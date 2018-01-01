from the homo-timens dept.
Earliest Human Remains Outside Africa Were Just Discovered in Israel
For decades, scientists have speculated about when exactly the bipedal apes known as Homo sapiens left Africa and moved out to conquer the world. That moment, after all, was a crucial step on the way to today’s human-dominated world. For many years, the consensus view among archaeologists placed the exodus at 60,000 years ago—some 150,000 years after the hominins first appeared.
But now, researchers in Israel have found a remarkably preserved jawbone they believe belongs to a Homo sapiens that was much, much older. The find, which they’ve dated to somewhere between 177,000 and 194,000 years, provides the most convincing proof yet that the old view of human migration needs some serious re-examination.
The new research, published today in Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aap8369] [DX], builds on earlier evidence from other caves in the region that housed the bones of humans from 90,000 to 120,000 years ago. But this new discovery goes one step further: if verified, it would require reevaluating the whole history of human evolution—and possibly pushing it back by several hundred thousand years.
Also at Binghamton University, BBC, and The Guardian.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 26, @10:13AM (4 children)
This does not challenge the later departure date!
The later date applies to the ancestors of living non-african humans. That doesn't mean there weren't already humans out of africa - only that their descendents have not survived to the present day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:33AM (2 children)
for some reason the summary author defines "human" as homo sapiens.
it was believed that homo sapiens left Africa some 60000 years ago.
now they found a homo sapiens jaw outside africa from 180000 years ago.
I personally dislike the restriction of the word "human", but I understand what they are saying.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 26, @10:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:13AM
The headline in Science is "The earliest modern humans outside Africa"; "modern humans" is a synonym for H. sapiens.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday January 26, @12:31PM
Agreed. In act the "out of africa" hypothesis should probably be named "out of africa enough to notice".
The geographic barriers available to our ancestors were probably the major limit to migration, as H.sapiens is a pretty efficient walker.
It is likely (and this is supported by the genetics), that there were many continuous waves and then H.sapiens out competed H.neanderthalis.
It has always astounded me (even at school many years ago), the patronizing prevailing modern view that "ancient humans were less smart/motivated than modern humans".
Probably the most amazing example of human expansion is the polynesian islands - we evolved to walk, but not swim oceans...
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday January 26, @11:11AM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:26AM (1 child)
Seams more like everyone outside of Africa is actually a Jew.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @12:05PM
