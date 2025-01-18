18/01/25/030233 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday January 25, @07:51PM
from the dangerous-precedent dept.
from the dangerous-precedent dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
The social media giant may be guilty of violating of California law regarding discriminating against a political class, and being deceptive to their customer base. Twitter, by discriminating against people on the right, has exposed itself to a potential cascade of legal liability—including a potential class action suit.
Despite being from dangerous.com, this is not an attempted troll. The author gives a quite interesting analysis of Twitter's potential legal issues in censoring political speech in California.
Source: https://www.dangerous.com/40574/arroz-strong-case-twitter-censorship-violates-californias-civil-rights-laws/
The Strong Case That Twitter Censorship Violates California's Civil Rights Laws | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 72 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Troll) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday January 25, @08:13PM (1 child)
Strong case by a notorious harrasser [jimchines.com]. I hope he's got a lot of money to hire lawyers, between this and his fight with SFWA and the court costs, he's gonna need it.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:03PM
Ad hom FTW, eh?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by edIII on Thursday January 25, @08:13PM (34 children)
I hope somebody takes it to Twitter hard. While I have no love for the alt-right and the rise of White Supremacy again in the U.S, I am an American. That means I'll fight and die for the right for others to speak. It's been disgusting behavior coming from a lot of the protesters on the left, such as starting actual fires because somebody would dare speak at a University.
This to me is an inevitable result of the check-your-privilege bullshit and that's it perfectly legal and okay to hit a Nazi type group-think going on.
The irony of it all is that Twitter got part of its fame by letting people in different countries communicate and protest without censorship.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:26PM (14 children)
There's just been a rise in "White People Aren't Responsible for Your Failures."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:31PM (11 children)
Sounds like someone hasn't been paying ANY attention, instead blindly applying your own worldview on to the entire country. I wouldn't say there has been a rise in white supremacy, although that may indeed be the case, but I would say that those types certainly have felt more comfortable showing their true selves to the world. Trump's obvious racism has baited them out into the open. If you deny this very obvious fact then you need to seek professional help.
Have you ever said "I'm not racist but..."? Do you tell racist jokes? Do you think people are too sensitive cause "it's just a joke bro calm down"?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:38PM (2 children)
I'm not seeing "Trump's obvious racism" at all.
"Muslim" is not a race. "Illegal alien" is not a race. Not even "Mexican" is a race, but Mexico has a racist constitution!
Trump had a black girlfriend. I guess... he was racist for trying it? He should have ignored her due to her blackness?
Picture of them together in the late 1990s:
https://twitter.com/nytpolitics/status/898270757012160512/photo/1 [twitter.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:00PM (1 child)
Found the racist!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:06AM
Trump is racist for blocking illegal immigrants! Mexico apparently isn't though, they get to actually enforce their own immigration laws.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:25PM (5 children)
Do you think people are too sensitive cause "it's just a joke bro calm down"?
Absolutely! Taking offense at the smallest fart is becoming more popular than World Cup Soccer! Those people are very much responsible for the discrediting of the legitimate civil rights movement.
You people need to understand that the right to verbally offend is absolutely sacrosanct. And any attempt at all to suppress it should be met with the most extreme violence possible to send an unmistakable message to the rest that their bullshit will not be tolerated. In other words, all censors shall Fuck Off And Die a most horrible death. It is essential that we fight back and hit hard. Our submissiveness only makes things worse.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by insanumingenium on Thursday January 25, @10:46PM (4 children)
At the risk of feeding trolls, you had me until you mentioned violence. You don't fight censorship with violence, certainly not while there are other options like disobedience, and my all time favorite mockery. Trying to stop censorship with violence is like fucking for virginity, it doesn't work, and it makes you appear at best a foolish hypocrite.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:04PM (3 children)
If a "private" (non-governmental) institution such as Twitter refuses to publish your statements, then such censorship is not violence; it's just non-association.
If a "public" (governmental) institution refuses to publish your statements, then it's veering towards violence: by virtue of being "public", it is forcing you to pay for its activities, so it's ultimately an act of violence to force someone to pay for the publication of statements with which he disagrees (especially if there is no way to counter those disagreeable statements, due to censorship).
