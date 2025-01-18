from the if-it-walks-like-a-duck dept.
FBI Whistleblower on Pierre Omidyar and His Campaign to Neuter Wikileaks
FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds asserts Pierre Omidyar decided to create The Intercept to not only take ownership of the Snowden leaks but also to continue his blockade against WikiLeaks and create a "honey trap" for whistleblowers.
WikiLeaks, the transparency organization known for publishing leaked documents that threaten the powerful, finds itself under pressure like never before, as does its editor-in-chief, Julian Assange. Now, the fight to silence Wikileaks is not only being waged by powerful government figures but also by the media, including outlets and organizations that have styled themselves as working to protect whistleblowers.
As this three-part series seeks to show, these outlets and organizations are being stealthily guided by the hands of special interests, not the public interest they claim to serve. Part I focuses on the Freedom of the Press Foundation, The Intercept, and the oligarch who has strongly influenced both organizations in his long-standing fight to silence WikiLeaks.
[...] WikiLeaks, in recent tweets, has suggested that Omidyar's influence was responsible not only for the [Freedom of the Press Foundation's (FPF) decision to terminate processing of WikiLeaks' donations] but also for the unusual attacks that some FPF members have launched against WikiLeaks, particularly Assange, in recent months. The most outspoken of these members has been FPF director Micah Lee, who is employed by the Omidyar-owned publication, The Intercept.
In February of last year, Lee called Assange a "rapist, liar & ally to fascists" in a tweet — despite the fact that Assange was never charged with rape, his alleged accusers have also claimed that Assange had not sexually assaulted them, and there is abundant evidence suggesting that the rape investigation was a means of ensnaring Assange to ensure his extradition to the United States. Based on Lee's other tweets, the "ally to fascists" charge ostensibly refers to Lee's belief that Wikileaks' publications of emails from the DNC and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta was done explicitly, with Assange's blessing, to aid the Trump campaign.
Related: Feds Arrest NSA Contractor in Leak of Top Secret Russia Document
Barely an hour after a news organization published an article about a Top Secret National Security Agency document on Russian hacking, the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor who a senior federal official says was the leaker of the document.
The May 5, 2017 intelligence document published by The Intercept, an online news organization, describes new details about Russian efforts to hack voting systems in the U.S a week prior to the 2016 presidential election. While the document doesn't say the hacking changed any votes, it "raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results."
Even as the document was ricocheting around Washington, the Justice Department announced that a criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.
Source: NBC News
Once investigative efforts identified Winner as a suspect, the FBI obtained and executed a search warrant at her residence. According to the complaint, Winner agreed to talk with agents during the execution of the warrant. During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a "need to know," and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified. Winner further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents.
Source: Department of Justice
While the document provides a rare window into the NSA's understanding of the mechanics of Russian hacking, it does not show the underlying "raw" intelligence on which the analysis is based. A U.S. intelligence officer who declined to be identified cautioned against drawing too big a conclusion from the document because a single analysis is not necessarily definitive.
Source: The Intercept
How The Intercept Outed Reality Winner
Julian Assange: Alleged NSA leaker 'must be supported'
Bad tradecraft: How the Intercept may have outed its own leaker
WikiLeaks tweet #1: "Suspected Intercept reporter gave US government NSA whistleblower Reality Leigh Winner's post code, printout and her report number" and tweet #2: "WikiLeaks issues a US$10,000 reward for information leading to the public exposure & termination of this 'reporter'".
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @09:25PM

how many people would know about the funding?
how many people would know about the funding?
How many people working for these organisations would know who was pulling the strings?
How would they know?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @09:56PM (1 child)
Try reading the linked article, idiot. That would be a good start.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @10:48PM
Read, before posting.
Does *every* employee buy in to this supposed anti -wikileaks stuff? Do they get asked at interview? Or is it just the editorial direction? Why would anyone want to work for them if the editorial direction is at such odds with the marketing?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 25, @10:04PM (8 children)
I'm pretty versed in politics and tech, yet "Pierre Omidyar" should be defined somewhere in TFS, at least until he does become a household name.
I typically rage when the media thinks it appropriate to quote random twitter posts, without informing us of why the person behind "LockHil4Evar" may have an informed and somehow valuable opinion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:34PM
Sorry about that. His name should be somewhat familiar if you remembered the launch of The Intercept. In fact, both SoylentNews and The Intercept were founded in the same month: February 2014. Coincidence?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @10:35PM (4 children)
Yes, because "the Zuck of ebay" is so hard to remember.
("now, get off of my lawn" mandatory section) And then, the younglings need to have the info immediately in the context, otherwise - even when "pretty versed in politics and tech" - they may start to search and forget in the process what they were doing. The generational ADHD is so prevalent it became mandatory to cater for news providers and aggregators to cater for it or feel the millennials' wrath
(grin... or maybe not)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @10:40PM
Sorry 'bout that.
Too early on a public holiday morning may do this for me. Or maybe it's the age. Or something worth of (self)scorn...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @10:56PM (1 child)
Sorry, I don't study celebrities, you should identify people by more than name.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:01PM
TFS says he created The Intercept, and that he's an oligarch.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 25, @11:22PM
> And then, the younglings need to have the info immediately in the context
Actually, Proper Newspapers, from the cold dark days of before being able to google every missing piece of data, had the silly habit of introducing the credentials of the people being talked about or quoted.
