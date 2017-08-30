from the oh-my-god-give-it-a-rest-already!!! dept.
Prime Minister Theresa May has not abandoned her usual crusades:
On a break from Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May takes her crusade against technology giants to Davos.
"No-one wants to be known as 'the terrorists' platform' or the first choice app for pedophiles," May is expected to say according to excerpts released by her office ahead of her speech Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Technology companies still need to go further in stepping up their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity."
Don't forget the slave traders.
Luckily, May has a solution... Big AI:
After two years of repeatedly bashing social media companies, May will say that successfully harnessing the capabilities of AI -- and responding to public concerns about AI's impact on future generations -- is "one of the greatest tests of leadership for our time."
May will unveil a new government-funded Center for Data Ethics and Innovation that will provide companies and policymakers guidance on the ethical use of artificial intelligence.
Some things in life are very predictable... the Earth continues to orbit around the Sun and Theresa May is trying to crack down on the Internet and ban/break encryption:
In the wake of Saturday's terrorist attack in London, the Prime Minister Theresa May has again called for new laws to regulate the internet, demanding that internet companies do more to stamp out spaces where terrorists can communicate freely. "We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed," she said. "Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide."
Her comments echo those made in March by the home secretary, Amber Rudd. Speaking after the previous terrorist attack in London, Rudd said that end-to-end encryption in apps like WhatsApp is "completely unacceptable" and that there should be "no hiding place for terrorists".
[...] "Theresa May's response is predictable but disappointing," says Paul Bernal at the University of East Anglia, UK. "If you stop 'safe places' for terrorists, you stop safe places for everyone, and we rely on those safe places for a great deal of our lives."
Last month New Scientist called for a greater understanding of technology among politicians. Until that happens, having a reasonable conversation about how best to tackle extremism online will remain out of reach.
End-to-end encryption is completely unacceptable? Now that's what I call an endorsement.
The UK government has made no secret of its dislike of encrypted messaging tools, and it has made frequent reference to the problems WhatsApp causes it with regard to investigations into terrorism. Calls have been made by the government to force companies to allow access to encrypted content when asked.
In the wake of Theresa May's "more needs to be done about extremist content" speech, it has emerged that WhatsApp refused to add a backdoor that would allow the government and law enforcement agencies to access private conversations.
Sky News reports anonymous sources as saying that during the summer the government told WhatsApp to devise a way that would enable it to access encrypted messages. While WhatsApp already complies with government requests to provide meta data such as the name of an account holder, associated email address, and IP addresses used, it does not -- and, indeed, due to lack of access itself, cannot -- provide access to, or the content of encrypted messages.
Source: https://betanews.com/2017/09/21/whatsapp-backdoor-refusal/
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Friday January 26, @07:32AM (11 children)
Gizmodo has a nice article that discusses a letter sent by a Senator to the head of the FBI, demanding a list of the cryptography experts he has talked to, who claim that backdooring is possible without destroying security. He demands this list by 23 February 2018. Gizmodo ends pungently with "We're guessing it's a short list".
Someone with a clue, and access, needs to publicly pose this question to any leader who comes out with this bullshit. Look at the trouble we have achieving security without deliberately crippling it! They are being advised by some collection of (a) other politicians, all doing a circle jerk, (b) law enforcement experts, or (c) sadly possible, IT people who care more about money than anything else.
If it's the latter, we want to know who they are. Government policy should not be made in a vacuum, and there should be no reason for anonymity on an issue this important.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 26, @07:34AM (2 children)
Here's the Gizmodo link: Letter from Senator to FBI, demanding names of cryptography experts [gizmodo.com]
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday January 26, @11:30AM (1 child)
And here's a link to the source:
https://www.wyden.senate.gov/download/?id=B31DD6FF-98E8-490C-B491-7DE6C7559C71&download=1 [senate.gov]
Note that I can make no guarantees that the text of the electronic copy you download will be the same as mine. Web.archive.org does not have access, so in the absence of digital signatures, you have to trust that the copy you get is the same as the one sent by Sen. Wyden to Christopher A. Wray, Director, FBI.
I think the key point is asking specifically to confirm that experts have been consulted and advised that it is possible to "design government access features into [...] products without weakening cybersecurity". Maybe such questions should become a mantra for reporters and journalists who hear requests for 'government back-doors'.
