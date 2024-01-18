from the musk-sells-solar-cells-by-the-solar-shore dept.
Trump administration imposes tariffs on imported solar cells and modules at 30% and certain washing machines up to 50%:
This new determination sets tariffs on imported solar cells and modules at 30 percent with a gradual decrease of that tariff over the subsequent four years. In years two, three, and four, the tariff will be imposed at 25 percent, 20 percent, and 15 percent, respectively, of the value of the import. The first 2.5 gigawatts of imported solar cells imported are exempt from the tariff (but it seems that a similar provision was not made for solar modules). Though the executive branch has broad authority to impose whatever tariff it wants after the ITC finds that an industry has been harmed by imports, this tariff decision closely matches the middle-ground recommendation made by two of the four-person ITC's commissioners. Those commissioners recommended a 30-percent tariff on modules and a 30-percent tariff on imported solar cells in excess of 1GW, with declining rates after the first year.
Whirlpool shares rise after Trump tariff on washing machine imports
The new tax is expected to hit Trump's desk on Tuesday. The administration is imposing 20% tariffs on the first 1.2 million machines imported each year, and 50% on those after that. There will also be a 50% tariff on washing machine parts.
Naturally South Korea and China are upset and plan to argue their case at the WTO. From the articles I read this morning there should be a boost to US manufacturing but the gains may all be offset by the losses with people not wanting to pay more for solar. I think regardless of price people will do solar for solar's sake, but there is sure to be some impact on sales and installation jobs.
Guess I should have bought that 30% off washing machine at the Sears going out of business sale.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 24, @05:35PM
FTFY. The majority of the American people do not have the kind of disposable income necessary to be all "la la la" about thousands of dollars.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 24, @05:47PM
Whatever happened to the solar financing model where you get the panels for free or cheap and get utility savings sucked away for X years?
(Score: 5, Informative) by archfeld on Wednesday January 24, @06:01PM
Still in place and still getting a Federal and State kickback. Thank-you very kindly. My power bill went to down to an average $38 a month. The break even point is not a short term thing but the timing worked out very well for me. I'm in a new house with leased owner maintained solar cells on the roof. My house and pool are ALMOST totally solar powered and I plan to be in this house long/terminal time. This system does NOT have a battery storage capability currently which is significantly more expensive.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 24, @09:07PM
Offtopic:
Your list of NSA words should include Biological, Chemical and Weapons.
(Score: 2) by tibman on Wednesday January 24, @06:23PM
I haven't seen that in my area. But the local power company is trying something similar. You "rent" a solar panel that they install in their solar farm. They charge you for the initial install and a monthly maintenance fee and you get a credit for the solar panel output. https://lge-ku.com/solar-share/residential [lge-ku.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @06:51PM
Some of these were state programs. And who knows the status of the federal tax write off after the last tax reform bill. Is that still available?
The country does have stake in increasing solar, so these tax breaks for consumer installations are not totally out of line.
Having the benefit thereof flow directly over seas always seemed sort of counter productive. I think the US probably gets beat up by the WTO, but may prevail simply on the basis that consumer solar was partially government funded, and the tariff simply offsetting the subsidy.
The best solution for the US Long-Term would be to have a robust domestic manufacturing base in this technology that could compete with China and Korea, with a built in market. One look at google maps satellite view shows that this country has enough roof tops, homes as well as commercial, that we should be able handle almost all daytime electrical needs even without storage.
Maybe instead of an import tax they should have restricted the government tax breaks to US manufactured solar panels. That keeps it out of WTO jurisdiction.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday January 24, @06:40PM
I actually thought I put "some" in there when I did the submission. I probably just thought I went back and corrected that
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday January 24, @07:23PM
The fact that solar leases are popular and result in a net lower electric bill speaks to the fact that they are/were cost effective. If there was room for SolarCity et al to take a margin and still provide savings before the tax, there is probably still room for people with the capital to have a net benefit from solar. What this could wipe out is the ability to provide that benefit to the masses, the leases won't be profitable, which was responsible for not only a burgeoning industry, but the ability of those without the free capital to benefit from solar. Having a 30% federal incentive, and a 30% federal tax is quite amusing, give with one hand take with the other. If this tariff could result in price competitive domestic production is not a question I think anyone has an answer to.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @06:12PM
These are more preparations for World War 3 in addition to the internet being locked down.
