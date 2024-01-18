Submitted via IRC for Bytram
For two decades, Francesco Benedetti, who heads the psychiatry and clinical psychobiology unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, has been investigating so-called wake therapy, in combination with bright light exposure and lithium, as a means of treating depression where drugs have often failed. As a result, psychiatrists in the USA, the UK and other European countries are starting to take notice, launching variations of it in their own clinics. These 'chronotherapies' seem to work by kick-starting a sluggish biological clock; in doing so, they're also shedding new light on the underlying pathology of depression, and on the function of sleep more generally.
"Sleep deprivation really has opposite effects in healthy people and those with depression," says Benedetti. If you're healthy and you don't sleep, you'll feel in a bad mood. But if you're depressed, it can prompt an immediate improvement in mood, and in cognitive abilities. But, Benedetti adds, there's a catch: once you go to sleep and catch up on those missed hours of sleep, you'll have a 95% chance of relapse.
So pulling more all-nighters makes me feel better?
Source: http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20180123-can-staying-awake-beat-depression
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday January 24, @11:37PM (9 children)
Sleep deprivation's not good long term, at least not for me.
Concur, I lose now and then (about twice a month) a night of sleep, but after getting back my sleep I'm feeling shitty for days after.
Skipping sleep more than two nights a month not only mak ethe matter worse, but physiological side-effects are worrisome for my age (elevated and somehow irregular pulse)
What keeps me balanced: nicotine. Actually known for quite a long time, many smokers and non-smokers depressives respond well to nicotine [google.com].
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @11:56PM (5 children)
I had similar sleep issues before I had a triple bypass about 3 years ago. Maybe once a month. That's totally gone now.
The only thing that keeps me from sleeping is coding or debugging late into the evening. I'll be chased all night by murderous broken function calls, buffer over runs, and branches to nowhere. Tylenol seems to suppress existential angst [smithsonianmag.com].
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @12:10AM (4 children)
Paracetamol, you mean? It makes me conscious I have a liver.
(Score: 2) by Adamsjas on Thursday January 25, @12:16AM (3 children)
One or two a month certainly won't hurt you as much as the anxiety keeping you awake.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @12:22AM (1 child)
I got adjusted to my anxiety, I let it be; sorta I'm able to detach from it - about 20 ciggies/day certainly helps with.
Lost sleep comes mainly from a certain amount of stress (some tech problem on its way to solution but still in early topics) or 'tklectual excitement (most of the time some crazy ideas unrelated to IT).
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday January 25, @11:11AM
Yeah, that certainly sounds healthier than an occasional paracetamol...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @12:51AM
Taking drugs for anxiety is asking for trouble. Unless you've got extreme anxiety and need the pills in order to get treated, it's a very, very bad idea.
Anxiety exists for a purpose, if you haven't been taught how to manage it without the pills, you're just masking it over. Anxiety is one of the areas where modern psychology does a pretty good job.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by chucky on Thursday January 25, @12:12AM (2 children)
Yep, take nicotine away from me and... you don't want to know. But when it comes to sleep, I think that the big problem are fixed schedules.
What works for me is light. In summer, when the days are long, I don't care about sleep much, I can wake up with sunrise at 3:15 in the morning and feel fine. Close the curtains and I'll wake up with the alarm at 7 and the day will be bad. Sometimes just keeping the old ways would do better, wake up when it's light and go to bed when it's dark. Or simply wake up when you've had enough of sleep and go to bed when you're tired, take a nap in the middle of the day if needs to be.
But then, try keeping a 'natural sleep cycle' in present-day society => not working => not comfortable => not happy => depressed from not being able to live as you'd need, and it could be so simple.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 25, @12:27AM
My degree is in Physics but I've been working as a coder since my Junior year back in the Pleistocene era.
This because I knew lots of coders - SCO was once really in Santa Cruz - and they all worked at night.
I decided that becoming a coder was my only hope for getting a real job.
I often sleep through one or two days a week on my current contract. I was at first quite mortified that I was being so flaky but then their Engineering VP came right out and said "I don't care how or when you work".
Strictly speaking it is illegal for consulting clients to set the hours that their consultants may work. It's one of the "20 Factors" that the IRS uses to determine whether you are a consultant or an employee.
That is, which kind you are, in the eyes of the IRS, has nothing to do with any job title you may have or what was in a contract you signed: whether your are an employee or a consultant - again in the IRS - is strictly defined by the relationship you have with your employer or client.
