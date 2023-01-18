from the about-time dept.
Facebook invented a new time unit called the 'flick' and it's truly amazing
So what is a flick? A flick is one seven hundred and five million six hundred thousandth of a second — 1/705,600,000 if you prefer the digits, or 1.417233560090703e-9 if you prefer decimals. And why is that useful?
As a hint, here's a list of numbers into which 1/706,600,000 divides evenly: 8, 16, 22.05, 24, 25, 30, 32, 44.1, 48, 50, 60, 90, 100, 120. Notice a pattern? Even if you don't work in media production, some of those numbers probably look familiar. That's because they're all framerates or frequencies used in encoding or showing things like films and music. 24 frames per second, 120 hertz TVs, 44.1 KHz sample rate audio.
[...] Even the weird NTSC numbers in use due to certain technical constraints divide nicely. 23.976 (technically 24*(1,000/1,001)=23.976023976230 with the last 6 digits repeating) becomes exactly 29,429,400 flicks. It's the same for 29.97, 59.94, and any others like them. No more fractions or decimals needed whatsoever! How great is that?!
There is more detail and background information on GitHub.
Do you give a flick? How many flicks do you feel you have wasted on this article?
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Wednesday January 24, @03:30AM (3 children)
Yay, the common denominator!
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday January 24, @03:58AM (1 child)
You sure have that right... there's a whole bunch of them, too:
outputs:
which works out to: 29 * 32 * 55 * 72
For those who might want to look into this further, check out the page on GitHub [soylentnews.org].
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Wednesday January 24, @05:25AM
Ahem... link broken sire!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @05:40AM
CP/M & MS-DOS word processor I used to use, Mince/Scribble (later FinalWord II), set up the page in "micas" -- another very small unit (of length). From my bad memory it might have been 1/1000 of a printer's "point"? Or perhaps some fraction of a printer's "pica"? All page layout math was integer, paper sizes in inches or centimeters were all multiples of a mica. This was before PostScript came out, but the page representation scheme was flexible enough that they had no problem writing a Postscript printer driver for a later version.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday January 24, @03:34AM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:04AM
But Facebook... if we want to win, we gotta be like facebook. Quick, rewrite all your user stories and include how many flicks we can capture a user's attention
Bah... they can go flick off!
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Wednesday January 24, @06:17AM
As a programmer, I can only cry every time someone insists on using their own unique special snowflake units. Unnecessary unit conversions are bad. Even if you are a true zen master of juggling between units, someone out there who is less capable than you will inevitably need to use your numbers, and they are likely to screw up. Standards are a good thing. We invent them for a reason.
Now, this doesn't mean that you should never diverge from standards, but there has to be a good reason that outweighs the downside of the extra complexity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:00AM (1 child)
Yeah, but is a kflick 1000 flicks or 1024?
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 24, @05:25AM
It's not memory, nor in any way related to memory, so 1000.
The reason memory is measured in powers of two is because of the way memory is addressed. And disk sizes were measured in powers of two because ultimately that disk files were written from memory, and you'd expect to be able to store 1kB of memory in 1kB on disk. Note however that already in floppy disk times a factor of 1024 was not consistently used for disks; a 1.44MB disk didn't have 1.44*1024*1024 bytes, but only 1.44*1000*1024 bytes.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday January 24, @04:14AM (6 children)
Techcrunch is a bunch of morons. Read the github readme and it directly contradicts them. The NTSC formats do NOT evenly divide, Facebook explicitly said "fuck that legacy crap" and ignored the biggest source of existing content. Which is probably the best and only thing to do at this point, we really DO need to ditch that hack and start resetting everything to 60 or 120 frames per second.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @05:24AM
The solution to the problems caused by having to many different fixed framerates is not to add yet another video standard with another fixed framerate.
The only reasonable solution to this problem is to eliminate fixed framerates on our playback systems altogether.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 24, @05:29AM (2 children)
You wouldn't notice a difference of less than one nanosecond anyway. Nor will any playback hardware likely be that exact.
Which is also why that unit is pointless: Using nanoseconds would work just as well.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:11AM (1 child)
Except GPU decoders that have their firmware crash from minute FPS inaccuracies.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 24, @08:03AM
So you think we should introduce a new unit of time just because there exist horribly broken GPU decoders?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by forkazoo on Wednesday January 24, @05:58AM (1 child)
How on Earth did TechCrunch get the NTSC frame rate so exactly wrong? It would be like saying the Declaration of Independence was primarily focused on minor technical matters of daily life and explicitly omits any talk about high concepts like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
And really, since NTSC frame rates are the only thing that's really hard about dealing with media frame rates, the Flick seems like a unit that solves everything but the problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:20AM
>How on Earth did TechCrunch get the NTSC frame rate so exactly wrong?
They confused frames and fields. Color NTSC has about 59.94 fields per second (the earlier version had exactly 60).
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 24, @04:54AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:54AM
I only care about Barns and not a flick about some flick. ;)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barn_(unit) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Wednesday January 24, @09:43AM (1 child)
Ahh, good old oxfordford dictionary.. Scroll down a bit and you'll find give someone the flick (or get the flick) - Reject someone (or be rejected) in a casual or offhand way. [oxforddictionaries.com]
Also it is a non-rare boulderisation of "flip" (as in "flipping someone off"/"flipping someone the bird")
And for those of you who enjoys comedies remember Herr Flick from 'Allo 'Allo? (esp. the joke "*answers phone* Flick at the gestapo [beat], no, I meant: Flick, at the gestapo")
So yeah - seems apt that facebook popularizes the "flick"
(Incidently - this is the third place I see this on, but no place really has pointed out _why_ the unit is needed/what it is intended for [might be in TFA, but as a rule of thumb I don't click on off-site stuff that has "facebook" in it])
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:02AM
It's right there in TFS.
As in, you can have precise synchronization between different framerates, with integers only. If you ever opened a subtitle file, you know it's all a mess of "00:00:23,147 --> 00:00:28,301" this and "{1475}{1673}" that. There are also all kinds of issues with video/audio/subtitle synchronization, especially when combining tracks from different sources.
I guess "flicks" are supposed to be the baseline timestamp in which all other (relevant for FB) timestamps can be expressed as integers. Of course, we'll likely end up with this instead. [xkcd.com]
