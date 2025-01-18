from the RIP dept.
Tributes have been paid to actor Simon Shelton, best known for playing purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, following his death at the age of 52.
[...] The original Teletubbies ran on the BBC from 1997 to 2001 and spawned a number one single, called Teletubbies say 'Eh-oh!', in December 1997.
Speaking in 2008, Shelton said he had little inkling Teletubbies would be the success it was when he was cast as Tinky Winky.
"I didn't know it would be as big as it was, but I did know as soon as I started working on it that it had something special," he said.
The original Teletubbies series was watched by around one billion children in more than 120 countries in 45 languages.
Shelton, a father of three, lived in Ampthill in Bedfordshire.
http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-42788001
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:15PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @05:07PM
You fool [xkcd.com]!
Now that the sheeple have been wakened from their 10,000 year slumber, I propose an international coalition of scientists and engineers. They should be divided into 5 different teams (perhaps blue, orange, silver, red, and green) each to realize their own vision for a perfect fighting machine. We'll need asteroid mining missions to refine vast quantities of gundanium alloy. Today, we are canceling the apocalypse!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:23PM (5 children)
Cloned monkeys, botoxed camels, Grumpy Cat, and Teletubby stories all on the same day. Teletubbies are cool though, it's like watching Sesame Street on LSD.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 25, @03:25PM
And as you're coming down you can check out the Star Wars holograms.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:43PM (2 children)
He wasn't the gay one with the purse, was he? Falwell warned me about him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:11PM (1 child)
He was.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:51PM
So, it has come to this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:18PM
Teletubbies is nothing like Sesame Street on LSD... Teletubbies are much more mellow.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Thursday January 25, @03:31PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCWKzXR1LoM [youtube.com]
(This video makes about as much sense as anything from the 2016 election.)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @03:53PM (14 children)
Isn't Tinky-Winky the one that certain American preachers were calling "gay", because of the symbol on his head being a pink triangle?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @03:56PM (3 children)
He could be a bisexual father of three. Or a closeted gay with children and a wife. Or adoptive parent with gay partner.
(Score: 5, Informative) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday January 25, @04:44PM (2 children)
Or an ACTOR doing ACTING.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:57PM (1 child)
So you are saying it was intentional gay propaganda to turn the kids gay?
(Score: 3, Funny) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday January 25, @09:27PM
Of course it was.
My children are exactly the right age to have enjoyed the teletubbies when they were spewing their pro-gay propaganda onto our airwaves, and they are both gay now.
The fact that my sons do not acknowledge their homosexuality and in fact associate with nice young ladies they call their "girlfriend" just shows how pernicious the teletubbies communist, homosexual propaganda really is.
They have made young men gay, and they don't even know they're gay.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:02PM (1 child)
Yes, Tinky Winky was supposedly the "gay" Telletubbie because:
1. He was purple, the gay pride color.
2. He had a triangle on his antenna, the gay pride symbol.
3. He carried a magic bad that looked like a purse.
4. He was named "Tinky Winky"... come on!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teletubbies#Tinky_Winky_controversy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:08PM
That supposed to be "magic bag", not "magic bad".
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:11PM (7 children)
> American preachers were calling "gay"
Because, you know - where people stick their penises is the absolute #1 most important thing in the entire universe!1!!11!1ll1l!1 Because imaginary magic sky daddy says so.
Pay no attention to the preacher molesting the 5-year old boy behind the curtain.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @04:50PM (6 children)
You know, the funny thing is that the book that the imaginary magic sky daddy supposedly wrote actually doesn't say that at all. It's only 1 item on the top 10 list, and one that Jesus specifically told people not to enforce later on. So the question is, given that the imaginary magic sky daddy didn't place much emphasis on this point, why do so many believers in the imaginary magic sky daddy think it's an essential element of the faith?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:53PM
Sin only matters if you like the sin.
Trump fucks a pr0n star unprotected while married and is forgivable. No big deal.
John Edwards has extra marital affair. Huge deal to many of these same republicans.
Could go on and on
The republicans,in sex issues, have never had a moral high ground. But there sheep are easy to lead by their bastardized Shepards.
So you get all this Telly rubies nonsense.
Also the tubbies are make believe stuff which is in direct competition with their make believe stuff.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 25, @05:52PM (3 children)
If you're referring to the whole thing where Jesus was criticized by the Pharisees et al. for associating with prostitutes, it wasn't because he didn't consider sexual stuff sinful. The Pharisees just liked to think that prostitutes etc. were worse sinners than they were because sexual sins were "worse" than other sins. Jesus was just pointing out that a sin is a sin and everybody was sinful.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @06:01PM (2 children)
I was referring to the famous "He who is without sin can cast the first stone" incident. Where Jesus specifically instructed the crowd not to enforce the law against adultery. Yes, on the grounds that everyone else was sinful too, but he didn't seem to have that same level of tolerance for, say, moneychangers in the Temple.
Although that does have me wondering why there isn't a day during Holy Week where bankers are beaten up. Or at the very least the collection plate shouldn't be passed during any of the services that week.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 25, @07:39PM (1 child)
The Pharisees really did like to play these games where they asked a question and whichever way he replied he was screwed.
Apparently our posting filter has a thing against referencing books of the Bible. Nice. Or is D****ronomy the one that fun guy who claims he has the right to kill his ex-wife always quotes?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:06PM
Correct. The posting filter filters out child abuse material.
(Score: 4, Informative) by fritsd on Thursday January 25, @06:34PM
Because many of these same people, regardless of their opinion on Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13, secretly break lots of other Leviticus commandments ESPECIALLY Leviticus 19:11, 19:13, 19:33-34, 20:10.
What do you think of Leviticus 19:19:
Don't protect [wikipedia.org] your cabbages with Nasturtiums [wikipedia.org], and don't wear suits made of linen and wool!
How are you supposed to do biological gardening then??
Shun the Apple computers with rounded edges, also: Leviticus 19:27
Many others of the rules are difficult to interpret for me. You shouldn't sacrifice children to Moloch it seems (Lev. 20:1-3), OK I'm 100% with that.
Deporting illegal aliens and refugees is also a no-no: Lev. 19:33-34
How many US Republicans (mostly descended from immigrants themselves) respect THAT rule, you think?!?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @04:01PM (1 child)
Someone made a wallpaper [wallpapersafari.com] that will look familiar to some of you.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday January 25, @10:06PM
Hey, Microsoft hasn't released Windows Gay, yet (otherwise codenamed Deep throat).
Please keep releasing information about this in the closet!
--Microsoft 'Bob'
(Score: 3, Touché) by WalksOnDirt on Thursday January 25, @05:42PM (3 children)
I was ridiculously too old for Teletubbies, but I still watched some. The colors were so bright, the setting so peaceful and the rabbits so cute that it was hard not to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:25PM (2 children)
You were too old? My father watched and enjoyed the original series!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:59PM (1 child)
Considering the original series was only about 20 years ago, I'm not sure what conclusion I am to draw about you and/or your father (your father watched it with you? You are actually only three years old? Etc.).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:11PM
Nah, I was a teenager and already "too old" for it. He watched it of his own choice.
Now I'm a parent myself, and I've seen some of the new (widescreen, HD) series with my youngsters. I don't think it's as good as the old series: eight new CGI mini-teletubbies added to the cast, for example.
In The Night Garden (made by the same company) is far, far better than either incarnation of Teletubbies, IMHO.
