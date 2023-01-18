from the open-to-the-possibility dept.
Is it time For open processors? Jonathan Corbet over at lwn.net seems to think so. He lists several ongoing initiatives such as OpenPOWER, OpenSPARC and OpenRISC, but feels that most of the momentum is in the RISC-V architecture right now.
Given the complexity of modern CPUs and the fierceness of the market in which they are sold, it might be surprising to think that they could be developed in an open manner. But there are serious initiatives working in this area; the idea of an open CPU design is not pure fantasy.
[...] Much of the momentum these days, instead, appears to be associated with the RISC-V architecture. This project is primarily focused on the instruction-set architecture (ISA), rather than on specific implementations, but free hardware designs do exist. Western Digital recently announced that it will be using RISC-V processors in its storage products, a decision that could lead to the shipment of RISC-V by the billion. There is a development kit available for those who would like to play with this processor and a number of designs for cores are available.
Unlike OpenRISC, RISC-V is intended to be applicable to a wide range of use cases. The simple RISC architecture should be relatively easy to make fast, it is hoped. Meanwhile, for low-end applications, there is a compressed instruction-stream format intended to reduce both memory and energy needs. The ISA is designed with the ability for specific implementations to add extensions, making experimentation easier and facilitating the addition of hardware acceleration techniques.
[...] RISC-V seems to have quite a bit of commercial support behind it — the RISC-V Foundation has a long list of members. It seems likely that this architecture will continue to progress for some time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 23, @10:27PM (22 children)
Sigh. Hardware isn't like software. I've worked for 2 companies that designed chips. For the first (start up) doing a spin was $150,000. For the second established company that sells millions of chips/year) it was a $1,000k. That's not counting the software required to test the hardware.
Any bored Finn with a PC can write an OS in his mom's basement during winter, all it takes is the PC. Any bored Open Source dude can use VHDL or somesuch to design, test, and simulate a CPU. The problem when it comes to actually making some chips to test, that costs $$$.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:33PM (1 child)
Nice FUD, Krzanich. You're going down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:34PM
Shit up, Linus
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @10:42PM (17 children)
That's just the first problem. The second problem comes in the form of "will the new CPU+OS combo run all my applications?"
And when the answer is "no", the project is again dead in the water, no matter what other merits it might have.
It could be the best OS; the best processor; the prettiest, the easiest, the one without even a trace of Jony Ive's shit-for-brains interior-decorator-tantrum-inspired flat icons, and it'll still fall on its face with a resounding splat. Because Larry and Jane and androgynous Bob's apps won't run.
It all comes down to compatibility. Projects that don't provide compatibility — at any level — are shooting themselves in the foot right out of the door. So these open processors... probably not going to make any headway. People are too invested at this point in time. IMHO.
Hell, you couldn't even get me to move to Windows, and it uses the same processor I'm using now. But it won't run my apps; end of discussion.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @10:54PM (1 child)
This is in essence what it comes down to. While it run Windows? If not will it run something that I can run all the standard application on? Will I have to replace all my other hardware to fit in with this? What companies are going to support this? I guess the best thing that could happen would be if some Industry giant just decided they had enough of the Intel shitshow and decided to do their own thing -- looking at Google (time to not be evil again ...) or one of the console companies or something else. You probably need to pull it all in .. desktop users, gamers etc otherwise this probably won't take off. While a Finn working in his student dorm (or whatever) for a few decades might be a great approach I just don't think this will ever take off then. But perhaps this is what it will take to bring about the Year of the Linux desktop ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:42AM
Those who've suckled exclusively at the Microsoft teet may tremble at the prospect of having to change hardware and software, but it's nothing new elsewhere. Apple has broken ties with the past repeatedly, forcing customers to buy new hardware and software. USB-A? Gone. FireWire? Gone. Optical storage? Gone. Floppy drives? Serial ports? ADB? All gone. SCSI? Gone. PowerPC? Gone. 68000-series? Gone.
