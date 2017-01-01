from the will-AMD's-fortunes-be-Ryzen,-too? dept.
Intel results beat estimates, warns of potential security flaw fallout
Intel Corp on Thursday gave a bullish forecast and blew past Wall Street profit and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter on the strength of data center sales, the business it sees as key to its transformation from a PC supplier.
[...] Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said the company would start shipping chips later this year with “silicon-based changes” to protect against the so-called Spectre and Meltdown security threats.
Revenue from the company’s higher-margin data center business rose about 20 percent to $5.58 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue from Intel’s PC group hit $9 billion for the quarter, a 2 percent decline from the year before, but ticked up 3 percent for the year to $34 billion.
Intel predicted $65 billion in revenue for 2018, well above expectations of a $63.7 billion forecast.
In an interview ahead of Intel’s earnings call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said the company sees no “meaningful impact” on corporate earnings as a result of the security vulnerabilities, reiterating an assessment the company made on Jan. 3.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @03:52PM (1 child)
Paying everyone for the damage of their bugs?
Since this now make all the equipment in data centers ~10% slower so worth 10% less...
So that $5.58 Billion would be worth $558 Million less, so they did not meet expectations? Pumping their price up and hiding the facts for 6 or more months. Allowing people in-the-know to cash out. Is the SEC going to get involved and fix this for real. Or at boys-will-be-boys view as #MeToo is complaining about.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:51PM
Intel never promised that it's processors were free from any defects, and its processors are just as fast as they were before if your usage doesn't make you vulnerable to the exploit. The only people who will notice a problem are the Cloud virtualization companies. Boo fucking hoo.
A free society is built upon Caveat Emptor; make a better purchase next time—get guarantees in writing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @04:16PM (2 children)
Intel Announces 'In-Silicon' Fixes For Meltdown And Spectre Coming This Year, 10nm Update [tomshardware.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:40PM (1 child)
This makes great headlines, but when looking into it the 'in silico' fixes are for new processors only. Practically no Intel processor currently in use is going to benefit. And, so far, they've only definitely stated 10 nm is going to be fixed; the 14 nm update is implied but not definite.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday January 26, @05:42PM
Previously it wasn't clear that even the unreleased 10nm chips would get a Meltdown fix. Similar story for Spectre.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday January 26, @06:21PM (5 children)
In the kitchen you have to be afraid of three things: fire, knives and salt.
Thank you.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:41PM (2 children)
I'd be more afraid of the cook.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday January 26, @07:02PM
Ok, then, I'll change it.
In your kitchen when you cook, you have to be afraid of three things.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @08:57PM
You should PRAY over your food!
Something like . . .
Oh Lord, please have mercy on this food!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @09:05PM (1 child)
I continue to read articles about how more and more is learned about Intel Management Engine -- with an eventual goal of exploiting it. I have no doubt it will eventually happen. It is only a matter of thyme.
So when there is a new sooper dooper exploit that is undetectable by any known method, and has absolute power regardless of OS, what effect will that have on Intel?
I believe that the day is coming when Intel will regret ever hearing the words "management engine".
We already worry about trusting the binaries of our compilers. And our OSes. And the BIOS. Now we have to worry about the microprocessor which has compromise baked in, and touted as if it were a feature!
I think Meltdown will be the least of Intel's problems over the long term.
What a sad architecture with over four decades of baggage!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday January 26, @10:07PM
The question now is "how will this affect Intel in the future?"
I have a different question:
What happened with this?
http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a9062/why-the-nsa-prism-program-could-kill-us-tech-companies-15564220/ [popularmechanics.com]
Why the NSA Prism Program Could Kill U.S. Tech Companies
Now in 2017 I ask, how did that affect US economy?
Reply to This
Parent