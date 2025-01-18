Two monkeys have been cloned using the technique that produced Dolly the sheep. Identical long-tailed macaques Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua were born several weeks ago at a laboratory in China.

Scientists say populations of monkeys that are genetically identical will be useful for research into human diseases. But critics say the work raises ethical concerns by bringing the world closer to human cloning.

Qiang Sun of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience said the cloned monkeys will be useful as a model for studying diseases with a genetic basis, including some cancers, metabolic and immune disorders. "There are a lot of questions about primate biology that can be studied by having this additional model," he said.

[...] Prof Robin Lovell-Badge of The Francis Crick Institute, London, said the [somatic cell nuclear transfer] technique used to clone Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua remains "a very inefficient and hazardous procedure". "The work in this paper is not a stepping-stone to establishing methods for obtaining live born human clones," he said.