"Spending more on health care sounds like it should improve health, but our study suggests that is not the case and social spending could be used to improve the health of everyone," says Dr. Daniel Dutton, The School of Public Policy, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta. "Relative to health care, we spend little on social services per person, so redistributing money to social services from health care is actually a small change in health care spending."
Health care costs are expanding in many developed countries like Canada, and governments are seeking ways to contain costs while maintaining a healthy population. Treating the social determinants of health like income, education, or social and physical living environments through spending on social services can help address the root causes of disease and poor health. However, health spending continues to make up the lion's share of spending.
[...] The commentary author suggests governments should allocate social spending fairly for both young and old to ensure that the younger generation is not being shortchanged.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180122104016.htm
[Paper]: Effect of provincial spending on social services and health care on health outcomes in Canada: an observational longitudinal study
[Related]: The need for health in all policies in Canada
(Score: 3, Insightful) by acid andy on Wednesday January 24, @12:05AM (9 children)
Cue the resident trolls and sociopaths bitching about what a terrible affront to..... Nah, fuck it!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 24, @12:21AM (8 children)
What right does the government have to extract from my my hard earned wealth with the violent imposition of tax (wealth re-appropriating) schemes, just for the social services that the TMB needs, like education and etiquette training? It just feelz wrong to me!
And has anyone else noticed the increasing Canadian influence on SoylentNews? One day, not too long ago, there was nothing on the front page that was not either about Canada or submitted by Canadians, or somehow involved maple syrup or Poutine and socialist medicine.
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @12:44AM (5 children)
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 24, @12:49AM
If you do not doubt, obviously you did not understand what I posted. In Irish myth, there is a story about the Salmon of Knowledge. Douglas Adams changed it iinto the "Salmon of Doubt".
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 24, @03:48AM (3 children)
And yet, you went off and did it anyway...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 24, @04:33AM (2 children)
And to remind some birds of carrion, disagreement is not a valid reason for down-mods. Instead, you should offer a valid rational argument in response to a parody of your position, which, by the way, is pretty funny, if I do say so myself.
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 24, @06:53AM (1 child)
He hasn't got one. On the other thread a ways back, he was reduced multiple times to rocking back and forth and screeching like an autist that taxes are theft because shut up you fucking commie moron cunt. I'm pretty sure the entire site has his number now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @07:43AM
I admit I missed it. Should I be sorry about?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Disagree) by http on Wednesday January 24, @05:51AM (1 child)
We canadians don't have a freedom of speech clause or amendment in our constitution. If we talk shit about anything political, we can be denied health care. It's a strong incentive to go abroad and use aliases when we're having an election. Since our elections aren't on fixed dates like in USA, it's a low background noise spread over the entire year rather than all in two weeks.
I browse at -1 when I have mod points. It's unsettling.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 24, @06:12AM
Hosehead!
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday January 24, @12:08AM (9 children)
Want a healthier population ? Give them free doctors, free proven meds, free exercise facilities, ban advertising, ban drive-throughs, ban home delivery of unhealthy foods, discontinue any help to obese people, force employers to install showers (or tolerate smells) ...
Easy, right?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday January 24, @12:37AM (5 children)
Only the smart people can be healthy. This means not just doing exercises and eating a healthy diet, but also not smoking tobacco, not drinking alcohol, not using other drugs... In other words, none of the "alternatives" of the TFA will have an effect.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @03:47AM (4 children)
Wait, weren't you lobbying for getting government out of the recreational drug business just a few weeks ago?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday January 24, @04:33AM (3 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @07:11AM (1 child)
Ok, so let me get this straight,
1) you say everybody should live drug Free.
2) you say everybody should be able to do any drugs they want
3) you say everybody gets free drugs, as much as they want
4) you don't say who will pay for all these drugs, and the hospital an medical costs caused by all this free drugs use. hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills picked up by who?
5) you seriously seem to believe there are no health effects to drug use! WTF?
6) you seriously seem to think tax payers should be forced to participate in and pay for this state sponsored suicide.
To this, I say fuck you!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:47AM
Are you off your meds? Again?
I mean, after all that socialised heath care contributed to their cost, you toss them aside, you tosser?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday January 24, @08:49AM
Normal, sane, strong people do not need any drugs.
Whose definition of normal is the correct one? Or, for that matter, drug
And, come to that, normal (however defined) sane, strong people do have accidents and diseases, so it's a pretty good proposition that normal, sane, strong people will, at some time be likely to want analgesics and/or need antibiotics if they are not to have foreshortened lives.
If you are talking about recreational drugs, then that will rule out theobromine (chocolate), caffeine (tea, coffee), ethanol (beer, wine, spirits), nicotine (tobacco), capsaicin (chili, pepper, ginger), myristicin and elemicin (nutmeg), and a whole host of other chemicals that may not be psychoactive, but make food taste nicer, but are not necessary for human health. If you only ate or drank what you physically needed, it would likely be quite a bland diet. You can choose to be a ascetic if you want, but most people wouldn't.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @02:05AM
On the other hand, how do we optimize profit? Sell product, sell services, advertise advertise advertise.
