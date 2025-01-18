from the too-late? dept.
In a forthcoming Windows 10 release, Microsoft will let you view the telemetry data that the OS collects via a new Windows 10 app called Windows Diagnostic Data Viewer.
Microsoft announced its commitment to "be fully transparent on the diagnostic data collected" from Windows devices today and the release of the application adds options to Windows 10 to view collected Telemetry data.
Microsoft says that it wants to increase trust and confidence, and give users increased control over the data.
[...] You need Windows 10 build 17083 or newer to access the new data viewer. You can access the tool with a tap on Windows-I to open the Settings application, and the selection of Privacy > Diagnostics & feedback in the window that opens.
[...] Diagnostic Data Viewer is a Windows application to review Telemetry (diagnostic) data that Microsoft collects on the device to send it to company servers for analysis.
Note: Microsoft notes that enabling the feature may require up to 1 Gigabyte of additional hard drive space for storage.
A click on the button launches the application's Microsoft Store page on first run. You need to install the application from there before it becomes available.
[...] You find options to export the data to CSV files and to open the Privacy Dashboard on the Internet and the Privacy Settings on the local device as well there.
Search functionality is available which you use to find specific event data. The app returns event data that matches the entered text. Type your name, email addresses, PC name, IP address or any other data that you can think of to run searches across all Telemetry data that Microsoft collected on the device.
While you may use the search for that, you may click on any event listed in the sidebar to access it directly. The data is quite extensive, especially if Telemetry data collecting is set to full and not to basic. I had hundreds of events listed on the Windows 10 Insider build PC after the update to the most recent version. It will take some time to go through the information.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday January 26, @01:16AM (9 children)
Microsoft will let you view the portion of the telemetry data they want you to see that the OS collects.
That's the problem with closed-source software: You have no good way of being sure what it's doing.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Friday January 26, @01:28AM (7 children)
Yeah: how about a 'feature' to let you turn OFF the telemetry collection and dispersal. You know: privacy? (as well as, if MS can collect it, why not Captain Feathersword and Pirate Tinky Winky)
The shite people will up with put.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @01:42AM (1 child)
The 'best' part of proprietary software is that it's difficult to know exactly what it's doing, and, even if you do know that it's abusing you, it's hard to stop it because you're dependent upon the company developing it. If free software abuses you - which is unlikely, but it can and has happened - it is significantly easier to solve the problem. It's hard to feel sympathy for people that realize this and continue to use or even outright defend proprietary software. They'll throw freedom under the bus for shallow things such as technical capability, so to some extent, they deserve all the abuse that happens to them. The problem is that those short-sighted people give these companies power (through money) and therefore also allow the companies to abuse people who care about freedom; they are able to place their proprietary devices and software in places that are nearly unavoidable, such as in schools, hospitals, etc. Proprietary software developers who realize the implications of what they are doing are even worse and deserve nothing but ridicule, no matter how much they whine about how they 'need' to do unethical things in order to make money. I do feel sympathy for the totally ignorant.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:56AM
I don't feel sympathy for the totally ignorant. I mean, look how they voted.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by captain normal on Friday January 26, @02:32AM
Hey! Don't knock Captains. Now Pirates...that's a different matter.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday January 26, @02:48AM (1 child)
There is sort of that feature in place, but to really do it requires registry changes [winaero.com].
That of course doesn't mean those switches and settings do what they say they do, either.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @08:22AM
Those settings are not enough.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @06:42AM (1 child)
It works really well for me. let's see if I can dig it up for you:
BEHOLD:
Don't say I never did nothin' for ya.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 26, @12:22PM
The easier solution: don't. use. Windows!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday January 26, @10:46AM
They could and should add it to the EULA... i.e. "We will collect data and we legally bind ourselves to letting you see the data that we collect". The EULA could and should cut both ways!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Redundant) by mrpg on Friday January 26, @01:24AM (3 children)
Second post!1!
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @03:05AM (2 children)
I'm gonna ride this hog to greatness! 1st comment on 2nd post!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:31AM (1 child)
2nd comment on 1st post and 1st comment on 2nd post. Now put that in algebraic notation for the next.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:02AM
Third Post . . . . BurmaShave! (Do I win something? Hello? What do you mean, Myanmar? Nobody shaves with Myanmar!)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @01:31AM
Yes, type in the data to confirm what we know about you, tell us what you think is most important.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @01:44AM (9 children)
This already tells me everything I need to know... Stick with win7 and linux.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by stormwyrm on Friday January 26, @02:55AM (3 children)
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Apparition on Friday January 26, @03:04AM (2 children)
Yep. Windows 7 and 8.1 were loaded up with backported telemetry updates. Ironically, if you must use Windows for whatever reason, the only way to see what telemetry data you've sent out is to "upgrade" to Windows 10.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @03:33AM (1 child)
Every instance of auto update scares me. Just being able to take over the update server means you can deliver payloads. So every piece of software you let auto update is a security risk to a small degree.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Friday January 26, @03:43AM
That's like a hole in your wall big enough to drive 100 semis through simultaneously and you call it a little crack!
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:55AM (2 children)
That's what happens when you use garbage like json to store binary data.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by chromas on Friday January 26, @05:05AM
So it's like the opposite of systemd-journald.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday January 26, @10:54AM
Why is json garbage? Implied xml is garbage too (and this webpage is junk, being delivered by html)?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KritonK on Friday January 26, @09:35AM (1 child)
Precisely. If Windows sends that much data to Microsoft over your connection and at your expense, it has no place on your computer, even if these data are a bunch of NULLs, containing no information about you.
Windows 10 was the reason I switched to Linux. I have not regretted it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 26, @12:26PM
Welcome to the dark side! ;)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Friday January 26, @06:10AM
> Windows Diagnostic Data Viewer
Hey! shit eaters! yea you, Microsoft! Thanks for insulting us with a lousy viewer. Instead of acknowledging the demand for privacy you taunt us by "allowing" us to view the data you steal. Oh, how gracious of you scum guzzling pricks. Thank you so very much, almighty and incompetent wanna be OS developers.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Jiro on Friday January 26, @07:31AM (2 children)
"It’s important to note that this functionality is not intended to capture user viewing or, listening habits."
If it doesn't capture user viewing or listening habits, they would say that it doesn't. If it's "not intended" to, that means that it does, but they wanted to imply that it doesn't while still being literally truthful so nobody could call them a liar if they are ever discovered. Also, intentions can change; they could collect the data for years without "intending" to, then suddenly decide that the data is what they wanted all along.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 26, @10:41AM (1 child)
Bingo.
I think it's actually worse than that, though. The intention is to track usage. Pretending that music and movies and such isn't use of the OS is just silly. They track anything and everything. The name of the song you like best isn't just incidental information, either. Take any two people from same or similar demographics. Person A likes band 1, and person B likes band 2. And, their purchasing habits differ in two or six distinct ways. Toss that info at a database, along with millions or billions of other users. And, the number crunching spits out the fact that almost all people who prefer band 1 over band 2 share some or all of those distinctive purchasing habits. That is very valuable information, that Microsoft can probably make us of - or sell to interested third parties.
Oh yeah - don't forget that band 1 can be signed to a contract to push various products, either! That is probably the single most valuable bit of data to be gleaned, in this instance. The knowledge that some band has tremendous influence over a group of people's purchasing habits. Microsoft will almost certainly want to sign that band for themselves!
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 26, @12:33PM
Mac Sabbath!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m1wkfJY3AZM [youtube.com]
Time to fuck with Microsoft!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent