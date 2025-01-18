18/01/25/2123224 story
posted by martyb on Friday January 26, @05:35AM
from the now-we-just-need-a-charity-for-lasers dept.
Donald Trump's 'hatred of sharks' benefits conservation charities
Donald Trump's alleged hatred of sharks has inspired people to financially support international shark charities.
The US president's dislike for the marine animal was revealed last week in an In Touch Weekly interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He reportedly said that he would never give money to shark charities, adding: "I hope all sharks die."
Shark conservation groups have since noted an uptick in donations, one with the message: "Because Trump." Charities such as Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society told MarketWatch they had an outpouring of donations.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:39AM
If only we had Trumps with fricking laser beams on its head, instead of that blow-dried dead mongoose. You generally can judge supervillians by their hairdos, and the size of their hands. So sad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:53AM
Where is the report about staff bolluxing up Gorilla fighting nature films for the Donald?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:27AM
If only Trump hated Mexicans! Then this whole DACA thing, and immigration reform for people from Scotland, like Trump's mother, would be very quickly settled! Mark my Mako, Thresher, Blacktip, Leopard, Whale, and White.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday January 26, @07:30AM (3 children)
What? Fox and Fiends was not on, so he had to watch Shark Week? My goodness, I hope he never watches Walking Dead by mistake. Not to say the Donald is impressionable, but the First First Lady did say, "Donald gets confused when so many people talk to him."
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday January 26, @08:03AM
I was forced to watch some Fox Noose this week. Wall to wall coverage of the "missing" FBI "secret society" texts. Which ended up recovered yesterday with the secret society remark being a single sarcastic text, and Senator Ron Johnson [cnn.com] at one point saying that he didn't know what his "source" meant.
As for zombies, don't forget that the CDC has already played around with that. They will probably wait another 4-8 years before trying that stunt again:
https://www.cdc.gov/phpr/zombie/index.htm [cdc.gov]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preparedness_101:_Zombie_Apocalypse [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:27AM (1 child)
Minor nitpick - his first wife, not his current wife (so not the First Lady)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:46PM
> Minor nitpick - his first wife, not his current wife (so not the First Lady)
ari didn't say "First Lady", he said "First First Lady".
Ivana Trump: [go.com] "I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady."