If any institution uses violence to censor someone (e.g., by throwing that person into a cage), then obviously such censorship is violence, and could justifiably be met with retaliatory violence.
For instance, in Germany, they'll ultimately put you in a cage (or worse, depending on how much you try to defend yourself) for saying that the Holocaust didn't happen.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Thursday January 25, @11:25PM (1 child)
Wait,
Where did the government become responsible for publishing anyone's statements other than in a court transcript?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday January 25, @11:41PM
Beat me to it!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday January 26, @12:25AM
That said my response applies even against violence, disobedience and outright mockery beats the snot our of violence whenever possible. MLK was successful in a way the black panthers never were.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:28PM (1 child)
Trump didn't bring them out. Antifa, among others, did more to bring out racism and latent racism than Trump could ever have done. Take your average white guy, who lives among White, Black, Latino, and Asian neighbors. Run multiple protests through his neighborhood, with the theme, "White men are evil!" What reaction do you expect from that white guy? The exact same reaction one would get from Jews in Europe, or Blacks in Asia, or any other group anywhere else. They band together for comfort and mutual support.
Today's fascists wear progressive labels, instead of brown shirts, but they are the younger brothers to the people who put Hitler in power.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:01AM
Your lunacy seems to have really topped off with the last few political articles. The worst part of Antifa is that they give you worms an excuse to wriggle out of your holes and proclaim the sky is green.
I'm sure Trump's "Antiiiifffaaaaaa" proclamations had noooothing to do with your ignorance and anger. At least he made sure everyone knows that all Latino immigrants are murdering thieving rapists /s
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by unauthorized on Thursday January 25, @09:04PM (1 child)
Yes there has. White nationalists are racial supremacists who are too "cucked" to admit they are.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:07PM
Agreed. Same for La Raza and groups like Black Panther.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:35PM (7 children)
> that's it perfectly legal and okay to hit a Nazi type group-think
Or someone you called a Nazi five seconds before you started swinging.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:07PM (2 children)
I believe EDIII is on the liberal side of things actually, but apparently defending the civil liberties of shitheads automatically makes you also a shithead. Someone should tell the ACLU!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:54PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:11PM
No mention of Mencken is complete without that quote.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @09:10PM (2 children)
The funny thing is the number of people with that kind of viewpoint that are saying "No, we're not Nazis, we're just hanging out with a group of white people who hate non-whites and Jews and appropriate Norse symbolism and use German words and phrases to advocate for basically the same ideology as the Nazis did."
That said, punching them is not the right response, unless they're trying to punch you. Which sometimes they are.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:56PM
Sorry bro, bashing them requires more muscle mass than I have.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:12PM
Count the actual numbers. They're a pathetic, non-issue boogie-man. They're just loud about it.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by chromas on Thursday January 25, @11:38PM
Punch a Nazi! [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 25, @09:17PM (10 children)
coming from a lot of the protesters on the left, such as starting actual fires because somebody would dare speak at a University.
How about running down a young woman with a car for exercising her own first amendment rights? "The Left" has yet to kill a person over freedom of expression.
To act like this is a one-sided problem is counter factual.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by edIII on Thursday January 25, @09:33PM (1 child)
Oh, I'm not saying it is one sided at all. What I am saying is that Left's shit does in fact stink too. By Left, I'm really referring to far left whackjobs, not necessarily liberals in general.
Just because the Left hasn't killed anyone yet, is not a reason to condone the shameful behavior of some of the Left. Specifically the check-your-privilege crazy motherfuckers, and those that can't possibly stand Milo saying some words in a University. Universities used to be a place for critical debate, but to deny the debate, start fires, and acting shamefully isn't helping anyone. We should welcome those people to the debate, all show up, and then destroy them with words and rational thought.
But protesting in general has become far too violent. Really wish Dr. King were back with us.
