18/01/24/0434228 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday January 24, @03:53PM
from the teens-there-must-be-very-depressed dept.
from the teens-there-must-be-very-depressed dept.
The IEEE Spectrum has an article about why Finland is the mobile data capital of the world. Many factors converge. Perhaps the most relvant one is that mobile data plans cover unlimited use and the different operators compete on speed rather than data caps. Also, despite sparse population distribution, very close to 100% of the population has good access to high-speed mobile networks. If plans are followed through, 5G coverage should become commercially available in Finland by 2020.
Finland is the Mobile Data Capital of the World | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:15PM (1 child)
Google says Finland has about 5.5 million people, and that they are all basically the same person.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:26PM
He was a relatively unknown magician who finally stumbled upon the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience. He did not intend to waste this chance, so he decided to pull out all the stops...
The obese magician pointed at a little boy in the audience to signify that he would be the volunteer for this trick. The boy's parents encouraged him to get up on stage, and so he did. There were no props or tools to be seen, so the audience began wondering what sort of trick would be performed. Then, the red curtains closed, thereby concealing the boy and the magician. 'Just what kind of trick is this?' the audience thought to themselves.
Soon after the curtains closed, the audience heard the man telling the boy to take off his clothes. This was followed by the boy sobbing and telling the magician that he didn't want to. Next, the man screamed at the boy to follow his orders. It wasn't long before the audience could hear slapping sounds, as though flesh was colliding with flesh repeatedly. In addition, the sound of a man moaning could be heard. Several minutes later, the curtains began to open...
What the audience witnessed next was beyond their ability to comprehend. Was it really a trick, or was it true magic!? Marvelous! The audience saw the boy naked and lying in a pool of his own blood, utterly motionless. The magician was sweating heavily and looked like he was in a state of euphoria. The magician then said, "Tadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!" That magician had somehow managed to turn the boy's motion into silence, a fact which left the audience utterly speechless. Then, every single person who bore witness to this magnificent event - including the boy's parents - gave the performer a standing ovation. Someone shouted, "How did you do it!? I need to know how this amazing trick was performed!" The magician smiled and said simply, "A magician doesn't reveal his tricks." Everyone laughed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @04:20PM (2 children)
You're so sadly neglected, and often ignored. A poor second to Belgium when going abroad.
However, it is the country where I want to be. Pony trekking or camping, or just watching TV.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @09:43PM (1 child)
Finns tend to be quiet and frugal people - very boring.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 24, @11:48PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent