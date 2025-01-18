from the nice-and-all-till-they-begin-to-talk-and-say-NO dept.
First monkey clones created in Chinese laboratory
Two monkeys have been cloned using the technique that produced Dolly the sheep. Identical long-tailed macaques Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua were born several weeks ago at a laboratory in China.
Scientists say populations of monkeys that are genetically identical will be useful for research into human diseases. But critics say the work raises ethical concerns by bringing the world closer to human cloning.
Qiang Sun of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience said the cloned monkeys will be useful as a model for studying diseases with a genetic basis, including some cancers, metabolic and immune disorders. "There are a lot of questions about primate biology that can be studied by having this additional model," he said.
[...] Prof Robin Lovell-Badge of The Francis Crick Institute, London, said the [somatic cell nuclear transfer] technique used to clone Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua remains "a very inefficient and hazardous procedure". "The work in this paper is not a stepping-stone to establishing methods for obtaining live born human clones," he said.
China will get the job done while 洋鬼子 twiddle their thumbs in their ivory towers.
Cloning of Macaque Monkeys by Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.01.020) (DX)
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday January 25, @10:42AM
Cloning may be the only way of getting IDENTICAL genetic structures to work with, so as to eliminate other variances from their impact on the phenomena under study.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday January 25, @11:01AM
Mostly identical. If they have a lot of mutations early in the embryo stage, that could lead to some big differences when fully grown.
However the Dolly the sheep death from "early aging" was overplayed by critics [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:00AM
A hacker going under the alias "First Monkey" cloned a game named "Created", right? :-)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 25, @11:03AM
Yeah!
No, I'd write it "First Monkey" Clones Created, or Hacker on Steroids Creates Clone of "First Monkey".