Back to the reason why we are talking about this, Twitter. They've become a gateway to a communications platform in which people very much are holding a form of public debate. Yes, they're a private corporation, but when you get large enough, have a majority of the marketshare, you have obligations to society. IMHO, one of those obligations is to stay neutral as much as possible and only stop truly dangerous speech. The threshold for that is very high, as it should be.
Like I said, I've no love for alt-right and White Supremacist movement going on, but that doesn't mean that some of the Left haven't lost their god damned minds.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @11:31PM
The rational reaction to a troll is not to debate with it, it is to ignore it**
Until you realize that others aren't able of rationality, can't detect a troll so they become "infected" (or just uninhibited, like the white sups) and start behaving trollish in the physical sense.
Which (already visible) progression triggers a (non-rational) reaction: fear. If you are young and impressive and boiling with hormones, you'll be shitting your pants, throw rationality aside and start fires.
What's the solution? Not an easy one to expose, but certainly:
- involves "do not feed the troll in the first place" - can't have a debate in Gish gallop [wikipedia.org] style, even if a show with two gish gallopers may be a vacuous piece of entertaining;
- does not involve put a fist into troll's mouth, much less bury him 6 foot under.
---
** do you actually believe Milo is anything else but a troll?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:48PM (3 children)
There is a tiny shred of actual truth in that fake news.
1. A foolish driver, not part of the protest or counter-protest, drove through the area.
2. Antifa ran toward the car with a rifle. This is admitted.
3. The driver panicked, as he ought to.
4. A person got hit by the car, though not run over or killed.
5. An extremely obese person suffered a heart attack and died as a result.
Meanwhile, "The Left" has killed millions upon millions over freedom of expression. Che was not a nice man. Stalin was not a nice man. Chavez was not a nice man.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:54PM (2 children)
Well, then you shouldn't mind when you're called "literally Hitler" then!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:05PM (1 child)
Unless you are a communist, which was popular in the 1930s, Hitler is to your left. He opposed capitalism, just not as much as Marx and Lenin and Trotsky and Stalin.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:17PM
The plane took off a while ago, did you not hear it pass way over your head?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:16PM (1 child)
Not for lack of trying. See the Antifa shithead who was going around trying to crack skulls with a lock on the end of a chain. And there are a fuckload more insane leftists than there are white supremacists. Not violent white supremacists. Total white supremacists.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:06AM
Well being mentally challenged I guess we can't expect you to do basic math. Even here in CA I see more violence from racist shitbags than any antifa shitheads. Keep trying to play the victim minority card, it is pathetic but a little entertaining. MUH OPPRESSION BROTHER!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:32PM (1 child)
Obviously, you've forgotten about Bill Ayers, and Patty Hearst, among others. Basically, you're claiming that no murder charges have stuck to a lefty in recent years.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:10AM
Heh, that's the best you've got? Yeaaaah, kinda illustrates the point. Crazy righty is much more dangerous than crazy lefty. On top of that, Ayers was an anti-government activist, I would think you 2nd amendment folks would appreciate someone doing their duty to fight against the oppressive government yoke! Hypocrites for days.
Go suck a lemon, might sweeten you up.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:14PM
This is America. Taking up air is a ground for lawsuits.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:29PM (16 children)
If you want to censor someone, just mod a few of his comments as "Troll".
Or, just make commenting laborious:
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:34PM (1 child)
I dislike the spam prevention system myself as it is often a problem on mobile networks, but it isn't true censorship. I think you need to hang out with Algernon a bit more.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:34PM
Algernon got tired of his bullshit, and kicked him out.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:50PM (13 children)
This. Soylent mods are nearly as flippant with their use of mod points as those on the green site.
Someone disagreeing with you isn't the same thing as "trolling" or "flamebait".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:03PM (7 children)
The mod system is community based, you can hate it all you want but it boils down to human opinion. Post the same lame crap repeatedly and people will recognize it and mark it spam / troll / flamebait. May people still see downmodded comments, but I won't begrudge people for choosing not to see comments that many other people feel are trash.
