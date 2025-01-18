Today, SpaceX simultaneously fired up all 27 engines on its new massive Falcon Heavy rocket — a crucial final test for the vehicle before its first flight in the coming weeks. An hour after the test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the test was good, and that the Falcon Heavy will launch in "a week or so." When SpaceX gives an official target day and time, it'll be the first time a definitive launch date has been given for the rocket's inaugural voyage, a flight that was initially promised to happen as early as 2013.