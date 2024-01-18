Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Stripe is Dropping Bitcoin Support

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday January 25, @12:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the and-so-it-goes dept.
Techonomics

canopic jug writes:

The payment service, Stripe, has ended its support for Bitcoin due to rising transaction fees and long confirmation times. Particularly the latter contribute to failed transfers. So Bitcoin is over as an experiment, and more are realizing that. However, the expectation is that some other cryptocurrency will become widely used, eventually.

Therefore, starting today, we are winding down support for Bitcoin payments. Over the next three months we will work with affected Stripe users to ensure a smooth transition before we stop processing Bitcoin transactions on April 23, 2018.

Despite this, we remain very optimistic about cryptocurrencies overall. There are a lot of efforts that we view as promising and that we can certainly imagine enabling support for in the future.

[ TMB Note: Yes, this will absolutely break our ability to accept BitCoin. Again. Which is fine this time as BitCoin transaction fees are now as high as the minimum price for a year's subscription. If you have a preferred alternative that we can accept without actually touching cryptocurrency, drop the info in a comment. ]

Original Submission


«  Can Staying Awake Beat Depression? | Driver Jams 65mph Tesla Model S Under Fire Truck; Walks Away From Crash  »
Stripe is Dropping Bitcoin Support | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 18 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 25, @12:48AM (5 children)

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 25, @12:48AM (#627486) Journal

    The payment service, Stripe, has ended its support for Bitcoin... So Bitcoin is over as an experiment

    I am not sure the one follows the other.

    Yes, it's a bad sign if Stripe drops you, but the "Bitcoin experiment" has a market cap of almost 200 billion dollars. With a "B."

    The does-not-scale transaction feature is unfortunate, contributing to the recent "bitcoin split," but however awe-inspiring the suck factor is there, Bitcoin still has its uses, such as allowing people living under hyperinflationary currencies to hold on to some of their money instead of conveniently having it automatically disappear.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @01:58AM (1 child)

      by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 25, @01:58AM (#627511) Homepage

      but the "Bitcoin experiment" has a market cap of almost 200 billion dollars. With a "B."

      You are probably multiplying all the supply of BTC to the coin price. This is not the market cap. This value is not even applicable, as you cannot separate shares outstanding and treasure shares. Here is an analogy that explains what BTC looks like.

      Print 17 million pieces of cut paper. Call them coins. Sell 1,000 of those coins - perhaps, to yourself - for $10K each. Then declare that you are a multibillionaire, as your "market cap" is $170B. Is it really so? How would you go about, say, buying the Trump Tower? At what point it is good to notice that nobody else wants your cut paper? Why then it would be different with cut numbers?

      • (Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday January 25, @09:16AM

        by shrewdsheep (5215) on Thursday January 25, @09:16AM (#627608)

        Maybe you are confusing the definition with the meaning. The definition of market cap is precisely the price of the last unit traded (the smallest possible fraction of a bitcoin, a single share, a euro cent, ...) times the number of existing units. You convincingly explain that the there might be little meaning to market cap in some cases, OTOH it is of use in many other cases (also in the Bitcoin case). The pro tip here is: also take into account volume.

    • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM (2 children)

      by canopic jug (3949) on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM (#627571)

      Bitcoin was supposed to be a payment system. See the original paper linked in the summary. However, with high transaction fees and intolerable delays in confirmation, it cannot be. What you are seeing right now is not payment but speculation. Ditigal pogs or beaniebabies.

      I should have written more because the experiment with Bitcoin was over a few years ago. The technology was tested and worked, but the workflow needs a lot of tweaking. It's now just an exeriment that escaped the lab.

      --
      Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:30AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:30AM (#627610)

        The experiment is happening now, in front of everyone. Many attemps to solve the issues are attempted by the altcoins and forks, as well as a healthy share of scams. Bitcoin Cash has sub-dollar transaction fees, as does like coin, last time I checked. RaiBlocks and IOTA are trying to handle the ledger size problem,. Ripple and Stellar are trying to be the opposite, centrally controlled and appealing to traditional institutions. Whether speculation is ruining this or bring needed stress testing is up to interpretation.

        • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday January 25, @12:09PM

          by canopic jug (3949) on Thursday January 25, @12:09PM (#627647)

          The altcoins and, to a lesser extent, the Bitcoin forks are all separate experiments. Bitcoin itself is long since over from the technical point of view. This is just the dust settling as non-technical speculators are getting tulipmania. Eventually a government will pick some characteristics from the available pool of choices and launch their own digital currency. Odds are when that happens it will neither be anonymous nor distributed. China is one of the more likely sources though I think they will leverage Tencent and Alibaba to bootstrap the market. Of course it goes with out saying that it will also be somehow tied to their Citizen Score.

