Xiaomi beats Samsung to top spot in India's smartphone market
Xiaomi couldn't have wished for better timing of two reports that claim it has toppled Samsung to become India's top-selling smartphone company.
The Chinese firm, which is reportedly on a roadshow ahead of an IPO that could value it as high as $100 billion, is said to have beaten Samsung's sales efforts in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market behind China, according to new data from Canalys and Counterpoint.
Data from both analyst houses gave Xiaomi a narrow lead over Samsung in the final quarter of 2017, with 27 percent and 25 percent, respectively, according to Canalys — and 25 percent versus 23 percent, according to Counterpoint.
Counterpoint included year-long figures, which conclude that Samsung (24 percent) is ahead of Xiaomi (19 percent) over the longer timeframe. A glance at the previous year's figures shows that Xiaomi has closed what was once a significant gap with its rival.
Samsung Says Xiaomi Didn't Surpass Its Phone Sales In India
Samsung claims Xiaomi didn't take the title of the largest smartphone vendor in India, thus directly refuting the findings published by research firm Canalys on Wednesday. The Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer remains adamant that it's still the top handset company in the South Asian country "by a distance." Samsung backed its claims by citing an older report from GfK covering a three-month period ending November 30th which states the firm had a 40 percent volume share and 45 percent value share of the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales to consumers. The tech giant also explicitly proclaimed itself a leader in every handset segment in India, from entry-level devices to ultra-premium offerings like the Galaxy Note 8.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday January 26, @06:05PM (1 child)
This reminds me of 2 kids squabbling over bragging rights. Yeah, I know, image is important and there is face to be saved here. Yell your "truth" loud enough and people will begin to believe it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @08:31PM
Yelling Truth is not as effective as yelling Fake News!
Fake News == Faux News
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @07:46PM
See what cellphone that guy is using, after the movie has finished, and he narrowly missed being chopped to pieces.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @08:39PM (2 children)
Isn't the purpose of having a cell phone to improve your quality of life?
You are able to communicate when needed.
But smartphones bring so much more. Calendars, reminders, news, weather, instant search of all human knowledge, voice commands, books, movies, music, games, and so much more.
And if you don't think all that and more is valuable enough, then there is also FaceTwit. But I suppose that counts as negative value.
When did the purpose of a phone become a fashion statement? Or who cares about which brand, size, shape, color, style, etc that you have? And why should I care which corporation sells more phones? (other than always hoping Apple sales go down)
Is that a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in your pocket, or are you just excited to see me? Oh No!, it's on fire!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 26, @09:34PM
We left the communication age a long time ago, left the social age awhile back, now its all about the self importance hit from getting lots of notification/interruption. That's where all the effort is currently.
Also you had a harmless typo:
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Saturday January 27, @12:15AM
For you, personally, there's no need for you to. For someone holding stock in either Samsung or Xiaomi however, which of them sold more phones matters, because it affects the value of their investment. Over the long term, probably it wouldn't matter too much, though it might be a sign that one or the other company is doing something very right or very wrong, and a careful investor would pay attention to such things.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Friday January 26, @09:01PM (1 child)
(That is not unintentional)
When the EEEEP EEEP EEP EEEEEEP did the feature of "fitting into a pocket" stop being a thing that mattered in cellphones?
I mean, seriously - of all my clothing a modern smartphone only fits in the oversized pocket on the cargopants, the sporran and in the embroidery access (in which I've forgotten a frying pan once - darn aluminum cookware) in one jacket.
Or is this all just a scheme to make cargopants a fashion statement?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 26, @09:29PM
Cargo pants aren't in style? Damn I'm sitting here in cargo pants shorts made of sweat pants like material. Admittedly would not be seen dead in public wearing this, but I thought they were in style just a couple years back. Very comfy and my phone fits in the giant pockets, although perhaps not stylish.
My suspicion given the country involved, is the cargo pants are necessary because you can button the pocket up tightly so the phone won't fall out when you're taking a shit on the designated shitting street because your entire village has never seen a flush toilet.
Reply to This
