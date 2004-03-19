from the shift-in-the-balance-of-power dept.
Here in California, our government has passed a strange new law.
Although intended to force employers to stop offering different pay rates to men and women, the new law has the strange side effect of forcing recruiters to play fair - and recruiters aren't liking it. The law also forbids asking candidates for their prior compensation history. Again, recruiters and hiring managers aren't liking the new shift in the balance of power:
Assembly Bill No. 168
SECTION 1. Section 432.3 is added to the Labor Code, to read:
432.3. (a) An employer shall not rely on the salary history information of an applicant for employment as a factor in determining whether to offer employment to an applicant or what salary to offer an applicant.
(b) An employer shall not, orally or in writing, personally or through an agent, seek salary history information, including compensation and benefits, about an applicant for employment.
(c) An employer, upon reasonable request, shall provide the pay scale for a position to an applicant applying for employment.
(d) Section 433 does not apply to this section.
(e) This section shall not apply to salary history information disclosable to the public pursuant to federal or state law, including the California Public Records Act (Chapter 3.5 (commencing with Section 6250) of Division 7 of Title 1 of the Government Code) or the federal Freedom of Information Act (Section 552 of Title 5 of the United States Code).
(f) This section applies to all employers, including state and local government employers and the Legislature.
(g) Nothing in this section shall prohibit an applicant from voluntarily and without prompting disclosing salary history information to a prospective employer.
(h) If an applicant voluntarily and without prompting discloses salary history information to a prospective employer, nothing in this section shall prohibit that employer from considering or relying on that voluntarily disclosed salary history information in determining the salary for that applicant.
(i) Consistent with Section 1197.5, nothing in this section shall be construed to allow prior salary, by itself, to justify any disparity in compensation.
(emphasis added)
To drive salaries and wages down, Silicon Valley has for many years outsourced their recruiting efforts to other states, where the cost of living is much lower and recruiting agency employees were less likely to respect the inevitable protests from candidates over the low wages being offered, because the wages being offered were comparable to the wages being offered in the state where the recruiter was located.
Now Silicon Valley's employers have the unpleasant duty of educating their remote, far-flung, outsourced networks of workers of the new law.
If you're a job-seeker, here in California, how has this new law affected your ability to seek employment and your experience with recruiters?
If you're a recruiter - inside or outside California - how is this affecting your business? How are you treating candidates who inform you of this new law?
If you're a hiring manager, are you informing recruiters of this law? Are they informing you of this law?
Violation of the law is a misdemeanor.
The California Legislature is interested in receiving feedback from employees and candidates, also.
Obviously, the Legislature has already heard, and is hearing, from employers. But they need to hear BOTH sides in order to make (and defend) their decisions.
It's tempting to badmouth the California Legislature - but I was pleasantly surprised to discover legislative information was available, via Archie (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archie_search_engine), from the leginfo.legislature.ca.gov website, two decades ago.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @04:45PM
... women to negotiate for pay.
I swear. It's almost like the womens need the Patriarchy to see to their welfare.
Anyway, I don't see how the law in question is in any way constitutional; it's clearly a total violation of free speech and the like—I mean, in the U.S., you have the right to remain silent during a criminal investigation.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:18PM
Than you clearly have no clue what "Freedom of speech" actually means.
It means that you have the freedom to express your opinions that are different from those that the government believes, without the fear that you will be jailed due to these opinions. Requiring employers to state extra information for jobs has nothing to do this. The "right to remain silent" is criminal law and is based on the fact that someone who is under criminal investigation should be protected against the government who might force the suspect to "help" with his/her own prosecution. Again, nothing to do with freedom of speech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:29PM
It's right there in the AC's comment.
Whence does the government derive its power to coerce one private individual to divulge information to another private individual?
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @06:06PM
If they had a more accurate term to use, they should've just done so. Of course namedropping freedom of speech is going to be mocked, because it absolutely doesn't cover this case.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:09PM
To not speak is to exercise your freedom of speech.
To lie about salaries is also to exercise your freedom of speech. Of course, if an employment contract is based on that lie, then it would probably make sense to prosecute the employer for fraud.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @06:27PM
No, it's not exercising anything. IF this were a criminal investigation--which it isn't--it would be exercising your right to avoid self-incrimination.
You have the right to remain silent in a criminal investigation...which is not what we're talking about. Ergo a law compelling you to divulge information isn't covered by your weird category that doesn't have a name. Laws that punish you for fraud also set limits on what you can say in a business context, which *is* what we're talking about here.
Freedom of speech only applies in citizens' dealings with the government anyway. The concept doesn't apply to situations where the government is involved.
Now I want to mod you Troll myself because you're arguing from a position of misleading terminology.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @06:30PM
No country has a concept of being punishable by private organizations for saying things in public, AFAIK. You just walk down the street, say something "wrong", and a private citizen is legally allowed to punch you? Even with states with secret police, when they deal with you they're doing so on behalf of the government. So what you're talking about can't be contrasted with anything so it's pointless to talk about.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 26, @09:47PM
Sir I'm sorry to inform you, you're banned from the mall property for one year for being loud and disruptive.
There's an interesting side issue the local TV news claims where in practice being "loud and disruptive" seems to correlate a lot stronger with skin color than with actual decibel levels. Or more realistically, shocking expose news coverage correlates incredibly strongly with not signing a large enough advertising contract with that station. But, whatevs, anyway.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @09:57PM
Aren't malls considered private property? In which case you're at the mercy of their private security or whatever, yes. I'm talking about just standing in the street.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 26, @10:33PM
Hmm how about being banned from twitter/facebook for thought crime?
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 26, @08:21PM
In what way does it not unreasonably infringe on free speech to "prosecute the employer for fraud"? That sounds like certain kinds of speech might be a prosecutable offense. The very concept of criminal fraud seems to infringe upon this ideal you call "freedom of speech".
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:05PM
As in this case [soylentnews.org], the employer and employee are agreeing that if any of the foundational facts of the contract are breached, then some kind of enforcement mechanism will kick in.
In this case, that enforcement mechanism could be some kind of compensation; it wouldn't be a matter of criminal fraud, but rather civil fraud.
However, if the contract stipulates that the Courts of California are to be the enforcers of the contract, then I suppose it would be totally acceptable for the Courts to define this fraud as being also "criminal" (e.g., a slight against not just the individual employee, but against the Government), for which there could be a "criminal" penalty, too.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 26, @08:17PM
Yup, freedom from self-incrimination comes from the 5th, not the 1st.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:22PM
Straw man [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 26, @09:55PM
I will concede that "and the like" leaves the possibility that the AC is technically correct [imgur.com]. It's terribly unpersuasive due to its vagueness, however.
How is anybody supposed to even understand the argument when "freedom of speech and the like" could refer to literally any part of the constitution? Am I supposed to go through the thing line by line, showing how each part of the constitution doesn't apply, until I happen upon a few interesting cases that might merit further discussion? That sounds like a job for the person trying to make the argument that this is unconstitutional, not for those of us that are mainly here to correct people that are wrong on the internet [xkcd.com].
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @10:00PM
I think the phrase is "not even wrong." [wikipedia.org]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:10PM
Don't forget my personal inspiration: The Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory [penny-arcade.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by looorg on Friday January 26, @04:56PM
I'm not in California but I assume this is a global and common issue all around. I seriously hate companies that won't divulge the pay or at least a pay-range. It becomes a stupid guessing game where I want to maximize and they want to minimize. It always ends up being the same stupid guessing game since I always want as much as I can possibly get and now I have to try and guess how much they want to pay and how much I can get away with. If I go to high I might scare them off, if I go to low they might believe I'm an idiot, perhaps I went low and they took me anyway and quite soon I'll figure out that I took the low bid cause all my co-workers are making more then me -- so I'm going to get pissed, demand a raise to their level or I'll quit and go someplace else and they have to start the recruitment process again (so we all lose out really).
I recon it might have shifted over the years, when I was new, younger or just more desperate for a job I played their little guessing game. But as I grew older I just gave up on that game. When they ask me how much I want I ask how much they are offering or are willing to pay me and if I believe they are trying to low ball me I tell them I couldn't possibly do the job they are asking for such a low sum and then I wish them good luck in their recruitment effort and then I'm out of there.
How much I made previously isn't really all that interesting since they probably are not asking me to do the same thing, in the same place etc. So current salary is a really bad comparison, not to mention I could just tweak that on demand.
There is probably only one thing I detest more then the salary guessing game and that is companies that are recruiting and calling people to interviews but have not set aside money to cover travel expenses to bring the people they want to interview to them. If they are not compensating or covering those expenses they can just fuck right off. I'm not paying to be interviewed.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:23PM
There is this strange notion (especially among socialists) that everyone knows the "correct" price for something, and that evil people (especially capitalists) try to obscure that calculation not only to benefit themselves but also to dominate others just for the pleasure of it.