That this will be good for the American working class has yet to be seen. Trickle-down theory was classic gaslighting. Without question, it will be good for the international elites in Davos this week.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 24, @06:20PM
Adding 20-50% to a washing machine impacts the lower incomes much more that the upper incomes. More tax scam out of the Trump administration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @06:59PM
whether anyone agrees with what the trump admin wants to do is one thing but it's interesting to see a president who is actually interested and trying to do the things he said he was going to do. the last time someone tried that bush senior had him shot in the head.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 24, @07:03PM
I don't recall the speech or tweet where he promised to raise people's taxes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:43PM
Those aren't the taxes people meant by "taxes." Public discourse exists only within the reality of the moon matrix.
We're going to cut taxes, by which we mean a simulacrum for some idea $x which is non-real. We're going to bring back jobs, by which we mean a simulacrum for some idea $y which is non-real. That $x is really directly enriching the global elites and $y does nothing real to help the American working class is fine, because public discourse no longer exists in reality.
If the goal were to help the American working class, the money from these tariffs would be put into social programs. While I'm not sure if this is air I'm breathing, I'm certain that this money will go into the military-industrial complex as it gears up for World War 3 instead of into social programs that might de-escalate the real reasons why we are given simulacra and simulations for why World War 3 was fought.
I think that by non-real I may mean the same thing that some people mean when they say "feelz." Except that the idea of "feelz" is a simulation of the idea of non-reality. Kiri-kin-tha's First Law of Metaphysics may be helpful here.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 24, @09:33PM
This idea was expressed rather more succinctly during the reign of Chimpy McBushface as "reality-based community" versus "actor-based community."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:06PM
Yet he is going to give a speech tomorrow at Davos arguing that his policies are not protectionist and that he is all for free trade! He flip-flops so many times I can't remember what he said he was going to do.
He said (among many many things) that middle class taxes would see the biggest cuts, that you'd be able to do your taxes on a 3x5 card, that they were only going to focus deportation efforts on the "bad hombres", that the "Dreamers" had nothing to worry about and that he'd take care of them, that not only would everyone not lose health coverage, that it would be much better and cheaper, that we weren't going to be "nation building", etc., etc., etc.
Riddle me this Batman: why is he so hell-bent on wasting billions of dollars on an ineffectual wall? He said he was going to build one, sure, but pretty much everything else he said he has not only not done, but in many cases has done the opposite.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:31PM
For two reasons: he wants to put his name on it, and he wants a structure that he will claim can be seen from the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:55PM
And who would that have been?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @07:05PM
You remember what happened in years past when these tariffs were imposed on imported automobiles?
Yup, that's right. Toyota, Honda, et al moved their manufacturing to US plants. Not just for assembly.
(And those domestically made "foreign" models are still eating Detroit's lunch.)
And the workers those companies employed weren't coming from the millionaires club. Just Joe Sixpack getting a good paying job with medical benefits and a retirement account.
http://www.geappliances.com/ge/usa/ [geappliances.com]
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2015/05/best-american-made-appliances/index.htm [consumerreports.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:18PM
Those factories weren't set up in the US because of tariffs. They were set up for a range of economic reasons, primarily because of the market size of the US, the relative strength of the dollar at the time, and the incentives the "Sun Belt" states provided to the companies (particularly the non-unionized workforce). Before all of that, Detroit would whine about all the unfair advantages those other companies had and how the numbers of foreign cars needed to be limited, but once those cars were being built domestically, Detroit had no other option but to start making better cars.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 24, @07:34PM
You remember what happened in years past when these tariffs were imposed on imported automobiles?
No, I don't. Probably since it never happened. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 24, @07:51PM
Maybe he's thinking of that time the US slapped a 100% tariff on Japanese-made VCRs. But that didn't cause them to move their factories here, it just caused everyone to spend double on VCRs because none were made in America.
