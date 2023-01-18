from the goocafeteria-serves-googurt dept.
For years, Google used an in-house Linux distribution called Goobuntu (based on Ubuntu LTS releases), as its development platform. No more.
After more than five years with Ubuntu, Google is replacing Goobuntu with gLinux, a Linux distribution based on Debian Testing.
[...] As MuyLinux reports, gLinux is being built from the source code of the packages and Google introduces its own changes to it. The changes will also be contributed to the upstream.
[...] How does Google plan to move to Debian Testing? The current Debian Testing release is upcoming Debian 10 Buster. Google has developed an internal tool to migrate the existing systems from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS to Debian 10 Buster. Project leader Margarita claimed in the Debconf talk that tool was tested to be working fine.
Google also plans to send the changes to Debian Upstream and hence contributing to its development.
[...] Back in 2012, Canonical had clarified that Google is not their largest business desktop customer. However, it is safe to say that Google was a big customer for them. As Google prepares to switch to Debian, this will surely result in revenue loss for Canonical.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @07:30PM (16 children)
That Google pays canonical for anything is simply Google's way of buying influence, and supporting FOSS. Apparently that influence wasn't forthcoming, and Google already does a great deal of FOSS support in other ways. If Google could use its influence (and money) to quell some of the self inflicted drama that Debian always seems to have simmering it would be great.
Google doesn't need any help from Canonical to install, update, maintain, and enhance their internal version of Ubuntu. Probably Google could teach Canonical a whole bag of tricks, especially with regard to reducing extraneous packages and making servers very efficient,
Because Google doesn't market their internal distro, they don't have to return anything they develop.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:55PM (1 child)
My experience suggests that Google knows nothing about such efficiency; Google's solution is to throw more computing, more contractors, and more money at any problem that gets in the way. Code monkeys to the rescue!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @07:59PM
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goobuntu [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by bobthecimmerian on Tuesday January 23, @08:29PM
I'd be curious whether Google actually did ever pay Canonical much. Google has their own colossal set of engineers and admins, why would they pay an outside company for support?
And to be fair to Canonical, Google has to support their own internal services and tools. They don't have to support thousands of packages in thousands of combinations by all kinds of users. Don't get me wrong, whether you love Google or hate them the company is an engineering powerhouse. But I'm sure Google isn't maintaining twelve different mp3 tag editors and nineteen file managers and Ada compilers (for example) on its internal Linux distributions. They have harder 'Big Data' problems to solve but easier distribution management problems.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nuke on Tuesday January 23, @08:52PM (11 children)
It is a shame they did not pick Devuan instead of Debian. Same flavour but without systemd.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 23, @09:14PM (1 child)
Why does it matter? It's Google. How does it affect you? Do you just want them to hand Devuan devs some $$$?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:45PM
yes
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @09:25PM (4 children)
In principle: I don't like systemd!
I think the problems systemd solves could have been better solved in a more modular way instead of one giant MCP from Tron.
Being pragmatic, if systemd is going to be rammed down my throat, then I sure do want it to work well. Having lots of development resources, like Google engineers, helps make that happen.
In the end, we'll end up with more standards across more distributions -- which I think can only make things better. Why can't services be handled in a standard way? Have a standard system message bus. Have only one type of "script" or "config" file you have to write to get your server daemon to run on any distribution. Wouldn't that be nice?
Now if we could have only one packaging format. And one package dependency graph more like Docker containers. I suppose these things might come one day, but it just seems to take so darn long compared to how proprietary companies can simply dictate how things will work. Not that I want to use closed source instead. Police work is also easy in a police state -- and I don't want to live there.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @09:40PM (1 child)
Man who rants about police state demands single packaging tool. Film at 11.
Bitches about Giant MCP, having never looked at the code, then dreams about all the things systemd already does, and says wistfully "Wouldn't that be nice".
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:49PM
Reading comprehension, do you need a refresher course?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday January 23, @09:45PM (1 child)
What would be the point of different distributions if they were all essentially the same with only cosmetic differences?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @10:47PM
It can be more than cosmetic differences.
First, the "cosmetics". Different desktop environments do have real, material usability differences. Users have strong preferences for different ways of working. Distributions can be focused on different primary users based on default applications.
Second, looking beneath the desktop environment (if any!). Some distributions might be focused on being extremely lightweight. (Alpine) Which makes them a good starting point for, example, Docker containers. Or focused on being a server without any desktop. Or distributions focused on being the best desktop.
Standardization is a GOOD thing to the extent that it makes it possible for package developers to make ONE build and have it work on all distributions.
Distributions could focus on security. Or running everything in a container.
It seems to me that having more standardization doesn't kill having lots of distributions. But maybe it kills having a pointlessly large number of incompatible distributions. And hey, it's open source, nobody is stopping anybody from building whatever they think is best.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @09:28PM (3 children)
Companies of Google scale are exactly the benefactors of systemd.
That said, I haven't had any significant problems with systemd. The docos are readable, the source code is easily perused, and writing you own systemd services is drop dead simple.
I now groan when I have to maintain older systems.
And yeah, I was originally against systemd in the beginning when it was barely functional.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:00PM (1 child)
Reserve a little paranoia for systemd now making it really easy to hide backdoors that now get pushed to all Linux systems.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @10:53PM
True. But there are lots of places to hide backdoors into large numbers of Linux systems.
And the whole "trusting trust" type of compromise / paranoia.
Compromise is possible in the boot loader.
And in the firmware. (And ability to lock you out of even booting!)
And thanks to Intel Management Engine, in the microprocessor itself. Compromise baked right into the hardware!
And Spectre and Meltdown.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @10:50PM
Yep. I was originally a complainer about systemd. I haven't had any trouble with it. It seems to work. As you say about services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:34PM (4 children)
Ubuntu is a Debian derivative. What was the reason(s) for the change anyways?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @09:28PM (3 children)
I'm just guessing. Pure speculation.
Google might find it to be in its best interest to move upstream from Ubuntu. If Google helps improve Debian, doesn't this still help improve Ubuntu? And other Debian derived distributions? Therefore Google might have a choice of more Debian derived distributions which would have Google's improvements and be suitable for Google's requirements.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @09:33PM (1 child)
That's my guess as well. They wanted to cut out at least one layer of middle men.
Note that they moved from Ubuntu Stable (lte) to to Debian Testing.
Apparently with the subset of server oriented stuff that Google needs, testing is more than good enough. Testing is where end users are banging away on it trying out every imaginable desktop environment and reporting bugs in same, but the underlying OS is usually solid at the testing stage.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday January 23, @10:43PM
Ubuntu is based on Debian Testing anyway, so having a version called "Ubuntu Stable" in the first place is slightly misleading.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:47PM
So you are saying thatg systemd solves the right set of problems in the wrong way. ? As a Arch linux user I find that the systemd guy was the only one to come with a comprehensive solution and I understand the distro packager choice of going with systemd.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:44PM
