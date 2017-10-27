Xiaomi couldn't have wished for better timing of two reports that claim it has toppled Samsung to become India's top-selling smartphone company.

The Chinese firm, which is reportedly on a roadshow ahead of an IPO that could value it as high as $100 billion, is said to have beaten Samsung's sales efforts in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market behind China, according to new data from Canalys and Counterpoint.

Data from both analyst houses gave Xiaomi a narrow lead over Samsung in the final quarter of 2017, with 27 percent and 25 percent, respectively, according to Canalys — and 25 percent versus 23 percent, according to Counterpoint.

Counterpoint included year-long figures, which conclude that Samsung (24 percent) is ahead of Xiaomi (19 percent) over the longer timeframe. A glance at the previous year's figures shows that Xiaomi has closed what was once a significant gap with its rival.