Adverts when you read, adverts on your phone, adverts when you drive, adverts when you fly, adverts when you wait, adverts when you play, adverts when you go out, adverts when you stay in, adverts when you take a leak.
I wonder which path we took in the USA?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday January 24, @03:20AM (1 child)
Should probably have government inspected sensors on fridges and other home food storage areas to read barcoads (or better yet some sort of fancy spectroscope) that makes sure you didn't bring home any illegal food supplies. We surely have to protect the public from themselves.
Plus the sensor could trigger dhs to come take your kids at the same time
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:52AM
How about tax the hell out the providers of junk food. Perhaps you may even get to fill that black hole you call deficit.
What, raising taxes on negative externalities is such a heretical idea? It makes the free-market fairy collapse with seizures?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @12:16AM (3 children)
Get your hands out of my pockets.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @12:22AM
Eight-ball in the corner.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday January 24, @01:34AM (1 child)
Have you seen the Oscar-nominated documentary on your dream society [wikipedia.org]?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:41AM
Try again.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 24, @12:44AM
if taking profits from good, honest, companies isn't enough, this paper argues for wealth redistribution?
"My comatose 96yo grandfather *deserves* $10,000 a day medical care, godammit!"
https://www.axios.com/profits-are-booming-at-health-insurance-companies-2418194773.html [axios.com]
http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/big-business-health-care/ [upenn.edu]
America, where the people getting screwed will fight for the rights of those getting the money to screw them harder.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by HiThere on Wednesday January 24, @12:53AM (2 children)
There are definitely social services that could be improved that would help keep a population healthier, so that there would be less need for medical services. But those aren't the social services that typically get the money. E.g. football stadiums don't do nearly as much good for a population as 1/10th the amount spent on local basketball courts open for 24 hour use.
Put not your faith in princes.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 24, @02:27AM
Stadiums are one of those things that should really be private (though I allow for modest exceptions in the case of public schools) and which should generate a profit. So they shouldn't be receiving public funding at all in the private cases and little public funding in the public case. Obviously, that doesn't work in practice, but I don't think it's because it's an ineffective social service, but rather for reasons of corruption, incompetence, and status signalling that would hurt any social service in the same situation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @03:45AM
Basketball courts? Right righter local gang hang out something by the government. Because even grandpa on baby girls can run up and down the court. Unless they get stabbed. But hey HiThere got his favorite pass time funded.
Social services are government social workers intruding into everyone's daily lives, teaching you how to scrub the toilet and showing up weekly to make sure you did it. There's not a shred of evidence they improve any ones health. But the do breed a sense of dependency don't they!
My neighbors got caught up in that racket. The finally moved out of town (while remaining self-employed servicing marine engines) just to get away from the nagging nosy social workers. Now the county busy bodies are on their case.
Victimhood is a full time job.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @02:01AM (5 children)
Sounds like socialism.
*loses shit instantly*
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @02:12AM (4 children)
Well, at least we got some shit out of you, without having to violently impose laxatives and a high colonic.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 24, @02:27AM (3 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @05:43AM (2 children)
Not through your mouth/fingers on the keyboard, no.
If it does happen to you, seek medical help.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @05:47AM (1 child)
Poor khallow. Shall we start a kickstarter for his medical bills?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:54AM
I'll contribute only for the first half. I mean the 'kick' one.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @02:30AM (2 children)
It will not "improve the health of everyone". Rich and upper-middleclass will not get healthier from more social spending.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @03:57AM
Promise?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Pav on Wednesday January 24, @03:58AM
Provided they hire good guards (or pay off the local crimelord), buy a nice high walled compound and pay for good kidnap insurance (just in case). It's strange how an oligarchy becomes the trap that ensnares the oligarch, and for ever decreasing returns.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday January 24, @02:31AM (10 children)
I imagine this will sink into the pond without even a ripple. Throughout the developed world, this is a huge problem. How can you be fair to the younger generation when there's all these generous giveaways to older generations like health care and public pensions?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Sulla on Wednesday January 24, @03:15AM
Hey its not the boomer's fault that you didn't just walk up to the CEO of the local industry, shake his hand, and ask for a job. You could have been ceo by now but instead you fail to make good eye contact and aren't willing to scale a 12ft electric fence.
Boomerism - Fuck you I got mine
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:34AM (5 children)
when there's all these generous giveaways to older generations like health care and public pensions?
It's easy. Hey, Costa Rica does it.
Of course, they gave up their aggressor forces.
...decades ago.
