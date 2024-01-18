from the and-so-it-goes dept.
The payment service, Stripe, has ended its support for Bitcoin due to rising transaction fees and long confirmation times. Particularly the latter contribute to failed transfers. So Bitcoin is over as an experiment, and more are realizing that. However, the expectation is that some other cryptocurrency will become widely used, eventually.
Therefore, starting today, we are winding down support for Bitcoin payments. Over the next three months we will work with affected Stripe users to ensure a smooth transition before we stop processing Bitcoin transactions on April 23, 2018.
Despite this, we remain very optimistic about cryptocurrencies overall. There are a lot of efforts that we view as promising and that we can certainly imagine enabling support for in the future.
[ TMB Note: Yes, this will absolutely break our ability to accept BitCoin. Again. Which is fine this time as BitCoin transaction fees are now as high as the minimum price for a year's subscription. If you have a preferred alternative that we can accept without actually touching cryptocurrency, drop the info in a comment. ]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 25, @12:48AM (5 children)
I am not sure the one follows the other.
Yes, it's a bad sign if Stripe drops you, but the "Bitcoin experiment" has a market cap of almost 200 billion dollars. With a "B."
The does-not-scale transaction feature is unfortunate, contributing to the recent "bitcoin split," but however awe-inspiring the suck factor is there, Bitcoin still has its uses, such as allowing people living under hyperinflationary currencies to hold on to some of their money instead of conveniently having it automatically disappear.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @01:58AM (1 child)
You are probably multiplying all the supply of BTC to the coin price. This is not the market cap. This value is not even applicable, as you cannot separate shares outstanding and treasure shares. Here is an analogy that explains what BTC looks like.
Print 17 million pieces of cut paper. Call them coins. Sell 1,000 of those coins - perhaps, to yourself - for $10K each. Then declare that you are a multibillionaire, as your "market cap" is $170B. Is it really so? How would you go about, say, buying the Trump Tower? At what point it is good to notice that nobody else wants your cut paper? Why then it would be different with cut numbers?
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday January 25, @09:16AM
Maybe you are confusing the definition with the meaning. The definition of market cap is precisely the price of the last unit traded (the smallest possible fraction of a bitcoin, a single share, a euro cent, ...) times the number of existing units. You convincingly explain that the there might be little meaning to market cap in some cases, OTOH it is of use in many other cases (also in the Bitcoin case). The pro tip here is: also take into account volume.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM (2 children)
Bitcoin was supposed to be a payment system. See the original paper linked in the summary. However, with high transaction fees and intolerable delays in confirmation, it cannot be. What you are seeing right now is not payment but speculation. Ditigal pogs or beaniebabies.
I should have written more because the experiment with Bitcoin was over a few years ago. The technology was tested and worked, but the workflow needs a lot of tweaking. It's now just an exeriment that escaped the lab.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:30AM (1 child)
The experiment is happening now, in front of everyone. Many attemps to solve the issues are attempted by the altcoins and forks, as well as a healthy share of scams. Bitcoin Cash has sub-dollar transaction fees, as does like coin, last time I checked. RaiBlocks and IOTA are trying to handle the ledger size problem,. Ripple and Stellar are trying to be the opposite, centrally controlled and appealing to traditional institutions. Whether speculation is ruining this or bring needed stress testing is up to interpretation.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday January 25, @12:09PM
The altcoins and, to a lesser extent, the Bitcoin forks are all separate experiments. Bitcoin itself is long since over from the technical point of view. This is just the dust settling as non-technical speculators are getting tulipmania. Eventually a government will pick some characteristics from the available pool of choices and launch their own digital currency. Odds are when that happens it will neither be anonymous nor distributed. China is one of the more likely sources though I think they will leverage Tencent and Alibaba to bootstrap the market. Of course it goes with out saying that it will also be somehow tied to their Citizen Score.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 25, @12:50AM (11 children)
The fact people are willing to pay $30/transaction shows that bitcoin is here to stay. Unfortunately it's priced out micropayments, for now. Lightning might help.
Another reason bitcoin wont die: As people abandon bitcoin there are less transactions, thus less transaction fees, thus more people will use bitcoin.
Basically bitcoin's value wont go up much ( because that'd cause transaction fees to go up, making people not want to use bitcoin) and also by the same token wont go down. 10-15k price here to stay? Until Lightning Network anyway.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:09AM (3 children)
What are people buying where a $30 transaction fee doesn't matter? Illicit drugs/weapons? Or just speculating on the value of Bitcoin going up?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 25, @01:21AM (2 children)
Isn't this what it is mostly for? Anyone here that pays for their groceries with bitcoins? Or anything "normal" (whatever that is but lets assume its not drugs, guns, sex or anything illicit)? So it still seems that it is mostly about illicit activities, items and then for speculative purposes and if you think that something is going to increase $1000 over night then $30 isn't to much of an issue.
That said another reason is probably the wild swings in value, it's really annoying if you want to sell (or buy) things if the price value can change wildly up or down from day to day or hour to hour. Yes that can happen to normal currency to but it doesn't seem to have the wild swings associated with bitcoins.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @02:46AM (1 child)
I was going to say SN subscriptions aren't illicit but then I thought better of it.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @02:56AM
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @01:31AM
There are high fixed costs [theguardian.com] for running the system:
Who is going to pay for all this? Answer: the last remaining bitcoiners. Even Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are not rich enough to pay for the service. It is already obvious that the BTC cannot compete with very efficient and infinitely scalable banking services. Yes, it remains viable in poor countries - but come on, the transfer may cost more than their monthly income! BTC today is a currency only for rich speculators and criminals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @01:48AM (3 children)
For any one that still reads Cringely, today's column is about Bitcoin, here is a cutting from the middle of the column:
https://www.cringely.com/2018/01/24/prediction-4-bitcoin-crashes-booms-crashes-booms-2018-traders-figure-not-currency/ [cringely.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 25, @05:47AM
That trade (though not to the degree of anonymity that Bitcoin allows for) is the primary purpose of a currency. Even a hyperinflating currency has some ability to do that.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday January 25, @06:19AM
If Cringely doesn't even know the lingo, then his arguments probably don't hodl much water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:11AM
Except they are not. Derivatives are derivatives *of* something, like some stock price or price of hogs. Bitcoin is not a derivative. It's even worse than VIX, as that is a measure of *something*. Bitcoin is just made up waste of time.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by FatPhil on Thursday January 25, @06:01AM (1 child)
Have you not noticed that this is a "people are not willing to pay $30/transaction" story?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:44AM
If nobody were willing to pay $30/transaction, the transaction price would not be at $30.
