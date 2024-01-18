from the stay-alert-stay-alive dept.
El Reg reports
[January 23] a Tesla Model S slammed into a stationary firetruck at around 65mph on Interstate 405 in Culver City, California. The car was driven under the fire engine, although the driver was able to walk away from the crash uninjured and refused an offer of medical treatment.
The motorist claimed the Model S was driving with Autopilot enabled when it crammed itself under the truck. Autopilot is Tesla's super-cruise-control system. It's not a fully autonomous driving system.
[...] The fire truck was parked in the carshare lane of the road with its lights flashing. None of the fire crew were hurt, although Powell noted that if his team had been in their usual position at the back of the truck then there "probably would not have been a very good outcome."
Tesla will no doubt be going over the car's computer logs to determine exactly what happened, something the California Highway Patrol will also be interested in. If this was a case of the driver sticking on Autopilot, and forgetting their responsibility to watch the road ahead it wouldn't be the first time.
In 2016, a driver was killed after both he and the Tesla systems missed a lorry pulling across the highway. A subsequent investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board found the driver was speeding and had been warned by the car six times to keep his hands on the wheel.
Tesla has since beefed up the alerts the car will give a driver if it feels they aren't paying full attention to the road. The safety board did note in its report that the introduction of Tesla's Autosteer software had cut collisions by 40 per cent.
Previous: Tesla's Semiautonomous System Contributed to Fatal Crash
http://abcnews.go.com/Technology/teslas-semi-autonomous-system-contributed-deadly-crash-feds/story?id=49795839
Federal investigators announced Tuesday that the design of Tesla's semiautonomous driving system allowed the driver of a Tesla Model S in a fatal 2016 crash with a semi-truck to rely too heavily on the car's automation.
"Tesla allowed the driver to use the system outside of the environment for which it was designed," said National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt. "The system gave far too much leeway to the driver to divert his attention."
The board's report declares the primary probable cause of the collision as the truck driver's failure to yield, as well as the Tesla driver's overreliance on his car's automation — or Autopilot, as Tesla calls the system. Tesla's system design was declared a contributing factor.
[...] A Tesla spokesperson provided a statement to ABC News that read, "We appreciate the NTSB's analysis of last year's tragic accident, and we will evaluate their recommendations as we continue to evolve our technology. We will also continue to be extremely clear with current and potential customers that Autopilot is not a fully self-driving technology and drivers need to remain attentive at all times."
According to The Associated Press, members of Brown's family said on Monday that they do not blame the car or the Autopilot system for his death.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report on the crash can be found here. The NTSB has yet not published its full report; a synopsis of it can be found here.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Arik on Thursday January 25, @02:36AM (1 child)
Ah, so this was in Britain, was it?
"A subsequent investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board found the driver was speeding and had been warned by the car six times to keep his hands on the wheel."
Then why would the US authorities be investigating?
Hmm, no, that doesn't make sense. I suspect it was a truck that pulled across the highway instead.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday January 25, @03:12AM
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:13AM (4 children)
"... although Powell noted ..."
Mention who the fuck Powell is before describing what this Powell did. Didn't you learn anything from school?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:16AM (1 child)
Maybe you'd like to submit a story to SN, Mr/Mrs. peanut gallery.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Thursday January 25, @06:54AM
You could, but it probably wouldn't do any good. The eds wood just reject it, or worse, accept it and then bury it in their own private limbo of hostile user subs. Besides, everyone knows that Mr. Powell is the guy that saved the shark from the Telsa with a drone off of Lummox head, in New Northwest Anglia. Thus the "lorry". But a reminder, the submission guidelines document says that English is the only acceptable language on SoylentNews, so we'll have none of the foreign British language around here. This is local news aggregator, for Local People! (alt-right)
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @03:18AM
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:33AM
"Sapienti sat."
Mention who the fuck Sapienti is before stating whether this Sapienti is sitting or not. Didn't you learn anything from the "but who was Powell" situation?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @03:16AM
Here I presume that the driver said the truth and the autopilot was engaged. But how could it be that neither the bag of salty water nor the box of silicon shards could see a fire truck with all lights on? Most importantly here, why the Tesla's autopilot is so bad? Perhaps we (the humanity) want to ban autopilots that work in 99.9% of cases and kill the driver in 0.01% ? In other words, we want either no autopilot, or an autopilot that is real (Waymo etc.) - with cameras, lidars, etc. A halfway beast is too dangerous.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:23AM
Seems pretty obvious to me, no one trained the "AI" to deal with an emergency vehicle stopped in the HOV (carpool/hybrid/EV) lane. Just another example of Tesla using its customers for beta testing, nothing to see here, move along please...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:58AM
Doesn't necessarily require LIDAR. If safety stats are better than human, the technology should be allowed. If it's worse than humans, it needs more development.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @04:04AM
Autopilot engaged.
Brain disengaged.
Car totalled.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by coolgopher on Thursday January 25, @04:05AM
It does seem to me that the most likely explanation is that the autopilot was not, in fact, engaged at the time.
Not having a Tesla, I don't know under what conditions it might disengage the autopilot, but I have a vague recollection of giving off a bunch of beeps before doing so. Perhaps those beeps were ignored?
The investigation should tell us more once it's done.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:09AM (1 child)
In my younger years, there was an urban legend about the operator of a motor home who set the "cruise control" and walked back into the kitchenette to make a sandwich.
The vehicle crashed, of course.