So, if you are routinely downmodded it is your own fault. Try altering your writing style slightly and make sure your comments are at least slightly on topic instead of having the article's topic there for your soap boxing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @09:14PM (4 children)
Furthermore, a lot of people have a lot of mod points, so the "wisdom of crowds" theory of how the mod system works is basically "If one person unjustly mods down your posts, a bunch of other people will mod it up, or vice versa." In my experience, that works pretty well, and I say that as someone who experienced somebody with mod posts going through and modding down every post I had made in the last 3 days because they didn't like the arguments I was making - the posts that mod was trying to silence ended up +5.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:02PM (3 children)
You're mistaking wide support for being correct, a fault in thinking\ that occurs over and over throughout history.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:19PM
Naw, there are plenty of us around here who will mod something we disagree extremely strongly with up if we see it being unfairly modded down.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:13AM
Just because there is a grain of truth in your thought does not mean that your posts are the exception that proves crowd wisdom wrong. Right and wrong are often a very fuzzy concept, and depending on the context the same exact through could be considered both. Stop complaining and start working on your writing approach.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday January 26, @12:16AM
I think you're mistaking ideas being your own for being correct, a fault in thinking that occurs over and over throughout history.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:17PM (1 child)
If you think "writing style" is why downvotes happen, I really don't know what to tell you.
If I cared about mod points, I wouldn't post as AC, but I can't help but notice an ideological bent to how they end up distributed. You can deny it if you want, it's there. Maybe not as bad as Reddit and Slashdot, but it absolutely exists.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:22PM
Bud you have some serious confirmation bias gong on there. I routinely notice "liberal" posts getting downmodded, right along with "conservative" ones. We need the quotes cause usually they are ACs like you. If you want to convey a message you must do so in a way that is not antagonistic. Trying to "red pill" everyone with your truth bombs or whatever is seen as trollish spam. Like the "series of voluntary contracts" AC, just spamming the same shit over and over earns a very bad rep and will then get downmodded as repeated spam on the next story.
Ignore reality all you want, pretend you're a poor persecuted AC, victim of a massive conspiracy against conservatives. Or join the real world and realize screaming at a room is the quickest way to empty it out.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 25, @09:35PM
Be the change you want to see, Mr. AC.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 25, @11:05PM (3 children)
Actually, it is, just as posting submissions about the racist right, or the "alt-right" as Richard Spensor dubbed it is also, apparenty, trolling or flamebaiting. At least the eds seem to think so. Good thing SoylentNews is not in California!
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:20PM (2 children)
You know a good way to get your subs accepted? Don't be a shithead while writing them.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:24PM (1 child)
See oh whiny AC? Ultra liberal aristarchus seems to have similar problems. Go read his submissions and see if you can find the correlation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Thursday January 25, @11:34PM
Who has EVER claimed I am a "liberal"? I am a philosopher. Enough said.
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Thursday January 25, @08:37PM (3 children)
In order to win, they'll have to prove that they lost something of value from Twitter because they're Republicans or Libertarians or maybe conservatives. That's going to be hard for two reasons:
1. They have to prove that their Twitter account has monetary value. So, for instance, they'll have to show a drop in ad revenue on their website after the Twitter ban as a result of the end of clicks from their tweets. Otherwise, they don't have damages they can say were caused. This isn't like, say, firing everybody in your company who voted the wrong way in the election.
2. They have to prove that the action taken was because of their affiliation rather than a specific thing they said. For example, it's perfectly legal to ban somebody from SoylentNews for repeatedly posting ASCII art swastikas, Microsoft logos, or other offensive symbols (not saying they would, but it would be legal for to do so). Especially if Twitter is doing this in an automated system, this suit isn't likely to succeed without code that says something like
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:22PM
That's a damned good point. Quite a lot of those who've been given the boot have gained by the publicity they received from such.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by aristarchus on Thursday January 25, @11:36PM (1 child)
Well, they could claim they have lost their minds! But the difficulty with this approach is, being that they're Republicans or Livertarians, is that they would have to prove that they ever did have right minds, or minds at all. I sense a loosing case.