(Score: 3, Informative) by insanumingenium on Wednesday January 24, @08:53PM
American industry and labor prospered after World War II, but hard times set in after 1970. For the first time there was stiff competition from low-cost producers around the globe. Many rust belt industries faded or collapsed, especially the manufacture of steel, TV sets, shoes, toys, textiles and clothing. Toyota and Nissan threatened the giant domestic auto industry. In the late 1970s Detroit and the auto workers union combined to fight for protection. They obtained not high tariffs, but a voluntary restriction of imports from the Japanese government. Quotas were two-country diplomatic agreements that had the same protective effect as high tariffs, but did not invite retaliation from third countries. By limiting the number of Japanese automobiles that could be imported, quotas inadvertently helped Japanese companies push into larger, and more expensive market segments. The Japanese producers, limited by the number of cars they could export to America, opted to increase the value of their exports to maintain revenue growth. This action threatened the American producers' historical hold on the mid- and large-size car markets.
(Score: 5, Informative) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 24, @06:56PM
You can put a small 12 VDC solar system in place quite inexpensively; small enough that the 30% isn't a huge hit.
You need one (or more, but one is actually a fun start) solar panels.
You need a charge controller.
You need cables.
You need a decent 12 VDC battery - a car battery will do. The charge controllers know how to deal with them.
Then you just need to start adding 12 VDC "things" to your household, and wires, and sockets for things like light bulbs.
I have several small systems running that are built just like that. 12 VDC LED lighting is inexpensive now, and you can get all manner of other stuff, including inverters, quite easily and without breaking the bank.
IMHO, it's worth doing just to learn the ins and outs of the tech. You're looking at about $200 to start counting the battery (handwaving) and from there, you can add up to about three more panels and quite a few batteries if you want to expand. About every 4 panels, you typically will need another charge controller, at least, if we're talking about the inexpensive, small charge controllers.
Here is a starter including everything but the battery [ebay.com] for about $100.00 US. Add a battery, you're probably looking at $200 to get it all running. Then small additional costs as you add 12 VDC devices. Light bulbs [amazon.com] are a fun way to start.
And yeah, batteries: totally a fan of batteries, because one of the main functions of these things — for me — is that when the mains go out, my lights, radios, fish tanks and furnace don't.
Solar is fun. Don't let the administration's tariff activities turn you away from it if you've been wondering what it's all about. If you can spare a couple hundred bucks, just dive right in. :)
Also: If you're a ham or a fan of AM/SW radio, watch out for RFI. It definitely requires some more effort to keep these things RF-silent. Be prepared to invest in a nice assortment of wire-through ferrite cores.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:17PM
thanks for this post.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Adamsjas on Wednesday January 24, @07:18PM
Great for an enthusiast with a modicum of electrical knowledge.
Not so easy for the guy off the street. And keeping it up to code for insurance purposes as well as safety is important too.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 24, @07:41PM
Actually it's about at the ridiculously easy level right now. LEGO-easy. And there's plenty of help online.
The rest... varies with your location and what you're trying to do.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @07:45PM
I'm not so sure that 12 volts is covered by code. Is it? I thought you could pretty much do what you wanted with low voltage wiring.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @09:14PM
While 12V is safe from electrocution, the chances of fires due to insufficiently thick wires and/or improper connection leading to shorts are higher.
Because 12V will require higher currents - a 10W@12V led bulb replacement will suck almost 1A (vs 0.1A on a 120V main with an incorporated down voltage adapter). The 10W LED itself is mounted on a radiator, it gets quite hot; also keep in mind the LEDs are quite prone to thermal runaways [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @08:25PM
True dat.
Remember Ohms law? Watt-for-Watt, the lower the voltage, the higher the current must be.
With 200W worth of solar panels @12v - which means something like this [ebay.com.au] at 1.5mx0.7m - the safe connection cables have the same thickness as one able to safely power a 2000W appliance on an 120V main (a decent-powered blender, I think. Definitely a good cooking hotplate. Almost 3HP). They'll need to be capable to carry 10A without breaking a sweat.
