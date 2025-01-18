18/01/25/0058246 story
https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/24/16841580/spacex-falcon-heavy-rocket-static-fire-first-launch
Today, SpaceX simultaneously fired up all 27 engines on its new massive Falcon Heavy rocket — a crucial final test for the vehicle before its first flight in the coming weeks. An hour after the test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the test was good, and that the Falcon Heavy will launch in "a week or so." When SpaceX gives an official target day and time, it'll be the first time a definitive launch date has been given for the rocket's inaugural voyage, a flight that was initially promised to happen as early as 2013.
SpaceX has posted a 31-second video of the Falcon Heavy test firing to the SpaceX YouTube channel.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 25, @05:27AM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 25, @05:49AM
That's ok. The video was long. It was 32 seconds. It looked like the engines fired for about 3
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 25, @07:54AM
And I'm sure by now, I can find a video that's several minutes long with the testing firing in it. Doesn't mean the test fire was several minutes long. The above clip showed the same firing from at least two angles.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Thursday January 25, @06:37AM
I was privileged to watch a shuttle landing at Edwards and a night shuttle launch from KSC.
I so badly want to hit the road, end up with my toes in Atlantic sand, and watch and feel 27 engines disappear into the distance.
It seems only yesterday that SpaceX was a laughingstock, blowing up evey rocket they tried to launch. Now they've taken over much of the commercial launch business, are landing boosters on ships (!!!), and are about to demonstrate the ability to land people on the moon, and send payloads to Mars.
