Netflix has continued to add millions of new subscribers, even after it raised prices:
Netflix Inc snagged 2 million more subscribers than Wall Street expected in the final three months of 2017, tripling profits at the online video service that is burning money on new programming to dominate internet television around the world.
The results drove Netflix to a market capitalization of more than $100 billion for the first time. Shares jumped 9 percent to over $248 in after-hours trading on Monday after rallying throughout the month and rising 53 percent last year.
The company has signed up more than half of all U.S. broadband households and is building its customer base in 190 countries by spending billions on programming.
Netflix picked up 6.36 million subscribers in international markets from October through December, when it released new seasons of critically acclaimed shows "Stranger Things" and "The Crown" as well as Will Smith action movie "Bright." That topped Wall Street expectations of 5.1 million, according to FactSet.
Along with 1.98 million customer additions in the United States, the company ended the year with 117.58 million streaming subscribers around the globe, despite a price hike in October.
From a Bloomberg op-ed: "The rapid pace of subscriber additions is impressive, but so is the amount of cash going up in flames."
According to Leichtman Research Group, the country's largest cable TV providers, representing around 95% of the cable market, had 48.6 million subscribers at the end of March, while Netflix had 50.9 million customers on its home turf.
While cable only represents around 50 percent of the U.S. pay-TV market as a whole, it is by far the most popular way of getting pay-TV in the country. For Netflix to surpass cable is a big step in becoming the number one source of home entertainment. Interestingly, Netflix reached that goal mainly by growing its own subscriber base rather than by having people "cut the cord". Major cable providers only lost 4 million subscribers since Q1 2012 – Netflix added 27 million.
Disney has announced that it will stop providing new movies to Netflix in 2019, in favor of its own streaming service:
Disney has decided it wants to create its own internet services built around its ESPN and Disney entertainment brands. As a result, Disney said it would stop making its newly released movies available to stream on Netflix beginning in 2019. That means Netflix Inc. has roughly 18 months to figure out how to replace fresh Disney and Pixar movies, which are popular draws for its subscribers. A Netflix executive has said Disney programs are responsible for something like 30 percent of Netflix viewing in the U.S. (Disney movies are available on Netflix only in the U.S. and Canada.)
[...] This Walt Disney Co. announcement may also explain why Netflix on Monday announced the first acquisition in its 20-year history, for a company that specializes in creating superhero characters. Netflix also has an arrangement with Disney's Marvel brand under which Marvel makes series exclusively for Netflix based on Marvel characters. That relationship is responsible for buzzy Netflix shows including "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage."
Netflix said Monday it added some five million new subscribers over the past three months as profits doubled, in a quarterly update that sent shares of the streaming video giant higher.
California-based Netflix ended the third quarter with more than 104 million paid subscribers, with international memberships hitting 52.7 million and overtaking the number of US subscribers.
Net profits meanwhile jumped to $129 million, more than double the figure from the same period a year ago for the video giant known for "House of Cards," "The Crown" and other original shows that are part of its library.
Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion, Netflix said.
"We are growing nicely across the world and are on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017," a letter to shareholders said.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday January 24, @01:09PM
I would predict price increases incoming, wall street is gonna want a return on $1000 per subscriber and $7.99/month isn't going to cut it.
My guess is they're betting the company on some kind of national wireless free bandwidth and then transfer all those juicy $150/mo cable bills to merely $100/mo netflix subscriptions.
For some vaguely related numbers: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/bruce-kushnick/the-book-of-broken-promis_b_5839394.html [huffingtonpost.com]
https://www.reddit.com/r/explainlikeimfive/comments/6c5e97/eli5_how_were_isps_able_to_pocket_the_200_billion/ [reddit.com]
Sounds good to me. If subscribers don't like it, they're free to unsubscribe. But I wouldn't be too surprised to see tons of people remain subscribers even after prices inflate that much, and just whine about it.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 24, @05:42PM
I don't subscribe to Cable / Satellite partly due to the insane pricing for content I don't want. Netflix doing the same thing will just mean I find something different. For the vast majority of my life we've not had a TV / Entertainment purchase package. Only in recent years have I had Satellite TV and now Netflix. The Satellite TV wasn't my idea and we got off that bandwagon as soon as possible. We pay for the streaming and 1 DVD which ends up around $20 a month. For that price, she can watch something she wants and I can watch something I want at the same time with the one account.