It's painful to change, but if it's done for the right reasons it can be a good thing. Giving up exclusive reliance on Windows is a good reason.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday January 23, @11:00PM (7 children)
The first level of compatibility is to provide compilers for your new chip.
Then there is the fact that an OS kernel must be ported -- you can't just magically compile it even having a compiler for your chip.
Once you have the kernel, if user space software can be simply recompiled and run on your new processor -- then you've really got something!
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @11:13PM (6 children)
Well, what you have are compilers.
You still haven't solved the problem of all the apps I have that are no longer being supported, devs and/or companies long gone, etc.
Remember when Apple went from PPC to Intel? They built a wholly transparent PPC emulation right into the OS, and thereby leveraged the current users from Processor A to Processor B, because all those PPC apps "just worked."
Of course, then they roundly butt-screwed all those app users a few years later sans lube or reach-around by dropping the emulation, but they got away with it because it was otherwise too late — people had already moved. It was slimy as hell of them to do, but it worked.
In any case, compilers don't solve the past-compatability problem. They enable future app generation. Which will have a great deal of trouble taking off, because no one will move until that phase is well under way, unless they can just jump right in with their current app and document collection.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @11:32PM (3 children)
The alternative is to wait until the hammer comes down on "hacker tools." Probably one will be able to install RHEL and Ubuntu, but forget being able to compile one's own kernel. Forget about even having access to a full compiler without paying some hefty fees to the likes of Red Hat or Microsoft. Sure, hello world will probably still compile with the "community edition" of Visual C++ or Clang.
All this out of misogynerd narrative and OMG Russia. I think the other pieces don't directly affect this part, but I wouldn't be surprised if OMG trolls or OMG dank alt-right memes plays some part. It's the only way they can make sure that throwing away net neutrality gives ISPs a stranglehold on information, only allowing access to approved propaganda outlets. Well, there will probably still be the option of coughing up big bucks to be able to connect to unapproved subnets.
But who the hell has big bucks other than Inner Party members? I hear they can even switch off their telescreens!
But OTOH given the funding concerns stated upthread for open hardware, maybe that's checkmate. A boot stamping on a human face forever.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @11:49PM (2 children)
I read what you wrote, yet I see no alternative.
Either my apps work, or you have nothing at all to offer me.
Look, I'm a developer. I have Windows, linux and OS X machines running here, and I have to keep them all running for various reasons. But I only use one OS for 99% of what I do. Because apps. I'm completely serious: you have nothing to offer me with an alternative / incompatible OS, and that's without even bringing a new processor into the mix.
Grandma will be even more unwilling to consider abandoning the things she knows how to use, as will office slaves Obadiah, Myrtle, and... Bob... who have all their working hours into their custom vertical applications. Then there are the gamers. Your New Hotness won't run their copy of Star Sluts XIII at 240 FPS across four monitors? Piss off, busy wearing out my... joystick... over here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @12:46AM
I definitely hear what you're saying.
It's depressing.
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 24, @01:19AM
I can guess from this that you would be likely to choose "only Windows" if you could have only one of these operating systems. Because, you know, apps.
But that's a thing in the culture and the habits and the institutions of the greater Windows environment, which is by far the dominant one.
There are people--fewer in number--who would choose a unixlike OS, and a free one at that, if given the same only-one-OS choice.
And those people have habits and a culture and institutions that mean that for them, a new architecture, a new processor, means *shrug* port and recompile everything, because the source is available for pretty much anything they would want to run. For those difficult-to-port apps, a slightly more inconvenient process of forming a porting team and solving the problems (or waiting for those who do that, to do that).
The nice thing is that those open-unixy-compile-things people are the initial pilgrims on the shores of new architectures, and are the ones that will build infrastructure for the larger "I need my apps to just work" crowd.
It will take a long, long time for mainstream culture to come around to preferring free software, which confers the benefits I've mentioned and others. Fortunately that's not the culture it needs to catch on with first.
