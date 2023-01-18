from the how-many-hours-of-video? dept.
Here's a challenge: do you reckon you can fill half-a-terabyte of memory using only a smartphone?
For some people, we're sure, the answer will be along the lines of “hold my beer while I set my camera to HDR mode and snap some selfies”. So the good news is that from February, you'll be able to lay out the readies on a 512 GB microSDXC card from Integral Memory.
At a transfer rate of 80 megabytes per second, you'd need more than an hour and a half to transfer a full card's worth of data; last year's 400 GB monster from SanDisk (no longer the world's biggest little memory card) still has the edge there, claiming a 100 MB/second transfer rate.
Integral's 512GB microSDXC V10, UHS-I U1 card is fast enough to meet V10 (Video speed class 10) for capturing full HD video.
Integral has put up a web page and a Spec sheet (pdf) for it.
Now we can set them up as media hubs for all.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @06:47AM (5 children)
I won't use Android for the same reason I won't purchase the current model of MacBook Pro.
That MacBook Pro has two USB Type C sockets. One of the sockets will have a power plug in it most of the time.
Apple's brilliant plan is to force all its users to buy lots of dongles just so that today's MacBook Pro can work just like the one I bought in 2013, which had lots of IO sockets. I never needed a dongle.
My iPhone 7 has 256 GB of Flash. I'm quite close to using up all the space because I'm heavily into music.
The way I find new bands is to listen to http://www.radioparadise.com/ [radioparadise.com] then write down the artists and album names in the Notes app.
From time to time I go to a record store - yes I still call such Compact Disc stores "record" stores - I purchase some of the albums that I listed in Notes.
It is commonly claimed that albums containing hit songs have "filler" for the rest of the trucks. In my experience that is not the case.
I expect that's because artists who are good enough to get airtime at Radio Paradise don't suck.
I own roughly four hundred CDs. I recently started ripping to 320 kBps MP3 files because I can tell the difference between 192 kBps MP3s and FLACs.
Many claim that's impossible. Many don't listen to music as much as I do: listening to 192 MP3s for any length of time makes me feel tired. That's not - yet - the case with 320.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:07AM (2 children)
So what do you do for fun?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:21AM (1 child)
I Am Absolutely Serious.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:26AM
That's cool. You do you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:37AM (1 child)
I'd love a truck for meself. Wheredyasay was that Compact Disk store yer spoke of?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @07:52AM
It's on Burnside about three blocks west of Powells City Of Books.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 24, @08:12AM (3 children)
Secure Digital eXtended Capacity [wikipedia.org] (SDXC) raised the maximum capacity limit to 2048 GB, when using the exFAT file system. That was in version 3.01 of the Secure Digital specification in 2009.
The latest, Version 5.0 (2016), didn't raise the maximum capacity limit, even though it was focused on stuff like 8K video recording which wouldn't take long to fill that. It was mostly concerned with higher transfer speeds to ensure the 4K/8K/VR video could even be recorded and stored in real time.
The ~2 TB limit is shared between all sizes of SD cards, namely microSD and the full size SD. On the last story [soylentnews.org], I calculated that SD has about 4.65x the area and 9.77x the volume of microSD. So a 2 TB SD card could definitely be created and sold today (the largest being sold right now is 1 TB from SanDisk [theverge.com]).
In short, it's time to ditch exFAT and raise the 2 TB limit to a petabyte or an exabyte or something. It is conceivable that increasing the number of 3D NAND layers while shrinking feature size, possibly with an increase to up to 8-bits-per-cell, could allow density to increase by 500x (with only about 125x needed to be able to create a 1000 TB full-sized SD card). So something like 64 TB or 1000 TB (1 PB) for the new limit could be too low. Raise it to 64 exabytes instead.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @08:28AM (2 children)
In short, it's time to ditch exFAT and raise the 2 TB limit to a petabyte or an exabyte or something
The maximum size of an exFAT volume is 128 PB.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 24, @08:39AM (1 child)
Right you are. Let's see them raise it to that and see the NAND manufacturers try to increase NAND density by ~16,000x.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Wednesday January 24, @10:39AM
They are going to need a faster interface first. Even using the fastest speed from TFA and your low-ball figure of 64TB it would take over a week to copy everything off a full disk. Four months for your 1PB disk.
Reply to This
Parent