Now that web pages weigh in at tens of megabytes and make scores of external calls, those with bandwidth caps are in for a raw deal unless the trend turns. A pseudo-anonymous blogger makes the appeal to please keep your blog light, as in kilobytes per page rather than megabytes.
The light went on for him when moving to a mobile service plan with a 25MB per month limit. It turns out that 25MB is barely enough to load seven blog posts from the site Medium. There the pages can be 3.26MB each and 25 divded by 3.26 is only about 7.6. Pages of that size would have taken close to 10 minutes to load over an old dialup connection. Most other sites are just as bad or worse. He walks through some easy steps to guarantee a lean web site with low bandwidth requirements and fast load times.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday January 26, @04:10AM
It's for the advertisers, who think that the more crap they send at me the better chance of something sticking to the wall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:16AM (1 child)
It weighs in at zero bits.
(Score: 3, Funny) by chromas on Friday January 26, @04:50AM
Hey, me too! I use PigZip [hackles.org] to keep it light.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Friday January 26, @04:26AM (3 children)
I Use RSS, even for SoylentNews, I can blast through a whole day's worth of stories and decide if I want to call any of them up.
Maybe you don't want to block ads on your favorite blog site. (If you don't click the ads you might as well block them - saves everybody bandwidth charges).
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:50AM
That's a very inefficient way to waste time.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @11:32AM (1 child)
Reminder to self: migrate my webpages to gopher...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:49PM
Just wait for RSS 2.0 - now with RSSScript!
/joke... I hope?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Apparition on Friday January 26, @04:30AM (7 children)
As worthy as the goal of keeping websites light is, having a 25MB per month limit and honestly expecting to be able to use the Internet just fine all month long shows that you haven't been paying attention to the Internet at all the past fifteen years or so. Between three people, my household uses an average of two terabytes of data per month without use of any kind of file-sharing. Granted, most of that is video streaming and video games but still.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:42AM (2 children)
Family of Windows 10 users, eh?
(Score: 4, Informative) by chromas on Friday January 26, @04:58AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday January 26, @08:20AM
Sounds more like Windows Fail Creator...
(Score: 2) by arcz on Friday January 26, @06:01AM (3 children)
What kind of video game uses that much bandwidth??
(Score: 4, Informative) by Pino P on Friday January 26, @06:30AM (1 child)
Purchasing a AAA-class game on PlayStation Store or Steam often entails downloading a BD-ROM's worth of data. This can be in the tens of gigabytes. Add multiple gamers in the household, and you end up with a start even before you add hours of high-definition Twitch streaming.
(Score: 1) by Apparition on Friday January 26, @12:29PM
Not to mention multi-gigabyte video game patches.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @10:30AM
The freemium ones and even most of the for-pay ones. They'll telemetrize your behaviour to the kingdom come and then one more station past it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:52AM
It takes up all available space.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:17AM (1 child)
Most summaries here are just a few paragraphs copy pasted verbatim from the source article. Canopic jug took the time to write this summary.
Not trying to shame others (thanks all for submitting stories), but just wanted to compliment canopic jug for taking the extra effort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:06AM
Seconded. <3
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Pino P on Friday January 26, @05:31AM (4 children)
From the featured article:
What's the best way to use a static website generator yet be able to post from a device other than my home desktop computer, such as a phone or tablet that I carry while out and about?
Good luck with that for photographers. Even a page of highly compressed photo thumbnails can exceed that, especially if the browser has to fall back from WebP to JPEG or the like. The article recommends using SVG, which is good for some but not all cases.
If you plan to put a lot of time into your writing, but your blog isn't quite as well known as (say) Daring Fireball, good luck finding sponsors for a script-free, analytics-free blog.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:18AM
What? It's a blog, FFS, why do you need sponsors? It's basically a public online version of the old fashioned diary.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @10:34AM (1 child)
Maybe Jekyll style? - https://help.github.com/articles/using-jekyll-as-a-static-site-generator-with-github-pages/ [github.com]
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Friday January 26, @12:39PM
(Score: 3, Informative) by FakeBeldin on Friday January 26, @10:41AM
Take whatever dynamic webpage generator you prefer, use that, and create a script that just wgets your dynamic version and dumps it on your site.
I used to have that hooked into subversion. I.e. using subversion for version control, but any committed changes were auto-uploaded to the server by means of a post-commit-hook.
Of course, there's plenty of alternatives. For a blog you might want to use wordpress.org, scrape that somehow and host it yourself.
That is, if you actually care about having it static.
Fixed that for you. It's no longer 1995, we're no longer playing text adventures over dialup. There's a difference between sane page size reduction and being ridiculous. If the point of your blog is to convey text to readers, then indeed it should not take megabytes. However, if you want to tell a story, and photos / graphics help the story, then use them.
And if you want to share photos online, then indeed watch your page size, but don't go crazy trying to fit multiple photos into 20kb. That's impossible - there's no good compromise. If you truly care about page size, optimise your thumbnails for size (in bytes), and keep the number of thumbnails per page "reasonable". Keep the dimensions you would use normally, and keep the quality settings you'd use. Folks are coming to that page to see photos, not pixels. It's okay if that is slower.
That's not what a blog is about. If you want to make money from your online presence, go ahead - and don't worry about bytes in that case. Many folks make money off of videos or streaming, and that's definitely not light on bytes.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:00AM (2 children)
Even soylentnews takes about 130kB (80KB plus some images). So 20 to 30 SN loads/pages and that's more than 25MB.
25MB/month is for stuff like instant text messaging, not regular blog viewing.
What he's doing is even dumber than telling bloggers to post photos of cheaper food and drinks so that he can afford to try the same stuff on a $25/month budget.
There are probably bloggers who have very light blogs. You don't know about them? Go figure.
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Friday January 26, @08:43AM
Even soylentnews takes about 130kB (80KB plus some images). So 20 to 30 SN loads/pages and that's more than 25MB.
In my Universe, 130kB x 30 = 3900 kB = 3.9 MB, and 3.9 25.
Using your numbers, 25 MB would give 192 page loads, or an average of a little over 6 page loads a day.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @11:42AM
This page, before posting this post, is, according to Pale Moon's "Page Info", 15.28 KB (15,651 bytes)
(Score: 4, Informative) by KritonK on Friday January 26, @09:25AM
25 MB per month is probably way too unrealistic, and using one of the free blog-hosting platforms, such as wordpress.com, guarantees that your blog will be loaded with javascript and custom fonts, over which you have little to no control. This, however, does not mean that you should exacerbate the problem by making your blog pages even heavier. Here are some rules that I apply in my own blog:
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:58AM
I agree some devs don't (care any) more about keeping things light but with a restriction like the one he is facing it's his problem to overcome...
Turn off all images and scripts in the browser, use something like dillo or lynx. Go through a proxy that strips away even more for you (like in the early 2000s, designed for phones of that era). Set up a dedicated ptp dialup to someone with real internet.
Whatever he has to do, it's on him.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Bot on Friday January 26, @10:32AM
1. javascript off
2. auto load images off
3. site does not work? GO ELSEWHERE
