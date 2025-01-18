from the wookies-have-been-known-to-do-that dept.
The technique, described in Nature on 24 January, works more like a high-speed Etch a Sketch: it uses forces conveyed by a set of near-invisible laser beams to trap a single particle — of a plant fibre called cellulose — and heat it unevenly. That allows researchers to push and pull the cellulose around. A second set of lasers projects visible light — red, green and blue — onto the particle, illuminating it as it moves through space. Humans cannot discern images at rates faster than around 10 per second, so if the particle is moved fast enough, its trajectory appears as a solid line — like a sparkler moving in the dark. And if the image changes quickly enough, it seems to move. The display can be overlaid on real objects and viewers can walk around it in real space.
The images created so far are tiny — just millimetres across. And only simple line drawings can be created at the speeds needed to fashion moving images. The team managed to depict a moving spiral line drawing and the static outline of a butterfly. The technique needs substantial development but is a simple design with huge potential for improvement, says William Wilson, a researcher in nanotechnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Free-space volumetric displays, or displays that create luminous image points in space, are the technology that most closely resembles the three-dimensional displays of popular fiction. Such displays are capable of producing images in 'thin air' that are visible from almost any direction and are not subject to clipping. Clipping restricts the utility of all three-dimensional displays that modulate light at a two-dimensional surface with an edge boundary; these include holographic displays, nanophotonic arrays, plasmonic displays, lenticular or lenslet displays and all technologies in which the light scattering surface and the image point are physically separate. Here we present a free-space volumetric display based on photophoretic optical trapping that produces full-colour graphics in free space with ten-micrometre image points using persistence of vision. This display works by first isolating a cellulose particle in a photophoretic trap created by spherical and astigmatic aberrations. The trap and particle are then scanned through a display volume while being illuminated with red, green and blue light. The result is a three-dimensional image in free space with a large colour gamut, fine detail and low apparent speckle. This platform, named the Optical Trap Display, is capable of producing image geometries that are currently unobtainable with holographic and light-field technologies, such as long-throw projections, tall sandtables and 'wrap-around' displays.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @06:23PM
Sounds very cool, I'd like to see one.
I have allergies to dust, but this seems like it requires dust (specific type & size particles) in the air. Sort of like projecting on fog (which others have tried).
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday January 25, @06:27PM (3 children)
It doesn't sound like it would respond too well if I put my hand into it. Maybe it would be enclosed in a glass case for safety, which I think would take a lot away from the effect. I suppose it could come with a lifetime supply of cellulose particles, so the ones that get knocked out or eaten by the cat can instantly be replaced.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday January 25, @06:54PM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @09:42PM (1 child)
D'you see what happens if you put your hand into it in appropriate places?
It becomes a transformative (thus creative) act.
(grin)
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday January 25, @09:49PM
Nice, I see what you did there!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @06:45PM
From the Cyperus Papyrus [wikipedia.org] variety, I presume?
I guess we better revise all plans towards a paperless office. Looks like paper's going to be all the rage...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Megahard on Thursday January 25, @07:11PM
"Help me Ant-Man! You're my only hope!"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 25, @11:35PM
We bought Etch A Sketch for the kids. Had no idea there was a LASER inside!