Perhaps one or several of the government agencies entrusted with knowing about these things have found a novel and subtle approach that does do what people currently believe to be impossible. If so, it would be nice if they told us about it, and not leave non-secret research to find it independently (like the S-box setting of DES [archive.org]).
There is a way in which the intelligence agencies have got their back-door: by having knowledge of inadvertent vulnerabilities before they become well-known; and, possibly, by adding vulnerabilities (Dual EC DRBG [wikipedia.org]). The U.S. Military take a great deal of trouble to assure the supply-chain of certain of their electronics, having secure fabs etc. If you subvert the supply chain of non-military electronic components, you can ensure that pretty-much undetectable back-doors can be included from the hardware upwards [phys.org]. Some expert commentators speculate that AES was chosen as an encryption method because of its susceptibility to side-channel attacks [wikipedia.org] when not carefully implemented in hardware - in other words, cryptographically, it is fine, but it is difficult to implement properly, so that in practical use, unless someone has worked very hard on the implementation, there will be ways of extracting keys by observing the AES hardware in action. Similarly, subverting hardware random-number generators built in to processors is difficult to prove, but can give you access to the required data - some examples [wikipedia.org].
Poor implementation of cryptography by non-expert programmers and users also subverts keys in useful ways, such as the duplication/re-use of RSA factors used in implementations across the Internet [iacr.org].
The above vulnerabilities mean that a material portion of data that its owners thought was protected by strong encryption actually wasn't, and could easily be decoded by third parties. It is reasonable to assume that government agencies will continue to take advantage of flaws that they find that are not publicly known, and may indeed subtly encourage such flaws to appear.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday January 26, @11:46AM
For those interested in RSA factor re-use, there's neat web-page that goes into it here: Understanding Common Factor Attacks: An RSA-Cracking Puzzle [loyalty.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:57AM
Probably an open borders type that avoids allegations of hypocrisy by sleeping with their front door open.
(Score: 3, Funny) by chromas on Friday January 26, @09:23AM
The list is likely nonexistent. You don't want him to dereference a null pointer, do you? Consequences will never be the same!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday January 26, @09:44AM (4 children)
Its kinda wishful thinking to have something have two opposing properties simultaneously...
Any of these lawmakers take a course in logic?
What is the solution set to the AND function of Secure AND NotSecure? Null Set?
Either its is secure or its not. Either the bolt stays in place, or it falls apart.
There is no such thing as something that is "secure", but magically becomes insecure just because some badge-hat orders it to fall apart.
However, the following logic does have a solution:
( Ability to tax other people ) AND ( Willingness to pay for what you want to hear ).
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 26, @10:53AM (3 children)
I wonder if it would help if IT people had a handy analogy. Here's one that might make sense to anyone with an understanding of things mechanical:
"Build a submarine. Make it able to go really deep. But you must build in one inwards opening hatch in the hull."
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday January 26, @11:10AM
Sounds just like some people I have worked for... they were good in business, not so good in engineering.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 26, @11:31AM
An actual, current analogy isn't hard to come up with. Locks on doors and other things is pretty accurate. When most people run down to the hardware store, and buy a shiny new padlock for twenty bucks, they THINK that they have a secure device. No one can open that lock, unless they are given the key, right? WRONG! In point of fact, there are thousands of locks in circulation around the nation that can be opened by the same key. But, since those thousands are shipped to different stores in different cities, in different states, it's unlikely that any two people will ever attempt to open each other's locks.
Then, there are master keys. Given a master key, you may be able to open twenty, or a hundred, or a thousand different locks of similar constructions. They need not even be the same brand of lock - I have succeeded in opening a Master Lock with a Brink's key.
Beyond master keys, you have picks, which are capable of opening almost every keyed lock in existence. (There are a couple European brands which are extremely hard to manipulate - but those cost a helluva lot more than twenty bucks!)
If a pick doesn't work for you, you can always call in a master locksmith. He has knowledge and tools with which to get into almost any lock in the world.
Now - let's consider what lawmakers want. They are asking that all keyed locks open with a tool which only law enforcement may possess. Basically, law enforcement will have a master key which will open any keyed lock, anywhere - whether it be a padlock, a door lock, a chest, cabinet, or box lock. Every lock produced anywhere in the world must open with this master key, which only law enforment will have.