One could argue that it's a lot less necessary these days, and providing context and supporting arguments has become a threat towards post character limits.
I can wait two paragraphs, as writers trying to avoid repetitions seem to like to do, to enhance drama/curiosity or something ... But the information, per the traditional rules of journalistic writing, should be in the piece.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Thursday January 25, @11:08PM
You and me both.
Its a disease, a cancer, born of the believe that all opinions are equally valid and all facts are subject to negotiation.
I don't care that someone might "have an opinion", and I have no reason to believe any given twitter handle belongs to any specific person. I place no special value on an Informed opinion, because regardless of the information that person supposedly has access to, its still just their opinion, often unswayed by the facts.
I've added a rule to the My Rules tab of Ublock Origin, something like:
Kill them all, let god sort it out.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:08AM
Wasn't Pierre one of the TeleTubbies?
(Score: 3, Disagree) by frojack on Thursday January 25, @10:35PM (6 children)
That some parts of the press are ganging up on Wikileaks (not that wikileaks is any kind of a saint here), shows they have ad many secrets to had as government does. Probably the same secrets.
If we've learned nothing else in the past 5 years, its become painfully obvious just how corrupt the journalism profession as a whole has become.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @10:50PM (1 child)
Yeah, right, it's not the governments fault that they have dirty laundry to hide, it's the presses' fault.
Allow me to correct our assertion
With the evident solution: maybe it's a good time for you to actually learn something, Or at least don't forget the earlier lessons.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 25, @11:19PM
I can see where my multiple typos probably triggered your rant button:
they have ad many secrets to had as government does.
should have been:
they have as many secrets to hide as government does.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday January 25, @11:03PM (3 children)
As the same people funding the politicians are the ones who fund the "media" (entertainment, news, whatever, it is all the same) it would be surprising if they weren't the same secrets.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 25, @11:16PM
Exactly.
My point was that the press is so corrupt that they have plenty to hide.
If it turns out they want to hide the same things the government wants to hide it wouldn't surprise me at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:00AM (1 child)
'"As the same people funding the politicians are the ones who fund the "media"'
Are you talking about media consumers? We fund the oligarchs by buying content that turns us into meme dribbling morons, and they provide us more memes to dribble. And then we bitch that we collectively concede our civil rights to them, which is the most profitable meme of all. It recovers millions in revenues through the great whirlwind of shit known as the RNC/DNC alliance.
If you think your side is right, your probably on the wrong side. It isn't about winning, it is about how you play the game.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 26, @12:16AM
"The primary source of newspaper income is advertising – "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Media_of_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
Philanthropy* and advertising.
*rich people, aka 1%
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:12PM (1 child)
(Read the title of my post in the voice of Gomer Pyle, USMC.)
Organizations acting in the public interest? They are few, and far between. Even if they started out with that purpose, they often change into something else. While Mozilla doesn't merit an "evil" tag, they have lost sight of their original mission, and they often act against the wishes of their customers today.
Always, follow the money. Money leaves convoluted trails sometimes, but if you can follow the money, you can usually eliminate that "public interest" nonsense. NPR Radio? Take a good look at it - it is partisan (more so today than in past decades) and it serves US foreign interests more than anything else. Public radio, in the public interest? Nonsense - NPR is a propaganda tool, nothing more, and nothing less.
Think tanks are fun. They usually have great sounding names, that indicate a philanthropic interest and goals. Dig into them, and they are almost always partisan. Not only are they partisan, but they all conform to national policy. They wouldn't get the prestigious "think tank" title if they weren't thinking with government approval.
Newspapers and public interest? Maybe the news outlets, one upon a time, considered "public interest" to be important. Today? Not so much. It's money, money, money. Some of them have gone the paywall route, to prevent the public's interest from being satisfied. So, maybe that isn't really evil, but believing that any news organization is in it for the public good is naive, at best.
As a rule of thumb, the grander the name, the less service to the public interest you can expect. A Koch, or a Soros is able to establish any number of organizations, in any number of cities, states, or countries. They toss a little chump change at a group of activists, and suggest that some mission might be appreciated if it were successful - and overnight, BANG! One more organization to "Explore the promise of a happier tomorrow through technology and spirituality", or some other inane doublespeak nonsense.
What is the purpose of an organization, anyway? Well, look at the Southern Poverty Law Center (isn't that a grand name?). An opinionated, partisan guy struggled for years, to establish himself as some kind of "authority" on racism, prejudice, poverty, and more. Today - he's considered an authority. How many times have we, collectively, bitched about argumentum ad verecundiam? Yet, we turn to organizations like the SPLC to decide for us who/what is good, and who/what is evil.
In summary - who here is surprised that a "Freedom of the Press Foundation" might be more interested in censorship, than in the freedom of the press?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @11:54PM
C'mon, Runaway! You're just jealous because no one considers you, an opinionated, partisan guy, an authority on anything!! So are just being pathetic now. Please stop.