(Labeling it "speed control" would make it less prone to an erroneousness judgment of the device's capabilities.)
In the prior incident (the "lorry" thing mentioned in a comment above), the driver was speeding and watching a Harry Potter movie.
It wouldn't surprise me a bit if there was a similar distraction involved in this latest case.
...and, as TFS mentions, the vehicle will bitch at you if you take your hands off the steering wheel.
It should be clear that it is just an aid.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday January 25, @10:03AM
I have a "speed control" in my van. I will not use it for this very reason.
When I re-do its wiring, that is going to be one of the first things to be permanently removed from service.
I take driving a vehicle extremely seriously. Not only for me, and my property, but everyone else on the road as well.
Nobody's safe if people aren't paying attention when driving.
Having a vehicle under control of an inattentive driver is worse than putting a live gun in a child's playpen. While a child may take out a person, an inattentive driver can easily wipe out the whole family, possibly two or more families, - in one big bang.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:08AM
Well, since the car crammed itself under the firetruck, it's possible that the box of silicon shards missed it simply because to was too high and therefore out of whatever height range the cameras/lidar/etc. are set for. As for the bag of salty water, there are oodles of possibilities: chemical impairment, cell/smart phone distraction, sleep deprivation, being an idiot, eating or drinking, and that's without looking up any statistics on car crash causes. I'm sure I missed a few.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday January 25, @11:00AM
The safety board did note in its report that the introduction of Tesla's Autosteer software had cut collisions by 40 per cent.
Sounds to me like Tesla's autopilot is actually pretty good. Good doesn't have to mean "no accidents at all", it just has to mean "as few or fewer accidents than a human driver".
Note also that the human driver should have been watching the road in this case. That's how Tesla's autopilot is supposed to be used.
Well, rather than working with numbers pulled out of your exhaust pipe, why don't we look at some actual, real statistics? [electrek.co]
Turns out the Tesla autosteer crash rate is about 0.08 crashes per million miles. Unfortunately I can't find any relevant statistics for human drivers for comparison (all my google searches come up with fatalities per million miles, not crashes per million miles.) However if you consider that a million miles represents a lifetime of driving for your average driver (10-20k miles per year) then I would say having less than a one-in-one hundred chance of reportable crash (which won't necessarily be fatal or even life-changing) in fifty to a hundred years of driving to be pretty good, and probably at least as safe as the average human driver.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Thursday January 25, @11:44AM
It's not that Autopilot is bad, its that we apes are actually very good at driving - when we're focussed - and emulating it is a really, really difficult challenge. Currently, they've picked the low-hanging fruit such as parallel parking or staying in lane on a highway designed for safe high-speed driving.
What we brine sacks are not so good at is understanding that we can't maintain that performance while (e.g.) drunk, asleep, texting or otherwise away with the fairies - something that law enforcement and road safety campaigners have tried and failed to drum into us.
So, given that it has proven so impossible to persuade some drivers to stay focussed and sober when they are solely responsible for driving, if you show someone a button called "Autopilot" then you might as well also hand them a bottle of vodka and some free credits on Candy Crush.
This. There's a quantum leap required between what is currently available and a system which is good enough to allow the meatbag to safely sit back and watch a movie, as meatbags will inevitably do. However, in this age of (fr)agile development, when one of the major self-driving players, Google, is also the acclaimed master of the perpetual beta, that's not what the industry wants to hear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:28AM (4 children)
The moon matrix tells us that Elon Musk is a murderer, and it's sheer luck one of his gadgets didn't kill multiple people here. Better be careful sitting on the same couch as the Musky One. He'll grab you by your whatever! His launch vehicles will cause manufacturing defects in their payloads!
(Oh, and whatever you do, don't give him any of that military-industrial complex pork!)
I mean, it's totally not like "the press" could instead use their megaphone to spread awareness to Tesla owners that auto-pilot doesn't mean self-driving and put the accountability for the collision squarely on the operator of the machine, who was clearly being criminally negligent, but instead we get FUD.
Imagine how strange it would be if a drunk driver killed someone and "the press" ran a smear campaign against Budweiser! It was all the alcohol's fault, your honor! I'm innocent! Somebody should make a law!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday January 25, @10:24AM
We are doing a pretty good job, I think, with nailing people who DUI, and I 100% agree with the penalties imposed. But I do believe something has to be done about all these "entertainment centers" in cars. I am not in the car to be "entertained"!. Driving is damned serious business.
I'll offer a short rant on something on modern cars that really bugs me... the radio.
Some of this technology is great... GPS, navigation aids, things to warn you if someone in in your blind spot. But some things in particular, like these computer controlled radios that can no longer be adjusted by feel, and I have to go through menus and lots of tiny little pushbutton crap, read fine print on a display, and the like, - this kind of stuff does NOT belong in a car! If I have a radio in the car, it HAS to be one I can adjust by feel. I have a new "modern" radio in my van, and I hate it - for that reason. I liked the one in my 40 year old car. Two knobs, and five large preset buttons, because DJ's often get carried away once they have a microphone in front of them, and forget we tuned in for some music.
I will replace the bojangled thing with an old-school AM-FM thingie if I can find one that even an old man can use.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:13AM
if I can find one
Go to the boneyard. (Pick-a-Part)
On a clapped out old heap, I would think that the radio would still work.
DJ's often get carried away once they have a microphone
I hate radio "personalities" too.
Aside from the classical station, Bob Parlocha on the jazz station was the last good one and he's been dead almost 3 years.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:04AM
