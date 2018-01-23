Facebook Inc is buying a software firm that specializes in authenticating government-issued identification cards, the two companies said on Tuesday, a step that may help the social media company learn more about the people who buy ads on its network.

[...] Boston-based Confirm Inc, which is privately held, said on its website that the acquisition was the culmination of three years of work to build technology to keep people safe online. [...] Confirm says that its software allows for proof of identity for online transactions, allowing users to detect potentially fraudulent activity.