She, if she's an average unsophisticated user, will run what you give her, and settle into whichever culture you place her. She isn't in that pilgrim vanguard, no, but then neither are you, and you're a developer!
I am not a developer unless you charitably count complex scripts and websites, but I do have several ARM boards doing real work and I'd welcome the chance to start recompiling things on a free and open processor.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday January 23, @11:51PM
(Those programs aren't really software since you don't have usable source.)
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday January 24, @10:25AM
This depends a lot on the ecosystem. Most Mac apps are proprietary and may depend on libraries that are not source-available, licensed from third parties. Getting everyone to recompile their code was a pain.
A lot of Windows apps, in contrast, are shipped as .NET bytecodes, so you can change architecture by porting the CLR JIT. Unfortunately, a lot of the popular ones are still shipped as x86 binaries, so you'd need an emulator.
Most Android apps are distributed as Dalvik bytecode, though a lot include native libraries. The libraries communicate with the rest of the system via a fairly well-defined interface (including talking to system libraries), so it's possible to emulate only this code and run the rest natively.
Most *NIX apps are distributed as source code that's been tested on at least a couple of architectures, so once you have the relevant toolchain working you just need to port them. Once we have a working toolchain for AArch64, for example, it was pretty easy for us to get about 90% of the packages that are available for FreeBSD/x86-64 for FreeBSD/AArch64.
Most iOS apps are now provided to Apple as LLVM IR and distributed via the app store. It would be entirely feasible for them to add a new LLVM back end and ship almost all existing apps for it.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @11:03PM (1 child)
You just need to make your OS compatible with the Android App store. All the apps get recompiled at install time, so it doesn't matter if you're using a weird Arch.
> Larry and Jane and androgynous Bob's apps
I see what you did there.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 23, @11:19PM
-2 real-world karma for paying attention. Have you no shame?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 23, @11:48PM (4 children)
Disagree. The kind of folks who will buy/use an open source CPU are the kind of folks who run Linux, and it's not all that hard to port Linux to a new CPU. I know, I got Linux running on an SH-4 back in '00 or '01.
All it takes is a couple people to get it all running, make it an official supported hardware, and you're 99% of the way to a completely working Linux system.
(Score: 4, Informative) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 24, @12:20AM (3 children)
So, basically people who run servers and a relative few outliers. Desktop shares: [statista.com]
Those numbers are slightly rounded, see referenced page for specifics.
You see how Windows dominates? That's all about apps.
Windows will RunYour(Windows)Shit™, almost no matter when you put your shit on your system. I can run all the Windows95 apps I own (that were built 22 years ago) on the latest WindowsHotness™ and they can still crank right along just fine with a few OS nudges here and there.
OSX keeps breaking its ability to RunYour(OSX)Shit™, and plus, won't RunYour(Windows)Shit without a VM (although interestingly enough, it will somewhat RunYour(Linux)Shit™.) Bang... market share is comparatively tiny. Even though OSX has Easy™ pretty much down.
Linux won't RunYour(Windows|OSX)Shit™ either, and it's generally understood to be HardToUse™, as in, not Easy™, so the Year of the Linux Desktop never happens, desktop market share remains comparatively tiny, only worse, because linux is (perhaps unfairly these days) perceived as not Easy™, so people who ThinkDifferent but want Easy™ tend to go for OSX, not Linux.
It's all very well to rhapsodize about the TechnicalMerits™ of YourFavoriteOS™ but really, most people don't give a Shit™. They want:
You can't meet those targets, you don't have much. Sad, perhaps even depressing, but true.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @01:09AM
Not that it matters, but at my kids' elementary school and high school they have iPads and Windows laptops and classes on Microsoft Office.
