Australian Broadcast Corporation reports
Australia's biggest gold refiner, the Perth Mint, is developing its own cryptocurrency backed by physical precious metals.
The ambitious plan, which is subject to a confidentiality agreement, will make it easier for consumers to buy gold.
[...] For the Perth Mint, the need to bring investors back to precious metals after a boom in alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies posed an opportunity, according to chief executive Richard Hayes.
"I think as the world moves through times of increasing uncertainty, you're seeing people look for alternate offerings," he said.
But Mr Hayes said the volatility of some of the current cryptocurrencies meant they did not suit all investors.
And that is where a gold-backed offering may fit.
"With a crypto-gold or a crypto-precious metals offering, what you will see is that gold is actually backing it," Mr Hayes said.
"So it will have all the benefits of something that is on a distributed ledger that settles very, very quickly, that is easy to trade, but is actually backed by precious metals, so there is actually something behind it, something backing it."
What do you see here: some golden cryptocurrency dust sprinkled around or a decentralized ledger of precious metal transactions?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @10:01PM (6 children)
For a stock to up ten percent in just one day is regarded as a Heaven-sent miracle.
Cryptos go up and down that much all the time.
I had the idea that I could use the volatility to provide for a comfortable retirement. But I have only one success, I bought NAGA for $1 at its ICO then sold it for $3.15.
Quite likely I'll end up like that ancient lady who hangs out in the Pearl District in her wheelchair, begging for spare change. Quite likely she doesn't have a 401k.
I must have a certain minimum amount of money in my credit union to feel confident I can cover my expenses. Once a week I tally up what I've spent then sell that much crypto. But I don't try to time my sales, so quite commonly I sell at a loss. I am mostly down with that because I have only had to sell small amounts.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:16PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Sulla on Wednesday January 24, @10:23PM
Trading between BTC and DOGE/Lumen I am up 25% in number of BTC since the beginning of the month. I think its more of a fun thing to do than a way to invest money though.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 24, @10:35PM
Why would you think that? For all you know she could buy and sell you like a lollypop.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:39PM (2 children)
How much are your minimum monthly living expenses?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @11:38PM (1 child)
Before I became homeless I used an elaborate spreadsheet to budget both my business and personal budgets at the same time.
I'm not doing that again yet as I am working on a fixed-bid contract. I'm getting better with time but when I started here a year ago I was dismayed to discover that all my coding skills has atrophied severely.
I'm charging my clients a reasonable amount of money but I have no clue when I will achieve a milestone so receive some of it.
My spreadsheet says my monthly expenses are $1630. I expect there are expenses I didn't think of just now. It's reasonable to say my monthly expenses are $2000.
I only pay $192 in rent because my apartment is mostly paid for by The Government Tit. In a few months my case manager will do a recalculation, which I expect will result in my paying the entire thing: $925.
I will buy a MacBook Pro sometime soon. That would benefit my business in all manner of ways. Quite likely I'll buy a used but refurbished one from http://www.macsales.com [macsales.com] - the one I want is $1,195.
But there is some possibility I will buy one brand-new so I can do Thunderbolt 3 drivers.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:46PM
Why not set host files to 0?
0.0.0.0 pixel-tracking-whores.com # Humanz who sell bodily functionz for ca$h yeh
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 24, @10:22PM (1 child)
I think the ledger of precious metal transactions might be the right idea, if it isn't this, perhaps something else soon.
Instead of a gold-backed cryptocurrency I'm thinking cryptocurrency-backed gold.
As I recall, some of the early experiments in "web money" didn't work out well because there was no proof that a particular real gold coin (or whatever) had been uniquely assigned to only one owner. So maybe stamp each coin with a unique serial number and keep a public blockchain of who owns each numbered coin? Unless the videos were faked, a webcam could continuously show the coins in a vault along with when each was deposited or removed. That might help to build trust.
Still, so long as there are multiple ways to hack your software and/or your credentials, I'm not ready to dump my entire retirement plan into something where the owner is only identified by an opaque string of bits.
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 24, @10:40PM
Let me flesh this out a bit so you all can tear it apart:
1. When a coin is deposited or withdrawn, the vault operator takes a close-up photo of the coin showing its serial number along with some visual indicator of whether the coin is being deposited or withdrawn.
2. At essentially the same time, the vault operator's software grabs and retains a snapshot of the current price quotes of 100 well known stocks.
Both 1 and 2 (or their hashes) are written to the blockchain and therefore known to the public as-of a certain date and time.
A crooked vault operator could have taken photo 1 any time in the past, but not in the future, because the photo had to exist at the time its hash was published to the blockchain. The hash of photo #1 proves that the physical coin movement happened on-or-before $TIMESTAMP.
A crooked vault operator could hash the stock quotes of $TIMESTAMP any time in the future, but not in the past, because if they can predict 100 quotes they have no reason to waste time with gold. The hash of stock-quotes #2 proves that the physical coin movement happened on-or-after $TIMESTAMP.
Link the two hashes into the immutable blockchain and you've pinned down a narrow point in time when the photo must have been taken.
Between the physical deposit/withdrawal transactions, the bulk of activity would be simply handing off the ownership of coin $NUMBER from $OWNER_1 to $OWNER_2.
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @10:38PM (1 child)
So starting their own cash system Next is crypto credit and debit cards. Crypto checks anyone.
Really electronic exchange of gold but not as stocks or bonds. Block chains it is the best ;P
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:39PM
This one has some hope of working, but realistically, it's backed by gold and has all the previous downsides of operating with gold. On top of that, there's the downsides of dealing with cryptocurrency as well.
Still, this is a huge step forward from BTC.
(Score: 3, Touché) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 24, @11:41PM
This is just another inane "but on a blockchain, so new and better" invention that really is studips enough to deserve patenting.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