Nobody knows what something should cost today until a deal is struck (in fact, until many deals are struck). That is the whole point of the market: To find these values—this is called the Price Mechanism.
That is the reason that socialist regimes always decay into black markets and poorly run bread lines; they do not respect the price mechanism; they do not respect the fact that the economy (that is, society, which is one and the same) is a complex system that is totally and utterly intractable to machinations of any particular person or group. The only thing you can do is find a workable organization of society's resources through evolution by variation and selection, where variation takes the form of supplier competition, and selection takes the form of consumer choice.
It has to be a guessing game. The world is stumbling around in search of the answer, and that answer changes from day to day.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Nerdfest on Friday January 26, @05:28PM
Socialist regimes? Like Norway, Finland, Canada? I think they're doing pretty well. Calling the current or former Russia a socialist country would be a bit of a stretch.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:35PM
Besides the fact that the socialist regimes in those places are indeed hemorrhaging resources, and thereby destroying the people's wealth, it is also the case that those countries have tiny, homogeneous populations.
According to Google, the population of Finland is slightly under 5.5 million people, and every one of them is basically a copy of the same person. They are no model for anything else in the world—hell, the core City of New York has 8.5 million people, and several orders of magnitude more diversity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:57PM
what about Canada
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:13PM
So, Canada is mostly Europeans and the "model" minority.
Also, they're hemorrhaging resources; in 2013, the Canadian government owed $1.2 trillion to holders of treasury securities.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:28PM
Tell me good sir, what is the current state of US debt? I mean the US is the bastion of unfettered capitalism so we MUST be awash in cash right? Is your only defense that these functional pseudo-socialist countries are smaller? Less diverse? In that case your bigotry seems to be showing.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday January 26, @07:39PM
Chuckle.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:53PM
The other AC never claimed that the U.S. is a bastion of capitalism; only you brought up such an assertion.
Indeed, it's clear from your derision that you agree the U.S. Government is not a bastion for the philosophy capitalism; how can it be? Like every other government, the U.S. Government is founded on the principle of non-capitalist "do-as-I-say" coercion rather than capitalist "do-as-we-previously-agreed" cooperation.
The other AC never claimed that being less diverse is better. Rather, he claimed that being less diverse means it is a dubious model for the general question.
Also, as with all attempts at Intelligent Design, socialism works better the simpler and dumber you make society; that means that socialism works better as you limit the complexity of the population. Remove genetic differences, and value-system differences (including religious differences), etc., and you have a much more tractable system on your hands.
In the general, most complex case, you need a philosophy that leverages the Universe's process of Evolution by Variation and Selection; that philosophy is Capitalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:59PM
Wooooeeeee, that is some serious assuming you're doing there. I'm gonna check out of this bullshit thread so you can just continue with your "assme" statements.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 26, @08:27PM
That statement applies to all types of government, not just the ones you think can't deal with more complexity. Except fascism, I guess, since that system only works when there's a plausible scapegoat for all your problems.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:19PM
The AC is saying 2 things:
Capitalism is the necessary foundation for society (hence why socialism always decays into black markets).
Any government is inherently anti-Capitalism; a government is an organization defined around a principle that isn't allowed under Capitalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:33PM
You don't understand what socialism is and are obviously conflating it with communism.
Stop sucking the capitalist teat, that milk is poisoned.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 26, @09:45PM
And I'll say again what I said last time this philosophy was summarized as such, this time in simpler terms: "do-as-we-previously-agreed" cooperation is enforced by the government, by force. If it weren't, there'd be nothing to stop the capitalists from changing the terms of the "agreement" whenever they feel like it. Kind of like the mafia and other black market groups get to do because government regulation can't reach them.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:02PM
You are making the erroneous deduction that a violently imposed, culturally revered monopoly is the only way to implement the service of contract enforcement.
Clearly, that's not the case, as there has never been and there never will be One World Government; clearly, not even the governments of the world agree with you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:28AM
Yeesh! Take your pseudo-Libertarian talking points and go find a deserted island to live on. If you really do believe that is what the U.S. Government is all about then you clearly don't belong here.
???? I'm not even sure where to begin with this one. What the fucking blue blazes are you talking about? And, who the hell modded this "Interesting"? Would somebody care to explain that upmod?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:00PM
Walking talking propaganda replicator. If only it could be harnessed for good purposes!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:48PM
Socialism and a market economy with a welfare state aren't the same thing, go ask Bernie Sanders about the scolding he got from Denmark about it.