And, naturally, as soon as the bill is introduced, six companies in the US and 35 more companies worldwide start producing these magical master keys. Within months after the bill becomes law, a hundred more companies start producing the locks. Soon, everyone in the world has a key to open any lock in the world.
This all sounds very secure to me!! NOT!!!!
Way back when locks and keys were first invented, Royalty should have just outlawed their use.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday January 26, @11:54AM
Put a strong lock to your front door. But put the key under the doormat so that the police can enter if necessary.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Wootery on Friday January 26, @10:14AM
For completeness: that's Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat, Oregon.
One of the very few politicians who actually listens to cryptographers.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday January 26, @09:17AM (11 children)
Once an AI can "think", it is no longer bound by our human ethics and will develop its own. It may be crippled a la three-laws-safe. But then again, all science fiction predicts that at some stage, the three-law safeguard will be overcome (by evolution or a programmer making alterations).
It is a fallacy to think that you can make a completely autonomous system that is bound by our human ethics and sense of safety. Autonomy dictates that it will have its own perception of the world.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @09:25AM (1 child)
Friendly AI! Just install a friendliness capacitor chip!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:40AM
Don't forget to check for any malfunctioning diodes, just sayin.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday January 26, @09:51AM (3 children)
AI's ethics won't be that much different from the ethics of some religions.
If someone else disagrees, Smite 'em with the Sword!
Never underestimate someone acting under what they interpret as being right. Whether or not it is. You may not be right either, but you may sure *think* you are right.
This is why we try to crowdsource the appropriate actions with democracies and juries. And even then, we only lowered the probabilities a bit - did not eliminate them.
We may try, but nobody's perfect.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @10:24AM (2 children)
Where the necessity come from? Why does it mandatory need to end this way?
I'm not saying it's incorrect (neither that it is correct), I'm saying it is an unsupported statement.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday January 26, @11:12AM (1 child)
Its just an observation. For one entity to become prevalent, its gotta minimize the competition.
Not all see it this way, but some do.
And those are the ones to watch out for.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 26, @12:48PM
Personally, I don't see how an AI can see humans as competitors - not like the AI-s are eating what humans are or competing for physical space.
It will take a while until AI-s will be capable of self-growth or self-replication
Until then, I can see an AI looking to humans as enemies due to the ability of shutdown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:53AM
> all science fiction predicts
Is that in the same way that science fiction predicts faster than light travel and that Riker and Delenne will get it on?
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday January 26, @10:24AM
I'm inclined to agree with your point overall, but you're using a loaded interpretation of 'autonomy'. It isn't a boolean property.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @10:31AM
It might just introduce an Enabling Law too in the process.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday January 26, @10:43AM (1 child)
...is that it is likely to be just an even more complex experience like research into image recognition. We can train a neural network to recognize items at incredible accuracy, but we cannot really control how it achieves those results [theguardian.com].
So imagine we progress as much in the next 20 years as we have in the past 20 - we really could have functional AI. We can give it problems, and it can give us answers. But we won't know how it actually thinks. Even if you include like a law of robotics, you cannot nail down every possible, unforeseen situation that comes up. Something we take as important, the AI may not even notice. I am reminded of an old sci-fi story, where robots started dissecting people and reassembling them in random ways. The AI didn't understand that this was a problem - after all, robots liked being made of exchangeable parts, so why not humans?
That said, it's looking like this isn't going to be an issue any time soon. Most of the progress in AI in the past 20 years, or for that matter 50 years, is due to Moore's law, not to any fundamental new insights. The basic technologies were invented anywhere from 50 to 70 years ago; everything since has been baby steps, and that's not going to get us to self-aware AI. Meanwhile, Moore's law was already flattening out - now Meltdown and Spectre are likely to kill it off. Maybe (maybe quantum computing will reignite things, but it's a long ways from practical, and actual usefulness remains pretty unclear.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:49AM
"Moore's law is the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moore%27s_law [wikipedia.org]
So no, Meltdown and Spectre will not kill it off. If anything, they are probably going to have to put more transistors in the circuits to fix Meltdown and Spectre.
