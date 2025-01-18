Tributes have been paid to actor Simon Shelton, best known for playing purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, following his death at the age of 52.

[...] The original Teletubbies ran on the BBC from 1997 to 2001 and spawned a number one single, called Teletubbies say 'Eh-oh!', in December 1997.

Speaking in 2008, Shelton said he had little inkling Teletubbies would be the success it was when he was cast as Tinky Winky.

"I didn't know it would be as big as it was, but I did know as soon as I started working on it that it had something special," he said.

The original Teletubbies series was watched by around one billion children in more than 120 countries in 45 languages.

Shelton, a father of three, lived in Ampthill in Bedfordshire.