Either way those countries are running on stored wealth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:24PM
"the fact that the economy (that is, society, which is one and the same)"
NO! Humans developed society before economics. Yet another fool who worships at the altar of Mammon and is trying to convert others. I do wish you'd stop appropriating the idea of natural selection, it is the most base application of the theory and is an insult to science.
"It has to be a guessing game. The world is stumbling around in search of the answer, and that answer changes from day to day."
You really think it is just a stumbling game of an evolving system? Yeah probably, no way any individuals have enough power and influence to affect monetary markets, it is all based on consumers at the store and manufacturers trying to min/max their production chain. Yup, that's what it is! Nice, simple, neat. Just leave the system alone and everything will work itself out! No way no how any jerk is gonna ruin this party!!
I now take off my hat and request that others do the same. For years we have tried to improve our society, and in these final days it becomes clear that we are simply at the mercy of market forces. Nothing is to be done, so please remove your hats and join me in a moment of silence as we mourn the passing of our dear friend Freedom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:46PM
Sentience is the question How should this or that resource be allocated? There was economics before humans.
Brains are every bit as much part of this universe as everything else; they are just another factor in evolution by variation and selection—sorry, but your "humanity" does not mean you transcend this universe.
The whole point is that not only is "Intelligent Design" unnecessary, but every attempt at being the Dear Leader fails pretty hard to achieve intended outcomes.
The evolutionary process indeed does involve minds (after all, humans are participating in it), but it does not require them, and it does not necessarily improve with their presence—many of the problems in society are not even known to exist, and many of the solutions to problems in society come about without people even realizing that they are emerging from the seemingly unrelated activities of human interaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:03PM
Ewww, someone smart enough to defend their own stupidity. Take your materialist worldview and shove it. Anyone invoking "the universe" to justify their politics is an arrogant fool. Trying to fall back on "that is science" or "that is how physics works" is the worst sort of justification when talking politics. But that won't stop you, keep feeling superior, one day you'll learn better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:19PM
You have neither attacked the other poster's points, nor added any of your own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:26PM
Reading comprehension isn't your strong point I see.
- Anyone invoking "the universe" to justify their politics is an arrogant fool.
- can't comprehend the point? Applying the laws of physics to human political systems is DUMB! I pointed out the fallacy behind the poster's appeal to authority of science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:28PM
Got it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:36PM
I was directly refuting the appeal to science, there is no straw man. Some people may be swayed by crap like: "Sentience is the question How should this or that resource be allocated? There was economics before humans." It is still crap, conflating a human construct with physics in the most basic way in an appeal to authority, "It is SCIENCE therefore I am right!!"
It is sad, you are sad, take a decade to get some real experience and wisdom. You sound like some college kid trying to push your personal "revelations" on the world without realizing your own limitations. Woops, I assumed that you're the AC making the argument, but still feels like a safe bet as who would bother to call out my response repeatedly? lol
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:18PM
Why can you make a statement like "Humans developed society before economics."?
That is in dispute; you have not defended that statement, while the other AC has built a much richer and more fundamental framework for discussing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:33PM
Incorrect. Economics is a modern construct and humanity. There are currently still tribes of humans that have no conception of money or private property. That you cling to the idea that economics is some base function of the universe is weird. As to how I can make such a statement, it is because I have a brain and learned a bit about human history. Comparing the incredibly convoluted modern human economics system to any sort of reductionist framework is a dumb exercise. Our current economy includes lots of quirky mechanisms, and a good portion of the economy is literally based on faith. Faith that the value will remain stable. The greedy actions of one individual can literally topple small nations, so unless you want to bring God into your "fundamental framework" then get a freakin clue!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:23PM
The AC isn't endorsing or basing his argument on what you seem to be calling humans' "current" "economic system".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:36PM
And how would you know what the OTHER AC is endorsing? Or that it is a he? Could you and he be THE SAME PERSON??? wooo wee wooo weee ooooo
"current" "economic system"
extra quotes why? actually, why any quotes? I think you are just incapable of admitting when you're wrong and you'll have to do more than give opinions full of holes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:05PM
Only special, precious, or exotic things (such as boats, or females) are referenced with feminine forms; the word "he" is neutral, and says nothing about gender.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:22PM
I get it already, you're working on your journalism degree and this is your master's project; examining a real world experiment in online trolling. Nice choice, you get to have fun trolling a forum while billing it as authentic research. *clap clap*
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday January 26, @09:10PM
Are you saying we should eat fat capitalists?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tfried on Friday January 26, @07:39PM
Yes, prices are changing. But lack of a reference is not the hallmark of an efficient market.Of course stock traders - allegory for capitalism(TM) - have ample access to current and historical data of price bids, asks, and trade volume. Of course supermarkets - allegory of western lifestyle - have price stickers on their wares. Of course even a used car dealer - allegory of murky market niches - will put a price sticker on their offers. You are well advised to negotiate from there, and just how far you push the price is a guessing game, indeed. But not offering a reference is downright ridiculous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:55PM
The employer has an idea of what he's willing to pay, and the employee has an idea of what he's willing to accept.
