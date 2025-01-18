Stories
posted by janrinok on Friday January 26, @04:02AM
from the we-blaze-a-trail-that-others-might-follow dept.
canopic jug writes:

Now that web pages weigh in at tens of megabytes and make scores of external calls, those with bandwidth caps are in for a raw deal unless the trend turns. A pseudo-anonymous blogger makes the appeal to please keep your blog light, as in kilobytes per page rather than megabytes.

The light went on for him when moving to a mobile service plan with a 25MB per month limit. It turns out that 25MB is barely enough to load seven blog posts from the site Medium. There the pages can be 3.26MB each and 25 divded by 3.26 is only about 7.6. Pages of that size would have taken close to 10 minutes to load over an old dialup connection. Most other sites are just as bad or worse. He walks through some easy steps to guarantee a lean web site with low bandwidth requirements and fast load times.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday January 26, @04:10AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday January 26, @04:10AM (#628081)

    It's for the advertisers, who think that the more crap they send at me the better chance of something sticking to the wall.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:16AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:16AM (#628083)

    It weighs in at zero bits.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Friday January 26, @04:26AM (3 children)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 26, @04:26AM (#628086) Journal

    I Use RSS, even for SoylentNews, I can blast through a whole day's worth of stories and decide if I want to call any of them up.

    Maybe you don't want to block ads on your favorite blog site. (If you don't click the ads you might as well block them - saves everybody bandwidth charges).

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:50AM (#628098)

      That's a very inefficient way to waste time.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @11:32AM (1 child)

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Friday January 26, @11:32AM (#628218) Homepage
      Yeah, it's funny how RSS has evolved into what the web used to be. Some even think that RSS has become too bloated in functionality.

      Reminder to self: migrate my webpages to gopher...
      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:49PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:49PM (#628239)

        Just wait for RSS 2.0 - now with RSSScript!

        /joke... I hope?

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by Apparition on Friday January 26, @04:30AM (7 children)

    by Apparition (6835) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 26, @04:30AM (#628088)

    As worthy as the goal of keeping websites light is, having a 25MB per month limit and honestly expecting to be able to use the Internet just fine all month long shows that you haven't been paying attention to the Internet at all the past fifteen years or so. Between three people, my household uses an average of two terabytes of data per month without use of any kind of file-sharing. Granted, most of that is video streaming and video games but still.

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:42AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:42AM (#628092)

      Family of Windows 10 users, eh?

      • (Score: 4, Informative) by chromas on Friday January 26, @04:58AM (1 child)

        by chromas (34) on Friday January 26, @04:58AM (#628103)
        • Hey look! The latest major Windows update is ready to install.
        • Download for three hours
        • Installs for two.
        • Install failed.
        • Revert the update for another hour.
        • Hey look! The latest major Windows update is ready to install.
        • Downlo

    • (Score: 2) by arcz on Friday January 26, @06:01AM (3 children)

      by arcz (4501) on Friday January 26, @06:01AM (#628116) Journal

      What kind of video game uses that much bandwidth??

      • (Score: 4, Informative) by Pino P on Friday January 26, @06:30AM (1 child)

        by Pino P (4721) on Friday January 26, @06:30AM (#628125) Journal

        Purchasing a AAA-class game on PlayStation Store or Steam often entails downloading a BD-ROM's worth of data. This can be in the tens of gigabytes. Add multiple gamers in the household, and you end up with a start even before you add hours of high-definition Twitch streaming.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @10:30AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 26, @10:30AM (#628189)

        The freemium ones and even most of the for-pay ones. They'll telemetrize your behaviour to the kingdom come and then one more station past it.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:52AM (#628099)

    It takes up all available space.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:17AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:17AM (#628112)

    Most summaries here are just a few paragraphs copy pasted verbatim from the source article. Canopic jug took the time to write this summary.

    Not trying to shame others (thanks all for submitting stories), but just wanted to compliment canopic jug for taking the extra effort.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:06AM (#628118)

      Seconded. <3

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Pino P on Friday January 26, @05:31AM (4 children)

    by Pino P (4721) on Friday January 26, @05:31AM (#628114) Journal

    From the featured article:

    Static website: we want to deliver the blog as quickly as possible. No need to be delusional here, you won’t post regularly enough to make a dynamic website appealing
    [...]
    First, we need to pick a static website generator.

    What's the best way to use a static website generator yet be able to post from a device other than my home desktop computer, such as a phone or tablet that I carry while out and about?

    Lightweight: The total weight of the page (HTML + assets) should not exceed 20 kB. We also should leverage browser caching.
    [...]
    I avoided using images as much as possible. I actually ended up having one image for this theme: the small icon displayed in your browser tab.

    Good luck with that for photographers. Even a page of highly compressed photo thumbnails can exceed that, especially if the browser has to fall back from WebP to JPEG or the like. The article recommends using SVG, which is good for some but not all cases.

    JavaScript and CDN free: we don’t want to use any javascript rendering nor use any external CDN to serve the assets.
    [...]
    Analytics

    Please, don't.

    If you plan to put a lot of time into your writing, but your blog isn't quite as well known as (say) Daring Fireball, good luck finding sponsors for a script-free, analytics-free blog.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:18AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:18AM (#628147)

      If you plan to put a lot of time into your writing, but your blog isn't quite as well known as (say) Daring Fireball, good luck finding sponsors for a script-free, analytics-free blog.

      What? It's a blog, FFS, why do you need sponsors? It's basically a public online version of the old fashioned diary.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @10:34AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 26, @10:34AM (#628193)

      What's the best way to use a static website generator yet be able to post from a device other than my home desktop computer, such as a phone or tablet that I carry while out and about?

