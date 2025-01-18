from the grrrrrr dept.
Rocket Lab has put a highly reflective object into orbit around Earth:
US spaceflight startup Rocket Lab put three commercial satellites into orbit during its rocket launch this past weekend — but it turns out there was another satellite that hitched a ride on the vehicle too. The company's Electron rocket also put into orbit a previously undisclosed satellite made by Rocket Lab's CEO Peter Beck, called the Humanity Star. And the probe will supposedly become the "brightest thing in the night sky," the company announced today.
Shaped a bit like a disco ball, the Humanity Star is a 3-foot-wide carbon fiber sphere, made up of 65 panels that reflect the Sun's light. The satellite is supposed to spin in space, too, so it's constantly bouncing sunlight. In fact, the probe is so bright that people can see it with the naked eye. The Humanity Star's orbit also takes it all over Earth, so the satellite will be visible from every location on the planet at different times. Rocket Lab has set up a website that gives real-time updates about the Humanity Star's location. People can find out when the satellite will be closest to them, and then go outside to look for it.
The goal of the project is to create "a shared experience for all of humanity," according to Rocket Lab. "No matter where you are in the world, or what is happening in your life, everyone will be able to see the Humanity Star in the night sky," Beck said in a statement. "Our hope is that everyone looking at the Humanity Star will look past it to the vast expanse of the Universe and think a little differently about their lives, actions, and what is important for humanity." That includes coming together to solve major problems like climate change and resource shortages, Beck says.
Some astronomers are not happy about the geodesic sphere:
The only good thing about the "Humanity Star" (aka the NZ pollutes the night sky project) is that it burns up in 9 months. 9 months is way too far away IMHO.
— Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) January 24, 2018
Also at BBC.
Previously: Rocket Lab's Second "Electron" Rocket Launch Succeeds, Reaches Orbit
After a failure to reach orbit last year and several delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket into orbit:
Rocket Lab has returned to action with the second launch of its Electron rocket from the Māhia Peninsula from the North Island of New Zealand's eastern coast. Several attempts to launch at the end of last year were scrubbed before regrouping for a new attempt – which was also scrubbed, due to a wayward boat, a technical issue and then the weather – before finally launching at 01:43 UTC on Sunday and appears to have been a success.
Much like Vector Space – which is currently in small-scale suborbital testing with aims to enter the launch market next year – Rocket Lab caters to much the same market, offering small satellite users a dedicated launch system to eliminate ride-sharing requirements on the larger, more established launchers.
According to the company's website, Rocket Lab lists its launch services with Electron as costing $4.9 million (USD) per flight.
Rocket Lab has two more upcoming launches planned for Q1 2018, including a lunar lander for Moon Express. The Electron rocket will deliver the Moon Express payload into low-Earth orbit, where the lander will use its own thrusters to get to the Moon:
Once in low-Earth orbit, the MX-1E will need to complete a translunar injection (TLI) burn, cruise through space, conduct a breaking[sic] burn to enter lunar orbit, and finally complete descent and landing burns—all by itself. It would be an unprecedented accomplishment, a single-stage spacecraft that can make it all the way to the surface of the moon from low-Earth orbit.
How will a cheap disposable rocket fare against reusable rockets?
Also at Wired.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bradley13 on Thursday January 25, @08:45AM
So I assume it will only be visible just before sunrise and just after sunset, and then only for a fairly small part of the planet at a time. Here's their tracking page [thehumanitystar.com]
It's a classic ego project: "I'm rich, all of my ideas must be great, who cares what anyone else might think". Visible space junk, gee, thanks, please don't ever do this again.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:51AM
An excellent example of "Kiwi innovation" - i.e. totally bollocks it up and then proud of it. Unfortunately unlike the neighbour's drone, its too high up to blast down with a shotgun. Idiots should be fined for this by the "court" in The Hague or something.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday January 25, @08:57AM
I actually like this thing... a demonstration that can actually be seen.
Countless school kids will see it, giving their science teachers a good "in" to excite the kids, and introduce them to the math behind the thing.
Thanks, Tachyon, for bringing it up. When I saw the story, it was just passing overhead. I had to run out to see it, but alas, even though it went right over me, it was in shadow, and I missed the show this time.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday January 25, @11:10AM
I agree, I like the idea and kudos for the implementation. Will be gazing for it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aim on Thursday January 25, @10:25AM
There's a very bright thing up there that is easily visible to naked eye, called the ISS. It's also very easy to identify, being brighter than Venus and moving much too rapidly to be an airplane, not blinking either.
There's a great many other sats up there, that you can see at least occasionally, such as Iridium sats (look up iridium flare).
If you help your eyes with binoculars or telescopes, it will be rather hard to miss all those sats flying around. They also are a PITA for those of us trying to get decent pictures of the night sky, thankfully stacking software can get sat or airplane trails out of the picture.
Seriously, if you want to send up something into earth only for it to be seen, just stop right there, don't bother. You're no better than the next spammer.
(Score: 4, Funny) by bradley13 on Thursday January 25, @10:35AM
Ah, but this one spins, so it's blinking spam. We've been here before, on the Internet, about 20 years ago.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday January 25, @10:40AM
Maybe this sphere will unite humanity... in cooperating to destroy it before the 9 month atmospheric burn.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday January 25, @10:49AM
As far as I am concerned, one is nice, and quite sufficient.
The novelty will wear off, but so will the orbit.
I would not vote to destroy the moon either, but I would be quite pissed if Pepsi found some way of permanently coloring the moon to their logo - but if they did it for a week, and nobody would do that again... I'd think it quite cool.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:10AM
"Just three months after the 'Humanity Star' was launched, both Pespi and Coke put giant 4 foot advertising cylinders in to space. Neither company would comment on the contents of the satellites when interviewed, but independent and hobby astronomers have stated that they have observed protuberances and that the two were 'sparing'.
Race to the bottom much?