Costa Rica Has Healthcare, Education, & Pensions For All Because They Scrapped Their Army In 1948 [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [dissidentvoice.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:59AM (4 children)
Are you suggesting we have a world army to enforce sovereignty of all so that we don't need to keep wasting money posturing at each other?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @06:01AM
Does it seem so preposterous? Why?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @06:10AM (2 children)
No, just that if any country were to give up theirs, they could put the money to much better uses! And how that applies to the one country that spends in excess of ten times what any other country does, and complains about how it cannot afford health care, and (coming soon, courtesy of Paul Ryan) old age pensions, is left as an exercise to the very stupid American who asked the question in the first place.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday January 24, @11:05AM (1 child)
Or, if the idea of giving up the army altogether is a step too far for some people, how about just... you know... spending a bit less on it? I mean the US could probably cut its military budget in half and still have a world-class military. Hell, if they just spent that remaining half better rather than on massive high-tech corporate-welfare bullshit boondoggle fighter plane projects and such, and maybe cut down on the number of pointless foreign invasions they carry out, they probably wouldn't even have to face any reduction in military manpower or effectiveness at all. Imagine that! Just as much military for half the price!
Now, imagine what good things could be done for US taxpayers with a spare $390000000000.
Same advice applies to many other first-world countries.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday January 24, @11:09AM
Correction: $290000000000. Fat fingers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @06:00AM (2 children)
Having a balanced budget and controlling/regulating the markup for pharma [statista.com] and heath services [medicfootprints.org]?
How do you think USA got to have a life expectancy under 70 [wikipedia.org] and yet the highest cost of heath care per capita [wikipedia.org] by far?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 24, @06:34AM (1 child)
Further, you might have missed the part where I mentioned the entire developed world. The US isn't the only culprit here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @06:50AM
May not be a problem common to the "the entire developed world" as you suggest.
Seems like Finland has quite a good school and healthcare (which includes elder-aged) without putting the two in conflict. Which suggest it is possible to not experience "this [is a] huge problem".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @02:34AM (2 children)
Hippocrates — 'Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.'
No income = no food = weak/sick
Poor education = taking the wrong food/medicine = sick.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by linkdude64 on Wednesday January 24, @03:23AM (1 child)
Jack in the Box, Pizza Hut, McDonalds, and Burger King all accept EBT in california.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:44AM
I grew weary of microwave burritos. I bought them frozen so EBT would cover them, then heating them in the microwave ovens most convenience stores have.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @05:36AM (3 children)
"Want a Healthier Population? Make your rich companies actually pay their proper taxes and spend it on Social Services"
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 24, @06:36AM (2 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @08:22AM
Then obviously they're not paying "proper" tax now are they. They may be "legal", but that doesn't mean it's proper or appropriate.
What people seem to forget is that taxes for business only applies to actual PROFIT. And it's only a percentage of that profit. All the reinvestment, all the advertising, all the wages, all the equipment all the supplies and travel expenses are taken out before they even tax them on anything. This is meant to make sure you can't run into the negatives from taxation - you can't be bankrupted by it unless you're trying to do things under the table (hiring illegal immigrants for pennies compared to minimum wage for instance) at which point that's their fault. The problem is that corporations refuse to hand over any of the actual profits, so they start looking into extremely creative methods to dodge the tax they would have owed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @08:44AM
Profit is normally what is taxed.
Though there are some people talking about taxing money transfers between companies, to avoid multinationals moving their profit to whichever country has no taxes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:43AM
I am absolutely serious. I have a "Housing First" apartment whose rent is paid by the Federal Housing and Urban Development administration.
When I was homeless, or from time to time staying in my Mom's guest room I was always getting picked up by the cops who would take me to a mental hospital - while wearing handcuffs.
The concept of Housing First is that it's far cheaper to pay the rent for homeless people than it is to pay for mental hospitals and jails.
I don't have a clue how many times I was put back in the booby hatch while I was homeless. I'm serious: I have lost count.
I've been in my apartment since May 2016. I'm not on Section 8 it is "Permanent Supportive Housing" which means my rent will get paid for the rest of my life if I'm not able to pay for it myself.
My electricity too.
Having a stable place to live enabled me to get back to work as a software consultant [soggywizards.com].
I used some of my pay to purchase a Mac mini and an iPhone 7. I will buy a MacBook Pro sometime soon. That will enable me to use the two-machine debugger to develop Mac OS X drivers.
While working out of my paid-for-by-the-government-tit home.
Having this work enables me to pay a portion of my rent. I expect to pay the whole thing after my next income recalculation.
I'm also going to buy a car. It's not so I can get to my current client's office - because of traffic it is faster to take public transit.
But having a car will enable me to take on clients whose offices aren't on any of the bus routes.
It will also enable me to pick up dates in my wheels rather than asking them to meet me somewhere they have to get to on their own.
And finally it will enable me to perform at Open Mics. I own quite a good quality but very lightweight keyboard.
Some of my possessions don't jive with my homelessness. For example I keep my bus pass in a hand-stitched Italian leather card wallet that I bought at the Men's Furnishings department at Macy's.
Before I went looking for a card wallet I was completely unaware that there even was such a thing as Men's Furnishings.
I inherited a really top-quality contractor's table saw from my grandfather. Saws like that cost a grand or too.
It's not common for homeless people to have enough tools that they could build a house with the aid of just one low-paid helper.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This