      Maybe Jekyll style? - https://help.github.com/articles/using-jekyll-as-a-static-site-generator-with-github-pages/ [github.com]

      • (Score: 2) by TheRaven on Friday January 26, @12:39PM

        by TheRaven (270) on Friday January 26, @12:39PM (#628229) Journal
        I like Jekyll and I don't think I'd even want to do what the grandparent is suggesting (if you're typing them on a mobile phone keypad, your blog entries will probably suck), but Jekyll doesn't make that very easy. If you don't care about previewing, you can run a local git client on your client and use a post-receive hook on the server to generate, but if you want to be able to do local previews then you need a load or Ruby goo to run Jekyll, which is probably difficult to set up on most toy computers.
    • (Score: 3, Informative) by FakeBeldin on Friday January 26, @10:41AM

      by FakeBeldin (3360) on Friday January 26, @10:41AM (#628196) Journal

      What's the best way to use a static website generator yet be able to post from a device other than my home desktop computer, such as a phone or tablet that I carry while out and about?

      Take whatever dynamic webpage generator you prefer, use that, and create a script that just wgets your dynamic version and dumps it on your site.
      I used to have that hooked into subversion. I.e. using subversion for version control, but any committed changes were auto-uploaded to the server by means of a post-commit-hook.
      Of course, there's plenty of alternatives. For a blog you might want to use wordpress.org, scrape that somehow and host it yourself.
      That is, if you actually care about having it static.

      Lightweight: The total weight of the page (HTML + assets) should not exceed 20 kB. We also should leverage browser caching.
      [...]
      I avoided using images as much as possible. I actually ended up having one image for this theme: the small icon displayed in your browser tab.

      Good luck with that for photographers.

      Fixed that for you. It's no longer 1995, we're no longer playing text adventures over dialup. There's a difference between sane page size reduction and being ridiculous. If the point of your blog is to convey text to readers, then indeed it should not take megabytes. However, if you want to tell a story, and photos / graphics help the story, then use them.

      And if you want to share photos online, then indeed watch your page size, but don't go crazy trying to fit multiple photos into 20kb. That's impossible - there's no good compromise. If you truly care about page size, optimise your thumbnails for size (in bytes), and keep the number of thumbnails per page "reasonable". Keep the dimensions you would use normally, and keep the quality settings you'd use. Folks are coming to that page to see photos, not pixels. It's okay if that is slower.

      good luck finding sponsors for a script-free, analytics-free blog.

      That's not what a blog is about. If you want to make money from your online presence, go ahead - and don't worry about bytes in that case. Many folks make money off of videos or streaming, and that's definitely not light on bytes.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:00AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:00AM (#628134)

    Even soylentnews takes about 130kB (80KB plus some images). So 20 to 30 SN loads/pages and that's more than 25MB.

    25MB/month is for stuff like instant text messaging, not regular blog viewing.

    What he's doing is even dumber than telling bloggers to post photos of cheaper food and drinks so that he can afford to try the same stuff on a $25/month budget.

    There are probably bloggers who have very light blogs. You don't know about them? Go figure.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Friday January 26, @08:43AM

      by pTamok (3042) on Friday January 26, @08:43AM (#628152)

      Even soylentnews takes about 130kB (80KB plus some images). So 20 to 30 SN loads/pages and that's more than 25MB.

      In my Universe, 130kB x 30 = 3900 kB = 3.9 MB, and 3.9 25.

      Using your numbers, 25 MB would give 192 page loads, or an average of a little over 6 page loads a day.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @11:42AM

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Friday January 26, @11:42AM (#628219) Homepage
      > Even soylentnews takes about 130kB (80KB plus some images)

      This page, before posting this post, is, according to Pale Moon's "Page Info", 15.28 KB (15,651 bytes)
  • (Score: 4, Informative) by KritonK on Friday January 26, @09:25AM

    by KritonK (465) on Friday January 26, @09:25AM (#628160)

    25 MB per month is probably way too unrealistic, and using one of the free blog-hosting platforms, such as wordpress.com, guarantees that your blog will be loaded with javascript and custom fonts, over which you have little to no control. This, however, does not mean that you should exacerbate the problem by making your blog pages even heavier. Here are some rules that I apply in my own blog:

    • Do not use a background image. It doesn't add anything to your blog, and can prove to be a distraction. Pick a suitable background color, instead.
    • Do not put your entire post on the first page of the blog. The first page contains several posts and, if all these posts appear in their entirety, the first page can become very heavy. Use whatever facility your blogging platform provides, e.g., WordPress's <!--more> tag, to show only the beginning of your post.
    • Get a paint program (gimp is free and perfect for the job) and resize your images to the size that will be used in your post, before uploading them. Just because your camera takes 10 Mpixel photos, doesn't mean that you have to upload them at this size, when all you want to show is a 400×300 thumbnail. While you're at it, do not use the default conpression quality of 90 for JPEG images. 75 is perfectly fine, and produces smaller image files than the default.
    • Just because your blogging platform allows you to surround your blog pages with all kinds of fancy widgets, doesn't mean that you actually have to use them, so use them sparingly.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:58AM (#628178)

    I agree some devs don't (care any) more about keeping things light but with a restriction like the one he is facing it's his problem to overcome...

    Turn off all images and scripts in the browser, use something like dillo or lynx. Go through a proxy that strips away even more for you (like in the early 2000s, designed for phones of that era). Set up a dedicated ptp dialup to someone with real internet.

    Whatever he has to do, it's on him.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by Bot on Friday January 26, @10:32AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 26, @10:32AM (#628191)

    1. javascript off
    2. auto load images off
    3. site does not work? GO ELSEWHERE

