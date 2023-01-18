Anyone who's ever heard the Grado name is probably also familiar with the old-school way this headphones manufacturer does business. The majority of Grado models are still made by hand at the company's original home in Brooklyn, New York, and very little has changed about the materials, design, or sound of its products over the decades. That's why it's quite a momentous thing to learn that Grado is developing a wireless model, which is set to be released this year.

[...] The specs, release date, and even name of this new wireless Grado model are yet to be finalized, but it's something definitely on the schedule for 2018. One final note of import is that these wireless headphones will remain open-back, as has been the Grado tradition. When I asked Jonathan Grado whether the company would build a closed-back pair — which would be more suitable for using outdoors because of its sound isolation between your music and the outside world — he (half-)jokingly replied, "Let's see where we are in another 65 years."