Is it any wonder Microsoft and Apple continue to own most of computing? Android sucks in terms of openness, but it's a miracle it was able to establish a foothold.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday January 24, @02:32AM (1 child)
Both GNU/Linux (on x86 or x86-64) will run some of your Windows shit using Wine, which is lighter weight than a full VM. But neither Windows nor Linux will run your macOS shit, particularly Xcode for porting your Android shit to the only western mobile operating system whose users actually buy shit.
(Score: 2) by tekk on Wednesday January 24, @06:30AM
Actually there's a project that's basically Wine-For-OSX called Darling. Sadly it's no emulating Quartz (graphical stuff) yet, but it's apparently able to run most command line tools.
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 24, @12:53AM
Yes, it is.
The two things being dissimilar does not have any bearing on the fact that there is a need for open processors.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday January 24, @09:32AM
Sigh. Hardware isn't like software.
You are right. Cutting-edge hardware is not like cutting edge-software. However...
Spinning up a current generation ASIC is expensive, as you rightly point out. Go back a few generations, though, and costs drop. Or use FPGAs, as many already do. There is a cpu upgrade board for Amiga computers [apollo-accelerators.com] that uses a 68000-architecture FPGA that has adequate performance - to run a very old Linux kernel, before too much code bloat happened. Going to an Open Hardware cpu will require setting ones sights considerably lower - you are not going to replace a multi-GHz cpu just yet, but you would have to start somewhere, and re-iterating the last 20-years of cpu development history would be faster the second time around, because most of the work has already been done.
What stops this is lack of mainstream demand - as others have said - applications/apps. A small group of enthusiasts isn't going to get critical mass. Until there is a compelling event to use Open Hardware (and Meltdown&Spectre is not it), Open Hardware will remain peripheral to the mainstream proprietary approach. A lot of the enthusiasm for Open Hardware is untempered by reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:32PM (2 children)
money and other issues aside... yesterday was too late, that's all i have to say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:44PM (1 child)
But yesterday all my troubles seemed so far away.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @10:50PM
Don't try to Yoko this project to ...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 23, @10:42PM (2 children)
-?
I don't have much of a clue about Electrical Engineering.
However I have worked on two different Electronic Design Automation tools. The first one I reverse-engineered Zeni 4's physical design file format, the other I wrote a prototype of a physical design tool that had some novel features that my employer - an Electrical Engineer - had thought up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @11:50PM (1 child)
Verilog or VHDL are pretty much like c. Try getting into FPGA.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:04AM
It happens that my current client is a fabless semiconductor firm. They always test their new designs by making FLGAs.
Intel in Hillsboro is constantly seeking engineers to do verification of their new chip designs. I do not yet know how to do it but I've always that verification would be quite cool.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 23, @10:54PM (9 children)
Open standards benefit everybody who is not able to set the de facto standard.
That's true when you're talking about hardware, software, or swimwear.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @11:23PM (1 child)
Well we have open Software.
The Risk guys are al gaga about open processors.
But then there is everything else in the computer, the bus, the bridge, the power, the various ports and the video standard.
Anyone who wants to go the open hardware route has a huge mountain to climb.
We've got the paint and we've got the engines, but nobody has a transmission, body, drive system, or even a steering wheel.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday January 23, @11:35PM
Oh, no! Froj! Not the car analogy!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 23, @11:40PM (6 children)
Open swimwear - there was a time I could be interested or at least intrigued.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 23, @11:52PM
A time before you switched to Unix?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 24, @01:32AM (2 children)
Surely you want the WindowsSwimwear: frequently stops...working?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @04:45AM (1 child)
Swimming pants on fire? The last thing I want, fer sure.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 24, @05:05AM
That is reserved for liar, liars.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 24, @05:04AM (1 child)
Basically, swimwear is standardized: Guys get either speedos or shorts, gals get either 1-piece or bikinis. There aren't that many variations, they're all pretty similar materials, and the result is that you can buy based on price and a color you like.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @06:06AM
Have you seen the Microsoft's swimwear? No?
Available on Microsoft's Australian store [microsoft.com], exquisitely expensive, not everyone has it.
(grin)