People talk to their friends and coworkers, and take interviews to put out feelers.
Those supermarkets have prices on their wares because their margins are large enough that fluctuations in costs don't matter, and it's currently logistically cheaper not to change those prices throughout even 1 store, let alone hundreds or thousands.
Seriously, do you people even have a modicum of imagination?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:52PM
This "price mechanism" only works when information is freely available to ensure a well-working competition.
So if you want to argue for that angle, you would have to argue that all companies should publish complete reports on what every single person in the company earns, maybe not by name but at least by qualifications and job descriptions.
In practice, this is a much easier approximation of that: The companies generally have a good idea of an approximate market value (since they check what other companies offer for example), so they can just make that information available.
More openness and information very much is in line with capitalism!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:40PM
It doesn't matter whether information is hidden now; the evolutionary selection process (e.g., consumer choice) can be totally retrospective.
It is an obvious and pernicious canard, spread by would-be Intelligent Designers, that the market requires 100% knowledge; only an Intelligent Designer needs omniscience, and evolution by variation and selection does not require an Intelligent Designer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:45AM
That would work just fine for me.
That information is already generally available. For example, you can easily look up what an Electrical Engineer with an advanced degree and 5 - 10 years experience can rightly expect to be paid. But that only gives you a very rough approximation for what you can rightly ask for at a job interview at a specific company. In that respect, the company has a distinct advantage over the prospective new hire.
Yes, indeed! So, then, we are in agreement that companies should publish complete reports of what every single person in the company earns?
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Friday January 26, @08:25PM
You should look up the difference between Socialism and Communism. Also the difference between obscuring the price and obscuring the "correct price". Many price confusion tactics exist simply to muddy the market so it won't settle on the natural market price, but rather at some other price based on deliberate confusion.
Markets thrive on information. Perfect markets require perfect information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:51PM
If markets thrive on information, then they'll naturally make information as widespread as possible; there's absolutely no reason to force it at the point of a gun—in fact, forcing it suggests that there's something wrong with your ideas.
Also, perfect markets are neither required [soylentnews.org], nor desired; a perfect market would require people to give up their individual identities and become The Borg.
This seems to be veering towards the fundamental dispute:
Collectivism vs Individualism
Authoritarianism vs Libertarianism
Intelligent Design vs Evolution by Variation and Selection
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @08:46PM
No Thanks!
I want price information published.
When I walk into Target to buy more Diet Coke, I don't want to negotiate. I don't want to haggle. I want to see what the price is, and if Walmart is cheaper I might go there instead. My choice.
And make no mistake, that IS a market.
If I'm looking for a job (something I've never done for over 35 years), I would like to be able to use the offered salaries to weed out places I don't want to waste my time with. Just like I want to weed out which store I might visit. Why is one okay but the other is not? Or do you think it unfair that I am able to choose where I make purchases based on price?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:23PM
From the employer perspective:
If I'm looking for an employee (something I've never done for over 35 years), I would like to be able to use the offered salaries to weed out people I don't want to waste my time with. Just like I want to weed out which store I might visit. Why is one okay but the other is not? Or do you think it unfair that I am able to choose where I make purchases based on price?
So... what is your price?
