft licenses must pay within tight deadlines, or even pay upfront in some cases.
The second distributor, RRC, said in its notification, seen by Reuters, that "serious restrictions are being introduced" on Microsoft orders from firms subject to U.S. sanctions.
Both Merlion and RRC cited rules stemming from the new package of U.S. sanctions - signed into law on Aug. 2 for Russia's involvement in Ukraine and cyber attacks - as the reason for the additional restrictions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 23, @05:43PM (4 children)
Poor Russia... what WILL they do without Windows, etc.
Oh...man...
Psst...hey Putin: have I got a deal for you!
--Linus Torvalds
---This message approved by Edward Snowden 'cause he knows how fucked America is by using Windows.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @06:14PM (1 child)
Yeah, talk about the unintended consequences.
Treasury Department dumps NSA tool chest into dust bin.
However, on closer reading, its really more an issue of tightening credit terms for the Microsoft Re-sellers, which in turn forces them to have their customers pay quickly. It seems weak leverage, because Microsoft is free to provide those re-sellers easier terms or lower prices simply to keep their product on Russian machines, bill only after install, etc.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Geotti on Tuesday January 23, @10:43PM
This has nothing to do with the resellers and everything to do with the sanctioned companies (who don't give a flying fuck about these restrictions).
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:43PM (1 child)
I'm sure they will continue to borrow the free trial version of Windows on bittorrent.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:52PM
They're most likely the ones that put it there in the first place.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday January 23, @09:55PM
I wonder if Russia has imposed sanctions against the US for it's involvement in the coup against Assad in Syria?
