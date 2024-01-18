Mazda and China's Changan Automobile Group are poised to build electric SUVs together.

According to Japan's Nikkei Asian Review, the automakers plan to collaborate to develop and build a battery-powered crossover SUV by 2019. The two manufacturers have been in a 50:50 joint-venture partnership since 2012, and their relationship stretches back even longer, into the mid-2000s.

The Nikkei's report indicates that Changan will supply much of the SUV's electric drivetrain -- including batteries and motors, while Mazda will produce the bodies.

The move comes amidst a backdrop where Chinese authorities are pushing to adopt more stringent clean-air regulations. The country is already the world's largest market for electric vehicles, and it's become a global leader in the move to electrification through public policy.