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday January 26, @09:03PM
And that reason is they are regimes. There is no such thing as an authoritarian regime that's a good place to live, the best you can hope for is one or two generations of competent dictators, followed by the inevitable decline.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday January 26, @06:39PM
Thank you for being the only person that could stick to the fucking topic here. This isn't a socialist or feminist conspiracy, you fucktards.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:51PM
Whence comes the authority of the government in this case? [soylentnews.org]
Where is the acceptance for how our Universe actually works? [soylentnews.org]
This law is touching upon philosophical and political disputes; it absolutely is one group of thinkers trying to impose its will on another group of thinkers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:06PM
I ask, HOW OLD ARE YOU? HOW OLD??? We all have our guesses, the pool needs to know!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:50AM
My guess is that he is about 15 years old. What? Did I win? What's my prize? Just asking.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @08:49PM
I want you to know that there is no problem so great that it cannot be fixed with more government regulation!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:46PM
"There is probably only one thing I detest more then the salary guessing game and that is companies that are recruiting and calling people to interviews but have not set aside money to cover travel expenses to bring the people they want to interview to them. If they are not compensating or covering those expenses they can just fuck right off. I'm not paying to be interviewed."
I've refused to travel for an interview the small number of times I was asked to. I figure if you aren't serious enough about hiring me to pay for my flight, then why should I spend time and money flying for an interview? They lose nothing by "carpet bombing" and having dozens of people fly to them, maybe most of them not even serious considerations. So yeah, they can fuck right off.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 26, @07:48PM
There were a couple years in which I only asked for what I felt I needed and no more. I did this because I had the idea it would enable others to get jobs too.
Not. One. Offer.
The last time I applied for a job I requested $130k and they offered $135.
Next time I'm going to ask for $150k.
I have been contract programming [soggywizards.com] for just one client for a little over a year now. Last year's gross income wast $21k.
I'm doing just fine.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:32PM
Mike,
You should usually ask for the "going rate."
If you deviate too much from that, things get difficult for everyone.
I assume you finally learned what "the going rate" is by your last post.
Offering to work for less than that does not help you or gain you respect, as you stated.
Demanding more than that makes it harder to find work--although it is not impossible. Just harder to pull off.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday January 26, @10:00PM
Empathy, buddy, empathy.
Think about it from their point of view not yours. They have no idea what you want or need, but they "know" they need $135 worth of something (per hour, I assume?) to accomplish what they want based on market experience. So if you offer something that does not gel with their opinion of what they want.., no contract.
Bad SN car analogy, lets say they want to buy a nice Cadillac and are willing to pay $48K MSRP. It doesn't matter if you're an engineer expert who can scientifically prove they actually need a nice $20K Yaris to do the job, because they already decided they want the caddy. If you offer them the Yaris they're gonna be pissed off.
Now if you want to work like a rented mule for less than minimum wage mostly to do rich kids homework assignments, let me introduce you to the Upwork website. Thats the other empathy side, don't ask real companies for joke pay, you're essentially insulting the company. The real company probably isn't a Stanford rich kid who just wants an "A" in java 101 class.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:16AM
I suspect what they are really doing is conducting what, for lack of a better term, might be called "market research". They call you out for an interview; during the interview they ask about your salary requirements. If they do that with a few people they get a good idea of what they can "reasonably" offer a prospective new hire. In any case, yes, it's just plain shitty and you have every right to tell them to fuck right off if they expect you to cover the costs of your "interview". Even if they do cover the costs of your interview, you should still tell them to fuck right off. Seriously. Just tell them to fuck off. What I find just as annoying was when I would get calls from a company but it became clear pretty quickly that they did not have any job on offer at all and no intention of opening up a position either! I hated playing the "guess what job we may have for you to fill" game; that one was annoying too.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:40PM
It's very simple, shitstain. If you post a comment more than once, we're going to keep downmodding it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:49PM
"It's very simple, shitstain."
Careful, your bigotry is showing.
"If you post a comment more than once, we're going to keep downmodding it."
It seems to me that you conflate the order of events. As I read it, "we" downmodded it, the author noticed, and reposted his comment again.
I'm not logged in and I saw his comment so if it was downmodded, the modding did not achieve its desired goal. Yet.
He may be biased against women but your hatred of his use of free speech is the greater crime, IMHO.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:13PM
Then you aren't paying very good attention. I will 100% back calling the AC a shitstain, now if someone is actually trying to censor him beyond this modding debate THEN I'll worry about free speech issues.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday January 26, @09:21PM
I disagree, spam is not speech at all. The cutoff point for me is when the message contains meaningful information, if no additional ideas can be derived from a message, it's just worthless garbage noise.
And indeed intentionally disrupting a communications platform with such noise does make one a shitstain.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Friday January 26, @05:41PM
The employer may not remain silent, but may provide a pay scale of "$40K to $200K per year depending on suitability of experience".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:51PM
The government does not have the authority to force one private individual to divulge information to another private individual.
