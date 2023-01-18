from the whatever-gets-the-job-done dept.
Scientists working to advance the frontier of knowledge frequently also need to invent their tools along the way. Sometimes these are interesting little hacks to get a job done. Recently some researchers found ancestors of moths and butterflies older than any previously known by analyzing tiny scales found alongside ancient pollen. They needed a tool to manipulate these scales: separating them from surrounding debris, transferring them to microscope slides. The special tool was a needle tipped with a single human nostril hair.
As ancient insects were the published paper's focus, their use of nose hair tipped needle was only given a brief mention in the "Materials and Methods" section. Interviews by press quoted researchers' claim that nose hair has the right mechanical properties for the job, without further details. Not even a picture of the tool itself. What properties of insect scales made them a good match with the properties of nose hair? Was there a comprehensive evaluation of multiple types of hair for the task? Would we regret asking these questions?
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/01/21/ancient-insect-scales-analyzed-with-help-of-nose-hair/
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday January 23, @08:55PM
Did they try butt muff hair? How well did it measure up? These are important questions.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:57PM
Eyelash manipulators [scienceservices.de] are a common tool used when you are collecting samples for scanning electron microscope analysis, which is what they did in this paper. They come with a single hair affixed to a wooden handle. They can be sterilized and cleaned.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 23, @09:25PM
I remember reading about the work of Dr. van de Schootbrugge maybe a week and a half ago (before Dems shut down our government). Amazing that he found these TINY scales from 200 MILLION years ago. So inspiring, I'm going to save my nose hairs for him!
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday January 23, @09:26PM
I bet that entire lab fears the guy with the tweezers.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 23, @09:38PM
If they used the hair on top of their head it wouldn't have been covered by the press
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:19PM
Whose nose hair? Do they get credited in the paper?
