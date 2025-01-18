Stories
DIY Graphene Putty Makes Super-Sensitive Sensor

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday January 25, @04:45PM
from the I'm-sensing-a-disturbance-in-the-putty dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

It is sort of an electronics rule 34 that if something occurs, someone needs to sense it. [Bblorgggg], for reasons that aren't immediately obvious, needs to sense ants moving over trees. No kidding. How are you going to do that? His answer was to use graphene.

Actually, his super sensitive sensors mix graphene in Silly Putty, an unlikely combination that he tried after reading (on Hackaday, no less) about similar experiments at Trinity College resulting in Gputty. The Gputty was highly sensitive to pressure, and so it appears is his DIY version called Goophene. At Trinity they claimed to be able to record the footsteps of a spider, so detecting ant stomping didn't seem too far-fetched. You can see a video of the result, below.

Silly Putty, which is just silicone putty, gives the graphene an unusually large dynamic range. That is, it can detect large pressures (say, a finger pressing) and still detect a very faint pressure (like your heart beating through the finger). Apparently, the graphene lines up to become pretty conductive in the putty and then any deformation causes the resistance to go up. However, when the pressure subsides, the graphene lines back up.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/01/23/diy-graphene-putty-makes-super-sensitive-sensor/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by mrpg on Thursday January 25, @07:08PM

    by mrpg (5708) <reversethis-{gro ... yos} {ta} {gprm}> on Thursday January 25, @07:08PM (#627811)

    first p0st

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Bobs on Thursday January 25, @08:07PM (1 child)

    by Bobs (1462) on Thursday January 25, @08:07PM (#627829)

    How about we just call graphene the 'God Particle’?

    Once we can manufacture it in large quantities at a low price what can’t we do with it?

    P.S. The abbreviation can be the GD particle.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:58PM (#627893)

      Will they make Larry Hoover a new cell out of graphene or something?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:35PM (#627844)

    I've been wondering just how to get started with arduinos et all and now i have a teensy and all the stuff to cook up this stuff on my way. going to put them in three corners of my house once it works and hopefully get some meaningful input data for visualization and tensorflow! yahoo!

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Tara Li on Thursday January 25, @08:46PM

    by Tara Li (6248) on Thursday January 25, @08:46PM (#627849)

    I could see this being used for robot hands/fingers, giving them the option of a good grip or an extremely light touch. And robot skin. Of course, other already known techs may already be in use for these purposes.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:53PM (#627854)

    So I go to Amazon to see how much graphene sells for, and in the "Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought" section are two links to Silly Putty.