          --
          Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

  • (Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 25, @12:50AM (11 children)

    by arcz (4501) on Thursday January 25, @12:50AM (#627488) Journal

    The fact people are willing to pay $30/transaction shows that bitcoin is here to stay. Unfortunately it's priced out micropayments, for now. Lightning might help.

    Another reason bitcoin wont die: As people abandon bitcoin there are less transactions, thus less transaction fees, thus more people will use bitcoin.

    Basically bitcoin's value wont go up much ( because that'd cause transaction fees to go up, making people not want to use bitcoin) and also by the same token wont go down. 10-15k price here to stay? Until Lightning Network anyway.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:09AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:09AM (#627492)

      What are people buying where a $30 transaction fee doesn't matter? Illicit drugs/weapons? Or just speculating on the value of Bitcoin going up?

      • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 25, @01:21AM (2 children)

        by looorg (578) on Thursday January 25, @01:21AM (#627497)

        What are people buying where a $30 transaction fee doesn't matter? Illicit drugs/weapons? Or just speculating on the value of Bitcoin going up?

        Isn't this what it is mostly for? Anyone here that pays for their groceries with bitcoins? Or anything "normal" (whatever that is but lets assume its not drugs, guns, sex or anything illicit)? So it still seems that it is mostly about illicit activities, items and then for speculative purposes and if you think that something is going to increase $1000 over night then $30 isn't to much of an issue.

        That said another reason is probably the wild swings in value, it's really annoying if you want to sell (or buy) things if the price value can change wildly up or down from day to day or hour to hour. Yes that can happen to normal currency to but it doesn't seem to have the wild swings associated with bitcoins.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @01:31AM

      by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 25, @01:31AM (#627503) Homepage

      Another reason bitcoin wont die: As people abandon bitcoin there are less transactions, thus less transaction fees, thus more people will use bitcoin.

      There are high fixed costs [theguardian.com] for running the system:

      In November, the power consumed by the entire bitcoin network was estimated to be higher than that of the Republic of Ireland. Since then, its demands have only grown. It’s now on pace to use just over 42TWh of electricity in a year, placing it ahead of New Zealand and Hungary and just behind Peru, according to estimates from Digiconomist. That’s commensurate with CO2 emissions of 20 megatonnes – or roughly 1m transatlantic flights.

      Who is going to pay for all this? Answer: the last remaining bitcoiners. Even Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are not rich enough to pay for the service. It is already obvious that the BTC cannot compete with very efficient and infinitely scalable banking services. Yes, it remains viable in poor countries - but come on, the transfer may cost more than their monthly income! BTC today is a currency only for rich speculators and criminals.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:48AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:48AM (#627509)

      For any one that still reads Cringely, today's column is about Bitcoin, here is a cutting from the middle of the column:

      This is what makes Bitcoin a horrible investment but a wonderful trade, because there is money to be made in that inevitable volatility. Not only will what goes up come down again: it will also go back up again if you wait long enough.

      This is all because Bitcoin and similar currencies aren’t currencies at all but financial instruments. They are tools just like options or derivatives. And like good tools, they perform a specific function very well — reliably transferring value between parties without those parties having to meet or even know each other. But once that transfer is complete, then the true value of the Bitcoin has effectively been used and is therefore subject to change, which again explains the volatility.

      https://www.cringely.com/2018/01/24/prediction-4-bitcoin-crashes-booms-crashes-booms-2018-traders-figure-not-currency/ [cringely.com]

      • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 25, @05:47AM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 25, @05:47AM (#627565) Journal

        And like good tools, they perform a specific function very well — reliably transferring value between parties without those parties having to meet or even know each other.

        That trade (though not to the degree of anonymity that Bitcoin allows for) is the primary purpose of a currency. Even a hyperinflating currency has some ability to do that.

      • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM

        by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM (#627572) Homepage
        "So the smart trader knows never to hold Bitcoins"

        If Cringely doesn't even know the lingo, then his arguments probably don't hodl much water.
        --
        I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:11AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:11AM (#627580)

        This is all because Bitcoin and similar currencies aren’t currencies at all but financial instruments. They are tools just like options or derivatives.

        Except they are not. Derivatives are derivatives *of* something, like some stock price or price of hogs. Bitcoin is not a derivative. It's even worse than VIX, as that is a measure of *something*. Bitcoin is just made up waste of time.

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by FatPhil on Thursday January 25, @06:01AM (1 child)

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Thursday January 25, @06:01AM (#627569) Homepage
      > The fact people are willing to pay $30/transaction shows that bitcoin is here to stay.

      Have you not noticed that this is a "people are not willing to pay $30/transaction" story?
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:44AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:44AM (#627623)

        If nobody were willing to pay $30/transaction, the transaction price would not be at $30.

(1)