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:42PM
I warned you not to drink that cheap wine, or to eat that rancid chili. Now, you can just suffer with your diarrhea. Stay out of the kitchen and the living room - hell, just stay out of the house. I'll toss some blankets out the window, and you can sleep with the dog. The two of you should enjoy sniffing each other's asses.
The Mrs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:39PM
I don't have time to state the details, but below are some previous court cases on balancing the rights of private property owners and free speech. Social media companies may eventually be treated as privately owned public space, since their role in life far exceeds that of the public square for younger generations.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marsh_v._Alabama [wikipedia.org]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Corp._v._Tanner [wikipedia.org]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:40PM
Protecting civil rights better than most states :) Reminder: anyone who wants to complain about tech giants violating privacy needs to remember that Big Corp != statewide demographics, and most Californians dislike the tech giants as well. Example: when I lived in SF working for a small shop I was called out at a bar as being "one of those fucking googlers" by some stranger who I hadn't even talked to.
I hope twitter has to pay out big time, and I guess this will lead us into the legal waters of when a private service becomes a public utility of sorts. Private ownership simply can not encompass such wide ground when it directly involves the public and I can't wait to see what regulations will get imposed on social media giants.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @08:46PM (9 children)
ISPs are private, so can charge what they like, mug content providers to get content into fast lanes, and this is all okay.
Twitter and other online fora are private, but should be prevented from applying membership rules around bad behaviour, because.. what?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @09:31PM (2 children)
Because otherwise the production of hot air will be greatly diminished, the populace may have some time to think by/for themselves and who knows what conclusions they'll end up with? Why take the risks?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @09:41PM (1 child)
I see:
Stüpidity capture.
Just like regulatory capture, only more vacuous.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @10:09PM
Regulatory capture is relatively new. This is like "Panem et circenses"
What is new though in this case: it's without the bread, so the circuses need to be ubiquitous, involve the spectators and run incessantly.
Any chink brings the risk of a crumbling illusion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday January 25, @10:57PM (5 children)
They should be barred from discriminating because "BAKE THE F*CKING CAKE" is Holy Writ now. Jack should be forced to obey his team's own book of rules. Twitter should be forced to shut up and post the tweet. Do like gab and allow users to mute users or posts with banned words if they like but if "common carrier" is a thing Twitter qualifies. At a minimum they should be denied all legal safe harbor provisions if they block users for their opinions since they are exerting editorial control.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:12PM (3 children)
Am I to infer from this that the jmorris has been muted on gab? Sad.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday January 25, @11:23PM (1 child)
The whole point is you don't even know if someone has muted you unless they go all drama queen and announce they are muting. They simply stop seeing your posts unless they go back and remove you. There is discussion about a time limited mute for when somebody is cluttering your feed with a topic you don't care about or just being a jerk, you could mute them for a few days and then it auto restores them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:39PM
Sounds like some kind of alt-right, neo-nazi, does not play well with others, libertarian sort of thing, for those who cannot bear disagreement and critical thinking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 25, @11:25PM
Muting's an individual's choice over there not a system-wide thing, so it wouldn't inspire much butthurt.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:26PM
Yes I like this idea.
However, it conflicts with your general trend of pro-corporate support. I guess it is because this corporation is one you are ideologically opposed to.
Hypocrisy from Jmorris, News at 11.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Thursday January 25, @11:50PM
I haven't bothered to read TFA, much less the California statute, but I'd wager the California law is much like that in other countries: the protection of Freedom of Speech applies only to the actions of government. Unless some legislature is enacting a statute or regulation that blocks you from saying something it is not in any way a case of "Freedom of Speech."
In fact, one can argue that "Freedom of Speech" extends to allowing a publisher (aka Twitter) to pick and choose what they do or do not publish.
Your "Freedom of Speech" gives you every privilege to say any boneheaded thing that you like. It doesn't force other people or companies to disseminate your drivel.
If Twitter or Facebook won't let you spread your racist or misogynistic crap, then go and start your own web site, newspaper, or social media platform. That's what Freedom of Speech is about.
Of course whining about Twitter is so much less work than actually creating your own vehicle.
Reply to This