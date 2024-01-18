from the staying-connected dept.
Why don't anyone go outside and play?
Since the internet became mainstream less than 20 years ago, faith in traditional institutions and consumption of traditional media has also been displaced by faith in newer, digital institutions and consumption of newer, digital media, according to the 15th annual Digital Future Report recently produced by the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future.
In the years since the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future published its first Digital Future Report in 2000, the internet has evolved from a secondary medium to an essential component of daily life.
Over the course of that time:
- Overall internet penetration has increased from 67 to 92 percent.
- Total hours per week online has steadily increased from 9.4 to 23.6.
- Internet usage at home has risen from 3.3 to 17.6 hours per week.
[...] Perhaps the largest change affecting our online behavior over the life of the report was the introduction of the iPhone and other smartphone technologies in 2007, which increased the internet's always on—and always with us—technology capabilities.
Since 2010 alone:
- People who use their phone to access the internet has skyrocketed from 23 to 84 percent.
- Use of smartphone email has nearly quadrupled from 21 to 79 percent.
- The use of mobile apps increased from 49 to 74 percent.
- GPS location service use has gone from 12 to 71 percent.
- The percentage of people who stream music on their phone has increased from 13 to 67 percent.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 24, @10:23AM
how much of this usage is driven by wage slaves being "contactable" at all hours, vs people streaming the latest must-watch show?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:31AM (2 children)
I do that much every day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:14AM
You only can get 17 hours per day of internet use from home if you are at home at least 17 hours per day. Most people aren't.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 24, @11:20AM
I turned my phone off for 4 days in May. When I went to the Middle East and Israel. Believe me, it wasn't easy, those 4 days felt like FOREVER!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:40AM
The article claims "the internet became mainstream less than 20 years ago" but Netscape and Yahoo were founded in 1994.