If anything, a law could at most say that an employer is committing fraud if the employer lies to a new hire about how much other employees are paid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @05:59PM
Really? Exactly what keeps the government from having that authority? The national government of the USA might have a carefully set out set of limited powers, but state governments don't work that way. They have any power that's not forbidden to them or reserved to the national government by the national Constitution or the applicable state constitution.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:06PM
No individual in California (in its entire history) has ever had the right (outside of an explicit contract) to force one private individual to divulge information to another private individual.
Ergo, no individual in California has ever been able to delegate that authority to the government of California.
So, whence comes the authority to do this? WHENCE, I say, WHENCE?!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Spook brat on Friday January 26, @06:35PM
Every individual in California has the right to unilaterally refuse to sign a contract. As a group the citizens of California, therefore, have the right to en-mass refuse contracts with any employer who demands applicants' salary information as part of negotiation. The Citizens of California have delegated that authority to the Legislature to establish it as a state Law, permanently encoding the desire of the Citizens.
The Employer is not forced to disclose salary data, either; they have the option of not hiring Citizens of California if the desire of all Californians for personal privacy is not to the Employer's liking.
This is no different than the Citizens forming a union and demanding these terms as part of a mass-bargaining or unilaterally imposed contractual term. The difference is that they are instead leveraging the existing rights of Citizenship and representation that they agreed on when establishing the State Constitution (the Union already exists!) and using the power they gave their representatives to refuse to Employers the ability to coerce individual Citizens into going against the Citizens' individual and collective interest.
If you don't have a problem with Unions, you shouldn't have a problem with this, either.
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them [schlockmercenary.com]
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:01PM
Your answer is based on the notion that the "union" can force people at the point of a gun to join the union.
That is itself a problem subject to the initial question: Whence comes the authority?
You haven't solved anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:09PM
Why does anyone bother conversing with you? Always light on substance and heavy on repeated opinion and denial. You are the worst.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:21PM
RIGHT?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:39PM
Yes that is right!
Oh I see, you're one of those jagoffs who put half your comment in the subject line. You are just a reactionary fool, have fun getting downmodded every day :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:57AM
FTFY
(Score: 2) by Spook brat on Friday January 26, @11:12PM
Are you the AC I was discussing government with late last year? [soylentnews.org] If so, I owe you an essay on how sovereign individuals can legitimately come to agreement on a social contract of mutual obligation to form systems of government. Apologies for the delay, life's been busy around the holidays, and hasn't let up yet. Look for a journal post titled "Civics for Anarchists", no guarantees on arrival date.
If not (and I suspect this is the case), your objection to the situation in the article seems to revolve around the details of how the specific system of government is organized ("Your answer is based on the notion that the "union" can force people at the point of a gun to join the union."). That issue isn't going to get resolved in this thread; it would take too much screen space, and is mostly irrelevant to the discussion at hand. Whether union membership is inherited by the children of members, and whether union membership is automatically conferred (with accompanying obligations) on anyone moving into a geographic area are separate issues from whether unionization is a legitimate means of delegating authority.
You did not seem to object to the concept of mass negotiation or delegation of authority to a representative. If you can agree that we are free to organize into groups and appoint members of our group to act as proxies for us in contract negotiations, then let's simplify the discussion and analyze the case where the people represented by the Legislature all consented to be members of the notional "Citizen's Union". If that is the case, then the authority to pass the law comes from the consent of the Citizens who voted the legislature into place. They have the authority individually to reject bad terms of employment, and therefore they have the right as a group to reject those bad terms universally within their sphere of influence. Passing the law is the formal method they use for doing so.
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them [schlockmercenary.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:35PM
Ah, I see the mental block you're having. You see, most of us do not agree with the decision that corporations are people. Corporations are regulated all the time, and since they are not actual citizens they do not get to enjoy the same range of basic freedoms.
You want free markets? Well ensuring honesty in the labor market is a requirement for that to happen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:35PM
Hmm, that argument pretty much guts every government function and law. Which is probably your real point. And I'm pretty sure folks have been require to divulge information via subpoena for oh, centuries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:54PM
So, your argument is a straw man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:43PM
No, you are literally incapable of seeing the bigger picture. I think you took the DARE campaign a little too seriously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:12PM
Meh, just simplifying one private citizen suing another another private citizen and asking a court clerk or lawyer to issue a subpoena. But if your argument is that private citizens can't directly compel another private citizen to give up information so the government can't either, then I suppose you disagree with subpoenas too, seeing that courts are part of the government.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:27PM
When 2 people agree to a contract, they are necessarily agreeing to the means by which the contract could be enforced.
