The British-based broadcaster Sky (with operations in the EU and elsewhere) has decided it doesn't need to keep attaching satellite dishes to the walls of its customers' homes.
The BBC reports:
The pay TV company already offers some programming online on its Sky Go and Now TV* services and through Sky boxes.
Sky said offering the option was a "major development" that would let it enter new markets.
It hopes that making its hundreds of channels more widely available will increase both revenue and profits.
Italy will be its first market to get all Sky channels online, followed by Austria, with the UK expected to follow later this year or in 2019.
Sky is not proposing to stop broadcasting by satellite. The move will allow customers who cannot have a dish or do not want one to get Sky, a spokesperson said. A Sky box will still be required.
The company's move is a response to greater competition from the likes of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.
*Now TV is an internet-based, subscriptionless pay-TV service. Established 5 years ago, it's wholly owned by Sky.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday January 26, @11:18AM (2 children)
The only question that matters to me is which delivery mechanism makes the most practical sense. An individual cable to each subscriber doesn't make so much sense for a broadcast medium, so, if you're prepared to ignore costs and only look at benefits, OTA does seem to be the better fit as a solution to the problem of bulk delivery.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 26, @11:28AM
Without satellite we wouldn't have had "Captain Midnight" [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday January 26, @12:07PM
OTA is great for broadcasting content at a set time. Time-shifting by recording selected programming for future viewing also works with OTA. What's broken the model is the modern tendency to disregard the TV Guide and see what's available to stream on-demand. (I'm guilty of this too.) Given that Sky now offer so much of their content on-demand through the internet, it's a small step for them to take.
It's a shame, as OTA seems so much more efficient (bandwidth-wise) than shoving everyone's television through the interweb tubes. (IMHO)
