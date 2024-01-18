Since the internet became mainstream less than 20 years ago, faith in traditional institutions and consumption of traditional media has also been displaced by faith in newer, digital institutions and consumption of newer, digital media, according to the 15th annual Digital Future Report recently produced by the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future.

In the years since the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future published its first Digital Future Report in 2000, the internet has evolved from a secondary medium to an essential component of daily life.

Over the course of that time:

Overall internet penetration has increased from 67 to 92 percent.

Total hours per week online has steadily increased from 9.4 to 23.6.

Internet usage at home has risen from 3.3 to 17.6 hours per week.

[...] Perhaps the largest change affecting our online behavior over the life of the report was the introduction of the iPhone and other smartphone technologies in 2007, which increased the internet's always on—and always with us—technology capabilities.

Since 2010 alone: