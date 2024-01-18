The IEEE Spectrum has an article about why Finland is the mobile data capital of the world. Many factors converge. Perhaps the most relvant one is that mobile data plans cover unlimited use and the different operators compete on speed rather than data caps. Also, despite sparse population distribution, very close to 100% of the population has good access to high-speed mobile networks. If plans are followed through, 5G coverage should become commercially available in Finland by 2020.

Original Submission