If the Contract states that it shall be enforced by the Courts of California and their methods, then of course it makes sense for the Courts of California to be able to issue such a subpoena.
As you can, see the AC's point has still not yet been dismantled; it remains perfectly consistent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:35PM
Stop referring to yourself as "the AC" and perhaps try owning your ideas?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Friday January 26, @06:39PM
The government does not have the authority to force one private individual to divulge information to another private individual.
Yes, because when advertisers say "symptoms include anal leakage" it's because they're really proud of that leakage! It's not because they're compelled to divulge that information.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fritsd on Friday January 26, @09:42PM
The private individual who is an employer does not have the authority to incorporate as a company, either.
If they want to do business as a company in a jurisdiction then they have to play by that jurisdiction's government's rules, whatever those rules are.
Of course they could sue the government at the WTO, I guess :-)
(Score: 2) by rcamera on Friday January 26, @05:54PM
which is better than nothing.
if i'm already in the $400k range, then this "senior" position that maxes out at $200k isn't something that's worth my time (or your time) discussing.
if i'm in the $150k range, then we can start defining what qualifications are required for me to reach the higher-end of their scale, and what happens after i eventually (hopefully) get to the $200k range (upward mobility type questions).
/* no comment */
(Score: 2) by Eristone on Friday January 26, @05:54PM (1 child)
Down modding a comment means the moderators disagree with your post. The response least likely to be modded down is a vigerous defense with credible references if available. That will start a discussion thread and can result in your original post being up modded as well. Reposting the same comment goes from making you look immature to looking like an idiot to looking like a spammer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @06:03PM
Maybe the meaning has drifted that way by now, but it's not supposed to mean that if moderators are obeying the rules. There's a reason the "Disagree" mod is -0.
Someone posting a thing you disagree with is not trolling. Trolling is posting something purely to get a rise out of people, without caring to actually debate the matter at hand. Someone posting a thing you disagree with *might* be Flamebait if they do it in a particularly rude manner or with personal attacks.
In this case, posting the same thing over and over because it keeps getting modded down is pretty obviously Spam, and rather self-defeating. You'd be better off just posting it once and waiting for someone to come along and mod it back up, IMO. But making a user account would be helpful because you'd start at higher visibility, too.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @05:56PM (4 children)
Why do you assume that your comment is somehow intrinsically worthwhile? Your opinion is "correct" and everyone else disagreeing with you are just morons?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:00PM (3 children)
Not only does downmodding collapse a comment, but it also triggers SoylentNews's spam thwarting machinery; which blocks a person from commenting further.
It's not acceptable.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:30PM
When a user spams the same thing all the time with little to no variation based on the actual article, yeah you're a spammer. An ideological spammer, and people want that shit to stop. Get a clue perhaps? Or set up an easy to use list of proxies so you can get around the filter and keep spamming.
(Score: 3, Touché) by tangomargarine on Friday January 26, @06:32PM
So make an effing account already! I betcha that would stop the IP shenanigans. And it would make your comments more visible in the first place, which is all you really care about, right?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:39PM
You know that every time you post the same comment again, we're going to downmod it. Personally speaking, seeing this kind of behavior makes me less inclined to wonder if I should correct a downmod on the original comment. What are you trying to accomplish, anyway?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @06:27PM
And it remains very simple, keep spamming troll posts and they will keep being modded down. Your "logic and reason" are terrible with most of it being knee-jerk reactionary anarchist/capitalist tripe. You dislike that people view your ideas in such disdain so your solution is to try and force it in their faces?? Sorry bud, you're not gonna get any better validation that way, you're just riding the emotional wave of anger and retribution. Pathetic.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Spook brat on Friday January 26, @06:51PM
Are you the same AC as I replied to before on this topic, or a different one?
Duplicate posts pollute the discussion space and dilute the conversation. They will be modded redundant. [soylentnews.org]
Please complain about bad mods in the affected thread, not in a separate one. [soylentnews.org]
From the moderator guidelines: [soylentnews.org]
We're not trying to prevent anyone from talking, we just want the conversation to run smoothly. Say what you like, and we'll have a discussion about it. Mail the admins [mailto] if you think you are unfairly being modded as spam.
Flood the board with repeated threads, though, and we'll regard the redundant messages as damage/attacks and treat them accordingly.
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them [schlockmercenary.com]
