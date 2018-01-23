18/01/26/1356219 story
from the does-it-verify-Russian-ID-cards dept.
Facebook buys Boston software company that authenticates IDs
Facebook Inc is buying a software firm that specializes in authenticating government-issued identification cards, the two companies said on Tuesday, a step that may help the social media company learn more about the people who buy ads on its network.
[...] Boston-based Confirm Inc, which is privately held, said on its website that the acquisition was the culmination of three years of work to build technology to keep people safe online. [...] Confirm says that its software allows for proof of identity for online transactions, allowing users to detect potentially fraudulent activity.
Also at TechCrunch.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Apparition on Friday January 26, @07:46PM (2 children)
I'll take "What could make Facebook even more creepy?" for $200, Alex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @09:50PM (1 child)
The answer for $200... "It was created to track and profile 2+ billion people for the NSA".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @10:10PM
The answer for $200... "It was created to track and profile 2+ billion people for the RUSSIA".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 26, @07:55PM (4 children)
How about people who consume ads?
I suppose that leaves out people who don't have Facebook accounts. Does it put me in a minority to not have one?
It wouldn't be creepy at all if Facebook started giving free ID cards and readers to account holders. (rather than ad purchasers) Nope. Not one bit creepier. It should not make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:01PM (3 children)
yeah so hey how do we opt out
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:07PM
Even more important, how long will it be before we are required to participate? Creepy, indeed.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 26, @10:02PM
Close (or, like in Canada delete) your account and leave facebook.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday January 26, @10:09PM
Don't use Jewbook and use browser extensions/plugins that block Jewbook's tracking bullshit.
If you lack the willpower to quit Jewbook, then you have only yourself to blame.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by mrpg on Friday January 26, @08:29PM (1 child)
Fifth post!!
(Score: 3, Funny) by shortscreen on Friday January 26, @10:03PM
Folks, you're submitting too many legitimate stories. The editors have no work to do and are getting bored.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @08:40PM (1 child)
Good old biometrics, nothing like a password you can’t change and you broadcast everywhere you go to keep your accounts secure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:39PM
Vito will be by in the morning to rearrange your face. Capisce?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday January 26, @09:09PM (1 child)
Careful reading finds this gem.
AFAIK FB is not in the "replace brick and mortar retail" biz, nor in the "online election voting" biz. I can't use it as a notary public or contract signing for business use.
So exactly what class of transactions can be less fraudulent via removing privacy, once commerce and voting and business are excluded? Seriously, whats left? "people who buy ads on its network" sounds pretty bogus for all that technology, so there's gotta be a real answer somewhere. I'm just saying this story is beyond the "conspiracy theory" region and is entering the "WTF" region.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:29PM
I would look at what's happening in China - the massive market that everyone wants in on.
Cash is already pretty much dead in China as the country lives the future with mobile pay [cnbc.com]
Wouldn't Failbook love to get a slice of that pie...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday January 27, @12:27AM
bullying people into using real names for their online accounts wasn't enough
Requiring and verifying phone numbers associated with your account wasn't enough
No, we want to associate your every online action with you actual eyeball. or fingerprint. or voice print. preferably all of the above.
This isn't about making logins and identification easy for the user. This is all about improving the NSA's data fidelity and debasing citizens to livestock status.