If you want to know what may happen if you fail to use appropriate cabling thickness, do the following experiment:
- take 4x1.5V new alkaline AA cells
- put them in a 4-series battery holder
- put on your protection goggles**
- take a 20cm jump wire [wikipedia.org] (if my memory serves, they are 22AWG, 0.6mm in diameter) and short the 6V battery group.
- observe how fast that plastic insulation starts to smoke and melt
After that, think how good you'd feel towards the nature when you get to live day-and-night in close contact with it; this for the case your (still under mortgage) home burns down due to your feel-green-without-proper-care fooling around with 12V.
Especially if you are tempted to think on the line of "Yeah, man, it's only 12V. Not like I'm gonna die electrocuted if I'm not insulating those connections to perfection".
---
** the batteries will get how too. The protection glasses are just in case the batteries lose the race with the jump wire, start to boil and explode in your eyes before the shorting wire melts down.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @07:22PM
If you are going with lead-acid batteries, stay away from the car batteries - they are optimized for power density (heaps of amps for short time to start that damn'd SVU tractor) and don't take deep discharges very well.
Search for "marine battery" or "deep cycle battery" - will maybe add you some $100 in cost over a car battery but you won't mourn the death of it after 6 months of use. Prefer large Ah capacities, you'll get to discharge them less and this has huge impact on the lifetime of the battery.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 24, @07:38PM
That's good advice (+Informative for you), though my vanilla-ish (~100 AH) car batteries have been in service for almost three years now... OTOH I have not ever discharged them all the way, so there's that.
Still, to start, I'd just go with a cheap battery until you have more serious plans. But whatever floats your boat and doesn't sink your wallet.
I have one system that is all ultracaps - that's eventually going to be the way to go, because they simply don't wear out in any practical sense but the space required at the present time is pretty horrible compared to a battery. Plus they need their own special electronics for charge / discharge. Sigh. They aren't quite there yet for most practical systems. But it was fun to build. Lots of challenges.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @08:32PM
Price-wise too.
My latest foray into "back for your buck" in electrical energy storage (how much Wh for $1), still shows something like:
- lead-acid (deep cycle) - best Wh/$
- NiMH
- LiPo
- ultracaps - worst Wh/$
At least when considering consumer prices.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday January 24, @08:42PM
https://www.westmarine.com/marine-batteries [westmarine.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @08:51PM
Depends on where you live - 'tis why I didn't provide a link.
I know I'm not gonna pay S&H for a ton of lead with "fragile/dangerous goods" classification from US to Australia, I suspect won't make sense for European soylenters too.
---
** that acid, even if as a gel? certainly dangerous it the enclosure breaks.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 24, @07:53PM
So Trump wants us to buy shitty Mexican-made Whirlpool washers now? There's only one company in America that makes washers, and that's Whirlpool/Maytag/Frigidaire/whoever-else-they've-merged-with, and I'm pretty sure most of their production is in Mexico now. The good washers are all made in Korea or Germany now.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday January 24, @10:00PM
Maybe that's how he'll get the Mexicans to pay for the wall. I give you business, you fund - to some extent, the wall building... given his background, there must have been lots of backroom business deals happening. Whirlpool, in the meantime creates some local jobs (maybe not manufacturing, but sales, logistics, admin, etc) for the increase in market share and perhaps repatriate their offshore taxes. Win win for Americans.
That's one way to look at it - whether it works is another matter, of course the other view is Trump is evil, stupid/idiotic and lining his pockets, the average Americans will be the suckers losing out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:20PM
I just wish it wasn't so difficult to find a washer that's top-loading and has an actual agitator in it. You know, the kind that actually gets the clothes clean.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 24, @11:07PM
Front loaders get clothes clean just fine. without tearing them apart the way agitators do. That's why they've been using them exclusively in Europe for decades; it's only stupid Americans who want top loaders with agitators.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:46PM
Manufacturing can come back, but manufacturing jobs, a la 60s-70s, CANNOT.
Any new/returning manufacturing will be heavily automated, employing far fewer people. It will likely spur domestic robotics industries, but they will have to compete with the industrial robotics industries of Germany, Japan, and S. Korea.
We need to rebuild our manufacturing base, but that's no solution for our employment problem.