A while back this lead every last Microsoft contract programmer to sue MS for the job benefits that MS employees receive but that were denied to the contractors.
The contractors prevailed.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @12:28AM
(never pushed any to you in the first place)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:37PM
Time to sleep;
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 24, @11:45PM (1 child)
I wrote about it in 2003 [warplife.com]. I'm puzzled that this wasn't a solved problem fifty years ago.
I have hypersonia when I get depressed. I have insomnia when I'm manic.
"When you're not sleeping, it's an emergency." -- a witch doctor I once consulted.
I once called 9-1-1 and asked for an ambulance because I couldn't get to sleep that night. SRSLY. The emergency room gave me two milligrams of Ativan then I slept for twenty hours or so.
When I experience depressive hypersomnia it is quite clear that I need to sleep much less. Depression causes excessive sleep, excessive sleep makes depression far worse. There have been a couple times in my life when I slept continuously, only getting out of bed to use the restroom or have something to eat.
Despite sleeping less being a quite clear way to relieve my depression, it is a very difficult cycle to break.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 25, @12:25AM
I'm puzzled that this wasn't a solved problem fifty years ago.
Well the article did mention that there isn't exactly a lot of research funding available for testing this stuff, since there's nothing to patent and no drugs to sell.
Maybe some "sleep centers" should fund the research so they can expand their business into wake therapy.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, @11:54PM (4 children)
It's better than drugs, and you think sideways and come up with great stuff. I always enjoy going 2-3 days without sleep
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by frojack on Wednesday January 24, @11:59PM
But brilliant solutions you come up with and write down during a sleepless night make absolute no sense the next day.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 25, @12:32AM (1 child)
Back in 2009 I determined that I could stay awake and work for four days at a time. I knew when it was time to go to bed because I had subtle visual hallucinations. For example one time my bathroom rug was sparkling, another time my bedroom window screen looked like an animated Mondrian painting.
I started having brain seizures in 2010. They weren't diagnosed for several years when I had a seizure at the mall and some right chap called 9-1-1 for me.
I feared that pulling all-nighters so frequently was damaging my brain.
For me to give up all-nighters was just as difficult as it is for alcoholics to stop drinking. I am absolutely serious.
I'm happy to report that I haven't had a seizure in over two years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:20AM
That is a clue about seizures - if you start seeing things, bad things can happen soon ;) We need sleep to filter the crap out of our brains and seizures are a result of that system failing (or unable to function).
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @06:28AM
Yeah, I come up with brilliant ideas when tired. Until I revisit the code the next day and tear my hair out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:16AM
It actually makes sense. Depression is inability or not think about bad thoughts. It's inability to concentrate on the positives, so you keep thinking about some negative crap. I know, it happened to me. Now, sleep deprivation tends to kill your brain, or at least your ability to think clearly. So if you stay awake long enough, eventually you will stop thinking about the thoughts that are causing your depression.
But anyway, depression is something people need to learn to fix in their own lives. It's mostly self-induced (like addictions), and the cure is too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:12AM
Somebody kindly file a bug. Yes it's minor but still a bug.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday January 25, @11:26AM
Whatever happened to the "uberman" sleep schedule thing that was in the news a few years back? Surely it's been long enough that someone has tried it long term and got some results about whether it's sustainable..?
For those that don't remember, the uberman schedule was a system whereby you only sleep for about 2 hours out of every 24. Yes, you (allegedly) get ~22 hours of productive waking activity out of every day.
Those two hours of sleep are in the form of 20 minute naps, evenly-spaced and rigidly adhered to throughout the day.
The premise is that most of our daily eight-hour sleep is "junk sleep": The only useful bit is the 20 minutes of deepest sleep buried in the middle of all that tedious lying around. By forcing yourself[1] to stick to this schedule and bringing on extreme exhaustion, you eventually condition your body to skip the junk sleep and go straight into the good sleep the moment your head hits the pillow. Twenty minute later you get up, refreshed. After a few days you get used to it and the exhaustion goes, allowing you to get all the sleep you need packed into a few hours and be fully awake for the other 22. The downside is that you CANNOT miss a nap, or even delay it or you get seriously screwed up.
There was also a brief fad for people living and sleeping around a 6 day week / 28-hour clock or something, which somehow got you more productive time per day. Anyone remember that?
